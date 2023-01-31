ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

CultureMap Houston

Longtime Houston fast casual restaurant darts into The Woodlands with fresh new location

An enduring, Houston-based fast casual restaurant has arrived in The Woodlands. Café Express opened its new location at 3091 College Park Dr. Created by Café Annie partners chef Robert Del Grande and restaurateur Lonnie Schiller (Schiller is also a CultureMap co-founder) after a trip to Europe, this Café Express location has a look that matches the recently-renovated River Oaks location. Details include European design elements and and a light fixture that spells out "The Woodlands." “We’re honored to bring our European-inspired café menu to The Woodlands community,” Café Express Sarah McAloon said in a statement. “When we open a Café in a...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Specialty Coffee Shop and Roastery Set to Open in Midtown Houston

After more than a year of construction and planning, Korean-born coffee specialist Soonkack Kook is ready to open Un Caffè Premium Roastery in a few weeks at 3217 Milam near Wooster’s Garden and the second location of d’Alba in Midtown. (The space was formerly a scooter-rental shop.) Kook is hoping he will be able to host a soft opening by the end of February, as long as there are no delays with the last round of inspections.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Where to Dine Out in Houston This Valentine’s Day 2023

From sumptuous weekend long affairs to bubbly and chocolate fueled menus on the day of, these Houston restaurants are bringing the romance this Valentine’s Day. Featuring al fresco patios and a romantic vibe, Backstreet will offer its Valentine’s menu addition to its regular menu on Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11, and as a set menu on Valentine’s Night. Enjoy four courses featuring dishes from roasted oysters and scallop crudo to confit duck and white chocolate heart for $85 per person (optional beverage pairing is $37 additional).
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers

HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Stunning Two-Story Condo In The River Oaks High-Rise Announces the Arrival of CASA Companies — This is No Ordinary $7.5 Million Home

Casa Companies' townhouse residence in The River Oaks serves as a showcase for the full-service residential and commercial entity. (Photo by Divya Pande) With a new name and a broader focus, CASA Companies, formerly CASA Houston, is introducing its luxury full-service operation today by opening the doors to the firm’s magnificent showcase residence in The River Oaks condominiums.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in The Woodlands, including new Capital One Cafe

Read more below for the latest five projects that have been filed in The Woodlands. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the The Woodlands area? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Neighborhood Market is coming to Conroe in 2026

Smileys is a convenience store based in Huntsville. (Courtesy Smileys) A Neighborhood Market, set to open in 2026, will be located on Longmire Road in Conroe. The market will consist of a Smileys—a Huntsville-based gas station and convenience store—in a strip center with a doughnut shop and a liquor store. According to the business, Smileys is a family-owned business that prides itself on clean bathrooms and a deli inside the convenience store. The business could not give any contact information.
CONROE, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Crawfish Season Has Arrived. Here's Where to Get Crackin'!

FORGET MARCH MADNESS — mudbug madness has arrived. Fans think the little critters taste like baby lobsters, so they can’t gobble up enough. Here’s where to hit for the most badass boils in town. BB's Tex-Orleans. With a designated crawfish menu, BB’s lets you build a tray...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

First phase of Katy Silos revitalization on track

The new owner of the Katy Silos plans for a summer grand opening for the first phase of the revitalized landmark. (Laura Robb/Community Impact) The first phase of renovations to the rice dryer silos located within Katy city limits along Hwy. 90 is on track for a summer grand opening, the new owner of the historic property said. This includes a 33,500-square-foot beer garden, a museum and a gift shop.
KATY, TX

