Read full article on original website
Related
utdailybeacon.com
ChatGPT in college classrooms: UT professors on uncertain future, potential positives
Since ChatGPT was introduced late last year, there have been many questions raised about how it will be used in classrooms, both as a tool teachers can use and as a means of cheating for students. ChatGPT was introduced in November of last year by OpenAI, a research and deployment...
utdailybeacon.com
Embattled units, students fight for place on campus at UTK Space Coalition rally
Isaac Turner dreamt of coming to UT since he was in middle school, a dream that came true when he arrived on campus last semester as a freshman studying biochemistry. When he reapplied for on-campus housing a month into school, however, he was denied because of a shortage of residential space and a new lottery system that privileged incoming first-year students.
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: Nothing pretty about it, but Vols take slugfest over Auburn
Everyone in attendance at Thompson-Boling Arena was left washing their eyes after No. 2 Tennessee took down No. 25 Auburn in a 46-43 slugfest. In what was one of the worst games of the 2022-23 season for viewers, Rick Barnes is just proud of his group for getting back in the win column.
utdailybeacon.com
Vols survive poor offensive performance, defeat Auburn 46-43
No. 2 Tennessee didn't need to score 50 points to defeat No. 25 Auburn Saturday afternoon. The Vols just needed their defense to slow down the Tigers enough to escape. Tennessee did exactly that and held on to beat Auburn 46-43. Auburn went on a run early, taking advantage of...
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: Lady Vols bounce back with 65-51 win over Ole Miss
Jasmine Powell dove for the loose ball, throwing it up to Sara Puckett, who then tipped it to a wide-open Rickea Jackson streaking down the court. Jackson finished the play and put the nail in the coffin for Ole Miss. The play sealed up a 65-51 win for the Lady...
utdailybeacon.com
Knoxville based band Wasted Major to tour Europe this summer
The sunset reflects off of the Sunsphere on a Thursday evening in Knoxville, Tennessee, as college students buzz around the Fort making plans with one another after classes end. The word around town is that a band is playing at the Hill Bar & Grill, and it’s a must-see.
utdailybeacon.com
Plugged In: Street style on the Strip
Sneaker culture and streetwear have reformed the world of fashion in recent years. Thousands of annual conventions, pop-ups and trade events take place nationwide for individuals to buy and sell merchandise. David Deacon and Dallas Ogletree, two passionate sneaker enthusiasts, decided it was time that Knoxville got a local spot...
utdailybeacon.com
Scotty McCreery plays at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium
On Feb. 2, country singer Scotty McCreery performed at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. McCreery gained fame from winning season ten of American Idol in 2011. McCreery has released five albums since his victory in 2011, including a Christmas album, and since gotten married and had a child with Gabi Dugal, now McCreery, his childhood sweetheart. McCreery is originally from Garner, North Carolina, attended North Carolina State University and creates country music.
Comments / 0