Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Longtime Houston fast casual restaurant darts into The Woodlands with fresh new location
An enduring, Houston-based fast casual restaurant has arrived in The Woodlands. Café Express opened its new location at 3091 College Park Dr. Created by Café Annie partners chef Robert Del Grande and restaurateur Lonnie Schiller (Schiller is also a CultureMap co-founder) after a trip to Europe, this Café Express location has a look that matches the recently-renovated River Oaks location. Details include European design elements and and a light fixture that spells out "The Woodlands." “We’re honored to bring our European-inspired café menu to The Woodlands community,” Café Express Sarah McAloon said in a statement. “When we open a Café in a...
Bubba T’s Cajun Kitchen offers a taste of Cajun and Creole
Shrimp and catfish combo ($13.65) includes a choice of blackened, fried or grilled and is served with two sides, such as fries and onion rings. (Photos by Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Bland and Andra Brown opened Bubba T’s in Willis on Feb. 14, 2018. The couple began with a Cajun- and...
Locally owned Heirloom Cafe and Market features store, restaurant
The bacon cheeseburger comes with roasted potatoes and coleslaw. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) After years of running a food truck called Picnic On The Green, owner and Tomball resident Carrie Roper opened Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball in July. “It’s the first time we’ve done a restaurant,” Roper said. “We’ve...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Specialty Coffee Shop and Roastery Set to Open in Midtown Houston
After more than a year of construction and planning, Korean-born coffee specialist Soonkack Kook is ready to open Un Caffè Premium Roastery in a few weeks at 3217 Milam near Wooster’s Garden and the second location of d’Alba in Midtown. (The space was formerly a scooter-rental shop.) Kook is hoping he will be able to host a soft opening by the end of February, as long as there are no delays with the last round of inspections.
papercitymag.com
The Woodlands Lands Two New Restaurant Favorites — Cafe Express and Sixty Vines Are Embracing The North
One of the new additions to the menu at Cafe Express is the family menu of meals designed to serve four. (Photo by Michael Anthony) Residents of The Woodlands and that entire area now have two new restaurants to turn to with the opening of the beloved fast-casual pioneer Cafe Express and the wine country-inspired Sixty Vines.
Houston Press
Where to Dine Out in Houston This Valentine’s Day 2023
From sumptuous weekend long affairs to bubbly and chocolate fueled menus on the day of, these Houston restaurants are bringing the romance this Valentine’s Day. Featuring al fresco patios and a romantic vibe, Backstreet will offer its Valentine’s menu addition to its regular menu on Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11, and as a set menu on Valentine’s Night. Enjoy four courses featuring dishes from roasted oysters and scallop crudo to confit duck and white chocolate heart for $85 per person (optional beverage pairing is $37 additional).
New ramen restaurant and bar under construction in east Pearland
Hotaka Ramen & Izakaya is still under construction at a retail center on Pearland Parkway. (Courtesy Pexels) A new restaurant called Hotaka Ramen & Izakaya is under construction in east Pearland at 1930 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 190. The city of Pearland issued a permit Feb. 1 allowing the business to...
Group behind Houston's B&B Butchers announces plans for upscale Chinese, British Caribbean rooftop concepts
Construction is underway at 1818 Washington Ave., Houston at the site where both a new upscale Chinese restaurant and a British Caribbean rooftop lounge are slated to open in April. (Courtesy Berg Hospitality) Officials with Berg Hospitality Group, whose Houston-area concepts include B&B Butchers & Restaurant and B.B. Lemon, have...
Click2Houston.com
These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers
HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
Salad and Go slated to fill Sugar Land bowls by fall 2023
Salad and Go, an Arizona-based health-focused fast food venture is slated to come to Sugar Land by fall of 2023. Image taken is from the franchise's Paradise Village location. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad and Go, an Arizona-based healthy-living drive-thru, is set to open its Sugar Land location by fall...
papercitymag.com
Stunning Two-Story Condo In The River Oaks High-Rise Announces the Arrival of CASA Companies — This is No Ordinary $7.5 Million Home
Casa Companies' townhouse residence in The River Oaks serves as a showcase for the full-service residential and commercial entity. (Photo by Divya Pande) With a new name and a broader focus, CASA Companies, formerly CASA Houston, is introducing its luxury full-service operation today by opening the doors to the firm’s magnificent showcase residence in The River Oaks condominiums.
You Can Enjoy A Fancy Meal Inside A Texas Aircraft Hangar & The Open Bar Beats First Class
If you’re into fancy dinners, open bars, endless wine, and want to eat where no one has before, a unique dining experience is coming to Texas, and you must be aware that many planes will be around you. Organized by the website Fever Up, The Spot is an event...
VomFass of The Woodlands closing Feb. 28 at Hughes Landing
VomFASS of The Woodlands will be closing its storefront at the end of February. (Courtesy VomFass) VomFass of The Woodlands will close Feb. 28, according to a news release. The store sells a variety of infused oils and vinegars. “It has been a wonderful experience, and we are extremely grateful...
Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in The Woodlands, including new Capital One Cafe
Read more below for the latest five projects that have been filed in The Woodlands. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the The Woodlands area? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Neighborhood Market is coming to Conroe in 2026
Smileys is a convenience store based in Huntsville. (Courtesy Smileys) A Neighborhood Market, set to open in 2026, will be located on Longmire Road in Conroe. The market will consist of a Smileys—a Huntsville-based gas station and convenience store—in a strip center with a doughnut shop and a liquor store. According to the business, Smileys is a family-owned business that prides itself on clean bathrooms and a deli inside the convenience store. The business could not give any contact information.
houstoncitybook.com
Crawfish Season Has Arrived. Here's Where to Get Crackin'!
FORGET MARCH MADNESS — mudbug madness has arrived. Fans think the little critters taste like baby lobsters, so they can’t gobble up enough. Here’s where to hit for the most badass boils in town. BB's Tex-Orleans. With a designated crawfish menu, BB’s lets you build a tray...
First phase of Katy Silos revitalization on track
The new owner of the Katy Silos plans for a summer grand opening for the first phase of the revitalized landmark. (Laura Robb/Community Impact) The first phase of renovations to the rice dryer silos located within Katy city limits along Hwy. 90 is on track for a summer grand opening, the new owner of the historic property said. This includes a 33,500-square-foot beer garden, a museum and a gift shop.
Midtown Houston changes: McDonald's permanently closes, Greyhound property across street for sale
HOUSTON, Texas — You may have noticed that the lights are off and the arches are down at the Mcdonald's at the intersection of Gray and Main streets in Midtown. The fast-food chain said the location has been permanently shut down because it is regularly reviewing its restaurant portfolios.
