TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Apple says it earned $20.8B from 935M subscriptions last fiscal quarter
Friday, cha cha cha! Fri-day! Cha cha cha! We’re doing a tiny, joyous, two-person conga line around our virtual Daily Crunch editorial Zoom meeting to celebrate the arrival of the first weekend in February. Yes, it looks ridiculous. No, we couldn’t care less even if we took every ounce we had and poured into less-caring.
Investopedia
Here’s How Uber Shares Typically Trade After Earnings
Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is expected to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on 02/08/2023, and the market’s initial reaction could be volatile. Over the past 12 quarters, Uber's adjusted EPS has beat consensus expectations five times, but the stock rose the next day on only two of those occasions. Its average post-earnings move of +2.66%, masks a nearly 9% drop in May 2021 when it beat expectations and an 18.9% gain in August 2022 when it missed estimates by 400%.
Investopedia
Tech Stocks Power the Nasdaq and S&P 500 Higher
Investor optimism following a strong financial report from Meta Platforms (META) sent tech shares soaring on Feb. 2, 2023. The Nasdaq chalked up a major gain of 3.25%, while the S&P 500 closed up nearly 1.5%. However, the Dow ended Thursday's session slightly lower, pulled down by declines in shares...
Investopedia
Adani Rescinds Share Sale As Stock Tanks Amid Hindenburg Report Fallout
Just a day after closing a $2.5 billion share offering, Gautam Adani, has withdrawn in the face of blowback from a U.S. short-seller's report. Shares of Adani’s flagship company, Adani Enterprises (ADANIENT.NS), couldn’t sustain a modest reprieve after the offering closed, plunging almost 27% in trade today. Adani cited market volatility as the reason.
Investopedia
Adani Rout Gathers Speed on Fresh Signs of Distrust
Stocks and bonds of Adani Group companies crashed to new lows Thursday after the Indian conglomerate canceled an equity offering it had pursued as a vote of confidence in the wake of accusations of widespread fraud by a U.S. short-seller. The $2.5 billion secondary offering scrapped by Adani Enterprises (ADANIENT.NS)...
Hellmann’s mayonnaise discontinued in South Africa, not globally
CLAIM: Hellmann’s mayonnaise is discontinuing the product globally due to high inflationary import costs. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The popular condiment brand is only discontinuing sales of the mayonnaise in South Africa, according to a spokesperson for the brand. The confusion started when social media users misinterpreted a since-deleted post about the change on Hellmanns’ South Africa Facebook page, which didn’t specify the country.
Constellation Receives Growth Investment from Newlight Partners to Accelerate Expansion into New Markets and Sectors
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Constellation, a first-of-its-kind verticalized SaaS enterprise technology platform that allows top brands and Fortune 500 companies in highly-regulated industries to seamlessly build, launch and manage hyper-targeted digital creative at scale, today announced a significant equity investment from Newlight Partners LP (“Newlight”), a growth equity investment firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006144/en/ Headshots Left to Right: Nauman Hafiz, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Diana Lee, Co-Founder & CEO, Matt Woodruff, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer (Photo Credits: Adrian Bayona)
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 2, 2023: Rates dip
Mortgage rates moved lower across virtually every loan type Wednesday. The 30-year average slid just a few points, but it was enough to sink the average to its lowest mark since the middle of January. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. With another four basis points shaved off Wednesday, the 30-year...
Unum Group (UNM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
UNM earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
Investopedia
Markets Fall as Huge Job Gains Fuel Rate Hike Worries
The Nasdaq led major U.S. equities indexes lower on Friday, Feb. 3. An upside surprise in the jobs report raised concerns that the Fed would remain aggressive in its fight against inflation. Shares of tech giants Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) dropped after both companies fell short of expectations in...
We are tech founders and investors who pivoted to (profitable) impact investing. Now we’re sharing the secret to our success–and encouraging others to copy it
Over the past two decades, the Arctic has lost about a third of its winter sea ice volume. The world is on fire, both figuratively and literally. Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, for years considered the world’s most important climate goal, now seems like only a distant possibility. The world is heating up, causing sea levels to rise and land to dry out. The planet is losing 7.4 million more acres of trees every year to forest fires compared with 2001. That’s a huge and devastating leap in just over 20 years.
Investopedia
Coinbase Wins Dismissal of Customer Class Action Lawsuit, Stock Surges
Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) surged more than 28% on Thursday, a day after dismissal of a customer class action lawsuit alleging that it sold cryptocurrency tokens through unregistered securities offerings. Key Takeaways. Coinbase had a customer class action lawsuit against it thrown out Wednesday by a federal judge...
Adani spotlight shifts to regulatory probes, response to allegations
HONG KONG/NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group may have passed a key test by raising $2.5 billion in the face of a short-seller attack, but its response to the allegations and the outcome of regulatory probes will shape its prospects, analysts and investors say.
Investopedia
Teacher Liability Insurance: What It Is, Costs, and Companies
Investopedia
Nordstrom Shares Spike After Ryan Cohen Amasses Stake
Nordstrom stock surged 28% early Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported activist investor Ryan Cohen had taken a large position in the struggling retailer. Cohen, known as the founder of Chewy and a poster child of the meme stock frenzy, is expected to push for changes to the board.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Network Update Lifts AVAX
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Layer 1 Avalanche’sAVAX rallied 15% on Thursday following the protocol’s network update called “Banff 8” that went live. AVAX also witnessed a strong uptick over January, posting gains of 80%. The token was trading at around $22 at the time of writing. The protocol has also seen a number of announcements this week with IntainMarkets, a platform for trading tokenized asset-backed securities building as an Avalanche subnet and decentralized exchange, Dexalot, also launching as a subnet.
Investopedia
More EVs Qualify for Tax Credits Under New Rules
The Treasury Department announced new guidelines making more electric vehicles (EVs) eligible for federal tax credits. The new rules adjust the price limits that apply to certain types of vehicles. Carmakers had spoken out in favor of the change. Tesla (TSLA) and other electric vehicle (EV) makers got a boost...
Investopedia
AMD Soars After Profit Beat; Intel Cuts Worker Benefits
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares soared nearly 13% Wednesday after the chipmaker offered an inline first-quarter outlook, reassuring investors spooked last week when rival Intel Corp. (INTC) issued a dismal forecast amid market-share losses and a downturn in spending on computing chips. Intel shares recovered slightly from Friday's 6%...
US News and World Report
Tech Trillion Club's Wobble in Four Charts
(Reuters) - Disappointing earnings from Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com on Thursday renewed concerns of a slowdown in demand as consumers and businesses remain cautious about spending amid rising economic uncertainty. The tech industry has already laid off thousands of employees in an effort to cut costs as it...
Marketmind: Riding the Fed dragon
Feb 2 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in markets from Stephen Culp, New York stock market reporter. Asian markets are set for an upbeat Thursday as U.S. stocks whipsawed to a higher close after the Federal Reserve delivered an expected 25 basis point interest rate hike and warned it still expects 'ongoing increases' as it battles inflation.
