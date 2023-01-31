ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

George Santos: A democracy can't easily penalize lies by politicians

By Miguel Schor, Professor of Law and Associate Director of the Drake University Constitutional Law Center, Drake University
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qruf6_0kXsu4bt00
George Santos, in the middle, lied his way to winning election to Congress, where he took the oath of office on Jan. 7, 2023. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

(DES MOINES, IOWA) George Santos is not the first politician to have lied, but the fables he told to get elected to Congress may be in a class by themselves. Historian Sean Wilentz remarked that while embellishments happen, Santos’ lies are different – “ there is no example like it” in American history, Wilentz told Vox in a late-January, 2023, story .

Columnist Peggy Noonan wrote that Santos was “a stone cold liar who effectively committed election fraud.”

And now Santos has taken the dramatic step of removing himself temporarily from the committees he’s been assigned to: the House Small Business Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee. The Washington Post reports Santos told his GOP colleagues that he would be a “distraction” until cleared in several probes of his lies.

While Santos’ lies got some attention from local media, they did not become widely known until The New York Times published an exposé after his election.

Santos’ lies may have gotten him into hot water with the voters who put him in the House, and a few of his colleagues, including the New York GOP, want him to resign . CBS News reported that federal investigators are looking at Santos’ finances and financial disclosures.

But the bulk of Santos’ misrepresentations may be protected by the First Amendment . The U.S. Supreme Court has concluded that lies enjoy First Amendment protection – not because of their value, but because the government cannot be trusted with the power to regulate lies.

In other words, lies are protected by the First Amendment to safeguard democracy.

So how can unwitting voters be protected from sending a fraud to Congress?

Any attempt to craft a law aimed at the lies in politics will run into practical enforcement problems. And attempts to regulate such lies could collide with a 2012 Supreme Court case United States v. Alvarez .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puBTI_0kXsu4bt00
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that some false statements are ‘inevitable if there is to be open and vigorous expression of views.’ AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

Lies and the First Amendment

Xavier Alvarez was a fabulist and a member of a public water board who lied about having received the Congressional Medal of Honor in a public meeting. He was charged in 2007 with violating the Stolen Valor Act , which made it a federal crime to lie about having received a military medal.

The Supreme Court rejected the government’s argument that lies should not be protected by the First Amendment. The court concluded that lies are protected by the First Amendment unless there is a legally recognized harm, such as defamation or fraud, associated with the lie. So the Stolen Valor Act was struck down as an unconstitutional restriction on speech. The court pointed out that some false statements are “inevitable if there is to be open and vigorous expression of views in public and private conversation.”

Crucially, the court feared that the power to criminalize lies could damage American democracy. The court reasoned that unless the First Amendment limits the power of the government to criminalize lies, the government could establish an “endless list of subjects about which false statements are punishable.”

Justice Anthony Kennedy, who wrote the majority opinion in Alvarez, illustrated this danger by citing George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984 ,” in which a totalitarian government relied on a Ministry of Truth to criminalize dissent. Our constitutional tradition, he wrote, “stands against the idea that we need” a Ministry of Truth.

Lies, politics and social media

George Santos, unlike Xavier Alvarez, lied during an election campaign .

In Alvarez, the Supreme Court expressed concern about laws criminalizing lies in politics. It warned that the Stolen Valor Act applied to “political contexts, where although such lies are more likely to cause harm,” the risk that prosecutors would bring charges for ideological reasons was also high.

The court believed that the marketplace of ideas was a more effective and less dangerous mechanism for policing lies, particularly in politics. Politicians and journalists have the incentives and the resources to examine the records of candidates such as Santos to uncover and expose falsehoods.

The story of George Santos, though, is a cautionary tale for those who hold an idealized view of how the marketplace of ideas operates in contemporary American politics.

Democracy has not had a long run when measured against the course of human history. From the founding of the American republic in the late 18th century until the advent of the modern era , there was a rough division of labor. Citizens selected leaders, and experts played a critical gatekeeping role, mediating the flow of information.

New information technologies have largely displaced the role of experts . Everyone now claims to be an expert who can decide for themselves whether COVID-19 vaccines are effective or who really won the 2020 presidential election. These technologies have also destroyed the economic model that once sustained local newspapers.

Thus, although one local newspaper did report on Santos’ misrepresentations , his election is evidence that the loss of news reporting jobs has damaged America’s democracy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irLGV_0kXsu4bt00
With the news business in serious decline, citizens don’t get the information they need to be informed voters. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Lies that harm democracy

The election of George Santos illustrates the challenges facing American democracy. The First Amendment was written in an era when government censorship was the principal danger to self-government. Today, politicians and ordinary citizens can harness new information technologies to spread misinformation and deepen polarization . A weakened news media will fail to police those assertions, or a partisan news media will amplify them.

As a scholar of constitutional law, comparative constitutionalism, democracy and authoritarianism , I believe that Justice Kennedy’s Alvarez opinion relied on a flawed understanding of the dangers facing democracy. He maintained that government regulation of speech is a greater threat to democracy than are lies. Laws that targeted lies would have to survive the most exacting scrutiny – which is nearly always fatal to government regulation of speech.

Justice Stephen Breyer’s concurring opinion argued that a different test should be used. Courts, Breyer said, should assess any speech-related harm that might flow from the law as well as the importance of the government objective and whether the law furthers that objective. This is known as intermediate scrutiny or proportionality analysis. It is a form of analysis that is widely used by constitutional courts in other democracies .

Intermediate scrutiny or proportionality analysis does not treat all government regulations of speech as presumptively unconstitutional. It forces courts to balance the value of the speech against the justifications for the law in question. That is the right test, Justice Breyer concluded, when assessing laws that penalize “false statements about easily verifiable facts.”

The two approaches will lead to different results when governments seek to regulate lies. Even proposed, narrowly written laws aimed at factual misrepresentations by politicians about their records or about who won an election might not survive the high degree of protection afforded lies in the United States.

Intermediate scrutiny or proportionality analysis, on the other hand, will likely enable some government regulation of lies – including those of the next George Santos – to survive legal challenge.

Democracies have a better long-term survival track record than dictatorships because they can and do evolve to deal with new dangers . The success of America’s experiment in self-government may well hinge, I believe, on whether the country’s democracy can evolve to deal with new information technologies that help spread falsehoods that undermine democracy .

This article is republished from The Conversation , an independent nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. The Conversation is trustworthy news from experts, from an independent nonprofit. Try our free newsletters .

It was written by: Miguel Schor , Drake University .

Read more:

Miguel Schor does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Comments / 4

Related
New York Post

Rep. George Santos boasts ‘I am the most famous person in the room’ during McCarthy fundraiser

Disgraced Rep. George Santos smugly reveled in his infamy during a fundraiser for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, The Post has learned. A House GOP staffer who attended the event told The Post that Santos (R-N.Y.) was boasting to people, “I’m the most famous person in the room,” amid the constant firestorm surrounding his fibbing and investigations into his sketchy campaign finances and alleged scams. “People were rolling their eyes. Others were laughing or shaking their heads,” the staffer told The Post about the reaction to Santos’ braggadocio.  “It takes balls to go to the Speaker’s fundraiser and say, `I’m the most...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene insists she knows nothing about ‘Jewish space lasers’ after blistering AOC speech

Marjorie Taylor Greene, in a stunning U-turn, has said she never used the phrase “Jewish space lasers” after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s fiery speech on the House floor on Thursday.Ms Greene said: “There’s people that think that I said a phrase called ‘Jewish space lasers’ – a phrase that I never said.”“As a matter of fact, it was created and invented in a story that a bunch of people read in the news ... I don’t hold any beliefs like that at all,” she added.The controversy came into the limelight again after Ms Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, defended fellow Democratic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Trump’s effort to disavow Operation Warp Speed shows how far he’s fallen

Florida Man has hit a truly pathetic new low.  President Donald Trump is effectively disavowing his own vaccine fast-tracking effort Operation Warp Speed — a miraculous success, by any reasonable standard — in order to play to the more deranged segment of his voter base and attack likely 2024 GOP rival Gov. Ron DeSantis.  “The real Ron is a RINO GLOBALIST,” he blared on Truth Social Wednesday, one who “Loved the Vaccines.” The same vaccines, in other words, that Team Trump fought to have developed and produced in record time, against jeers from his opponents and general incredulity. The same vaccines that, when...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Will Never Stop Reminding Us That He Hates Free Speech

America’s presidents typically have adversarial relationships with the press.Some, like John F. Kennedy, complained about unfair coverage despite relentlessly manipulating and lying to reporters. Some, like George W. Bush, exploited national tragedies to create a fortress around their administrations in the name of “security,” and severely limited unfettered news coverage of the wars they started. Some, like Barack Obama, have gone after journalists using the most severe government forces available, despite enjoying mostly deferential (and quite often, favorable) coverage from the mainstream news media.But when it comes to naked contempt for the very concept of a free press, no modern...
WISCONSIN STATE
Law & Crime

Man Who Bragged He ‘Attacked the CNN Reporters’ on Jan. 6 Gets Years Behind Bars

A Virginia man who admitted to destroying thousands of dollars worth of media equipment during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will spend almost three years behind bars. Joshua Dillon Haynes, 40, of Covington, had boasted to friends about his exploits that day, when he joined the violent crowd of Donald Trump supporters in overwhelming police and swarming the Capitol shortly after Congress began the process of certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral win. Lawmakers were forced to flee or shelter in place for hours.
COVINGTON, VA
The Independent

A South Dakota Senate aide's allegation roils GOP politics

The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota's Republican Party.The Senate, where lawmakers pride themselves on a genteel code of conduct as they work from wooden desks that have been there for generations, has seemed largely insulated from the forces roiling the wider GOP. But even here, controversy was inevitable as an insurgent brand of Republicans look to challenge...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Jailed Trump Organization executive could face more charges as hush money probe heats up

Allen Weisselberg, the longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer who is currently serving a five-month prison sentence on tax fraud charges, could end up facing new criminal charges from Manhattan prosecutors who have renewed efforts to examine whether former president Donald Trump should face an indictment of his own.Weisselberg pleaded guilty last year to tax fraud charges and later testified against the company where he has worked for most of his adult life. But at the same time, he has refused to give evidence against the former president, his longtime boss. According to the New York Times, Weisselberg could...
Mint Message

Definition of a civil oligarchy and the political scientists who agree America is becoming this kind of oligarchy

We have mentioned how the United States is potentially turning into a civil oligarchy, but we at Mint Message believe we can go further with the explanation. Many seem to believe it would be impossible for corporations in real-life to control the government, but it is quite simple how corporations and corporate people would do that: by making a country into a nation where a small economic elite overwhelmingly dominates policy and law.
TheDailyBeast

Israel Braces for the ‘Terrifying’ Crisis Bibi Wanted All Along

JERUSALEM—In Jerusalem, standing beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken uncharacteristically minced no words: The United States, he said, wanted to stress “our support for core democratic principles and institutions, including respect for human rights, the equal administration of justice for all, the equal rights of minority groups, the rule of law, free press, a robust civil society.”It was the sort of cautionary notice Blinken might have issued in authoritarian Turkey or in Poland, but never before heard from a senior American official in Israel. It spotlighted almost all the parts of Israeli governance Netanyahu...
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

45K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy