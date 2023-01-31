Read full article on original website
Stephen Thomas Macke of Lake City
Private Family Funeral Services for Stephen Thomas Macke, age 80, of Lake City, Iowa, will be Friday at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Private Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Public Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with...
Lake City Welcomes New City Admin, Jacob Matthews
The City of Lake City welcomed its new City Administrator, Jacob Matthews, this week as he officially takes over at the helm of community operations. Interim City Administrator Lee Vogt has served in the role since October after Eric Wood, the former admin, resigned following his arrest for allegedly falsifying Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification documents for former officers in the town’s department. Matthews graduated from Utah State University in 2008 with a degree in Business Management and earned his master’s in Public Administration from the University of Utah in 2013. For the past decade, he has worked in multiple fields for municipal governments.
Explosion that killed 14 in Eagle Grove was 50 years ago tonight
The Wright County community of Eagle Grove is remembering a tragedy that made worldwide headlines 50 years ago tonight. An explosion rocked the downtown business district, leveling the Chatterbox Cafe, a Coast-to-Coast store and a jewelry story. Fourteen people were killed, including a firefighter and the son of former governor Robert Blue.
Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson
A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
Tammy Cullen Obituary
Mrs. Tammy S. Cullen, age 61, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA. Tammy is the beloved wife of Mike Cullen of Atlantic, the mother of Chris (Nicole) Cullen, Kylie (Chris) Schmitz; and many more relatives and friends. A...
The Unique Restaurant In Iowa Where Every Order Comes With A Free Relish Tray
The tiny town of Anita is in the middle of nowhere, about halfway between Council Bluffs and Des Moines, and it doesn’t attract many tourists. But those who do visit might just find the best rural steakhouse in Iowa. The Redwood Steak House, open since 1947 and located in an old red barn, was nearly sold back in 2022 but is still operating under the current management – and those who visit this humble establishment get a big surprise when the meal starts. That’s because the Redwood Steak House is famous not just for its meats, but for the unique relish tray that opens the meal. This appetizer is unlike anything else at an Iowa restaurant – and it comes free with every meal at this old-school Anita institution.
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
Arrest Made in Fort Dodge Cold Case
An arrest has been made in a 6 year old Fort Dodge murder case. On Thursday a Cedar Rapids man has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder in the cold case of Fort Dodge resident Donald Preston. 49 year old Christopher Johnson is accused of killing Preston in...
'Where will they live?': Humboldt nursing home residents displaced
HUMBOLDT, Iowa — Where will they live?. That's the question for 45 residents of a Humboldt nursing home that's closing its doors. It's one of six Iowa care facilities shutting down and displacing 260 residents by order of state regulators. "I think it's awful that people are going to...
2023 Carroll RAGBRAI Executive Committee Announced
The Executive Committee chair couples for Carroll as a 2023 overnight stop on RAGBRAI have been announced. The co-chairs for the community’s fifth time hosting the iconic bike ride include: Mike Franey and Lynda Dukes Franey, who also served on the RAGBRAI executive committee in 2011; Jered and Katie Kruse; T.J. and Maggie Pauley; Steve and Ashley Schable; and Chad and Lisa Tiemeyer. Assisting the committee are Mark Thomsen as treasurer, Laura Schaefer as secretary, and Kimberly Tiefenthaler, Rosanne Nees, and Matt Meiners from the Carroll Chamber of Commerce. An estimated 20,000 riders are expected to flood Carroll on Monday, July 24 as RAGBRAI celebrates its 50th anniversary. With preparations beginning in earnest, the RAGBRAI executive committee is asking businesses, churches, schools, and other organizations with green space or indoor sleeping areas to wait on reserving space for riders until the executive committee and their subcommittees have the opportunity to scout spaces in town. RAGBRAI organizers will be in Carroll next week on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to meet with community leaders to officially begin the planning process. Carroll hosted RAGBRAI on four other occasions: 1980, 1988, 1994, and 2011. Be sure to follow www.ragbrai.com and the Carroll, Iowa RAGBRAI Facebook page to stay updated about upcoming events and volunteer opportunities.
Two people die in Boone County car accident
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a car accident in Boone Friday evening. At around 5:11 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Pamela Mary Borkowski, 55, was stopped at a stop […]
Woman arrested on animal abuse charges in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa woman previously charged with animal abuse has been charged again. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office arrested Billi Beyer on Tuesday. The sheriff's office says Beyer left a dog and cat alone in her apartment in Farnhamville for several days without food and...
Local Casino Fined For Violating Self-Ban Regulations
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A local casino has been fined for violating self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says Wild Rose Casino in Emmetsburg did not upload a new list of those who banned themselves from gambling during the required grace period. Ohorilko says in this...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
2 Vehicle Accident in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Rescue crews responding to a two-vehicle accident at 7th and Hazel Street. Cass County Communications called Cass EMS to the scene.
Famous New York Pizza Chain Is Opening Up Stores In Iowa
Some Iowa folks are about to get a chance to chow down on some delicious New York Style Coal Brick-Oven pizza in their own towns. I've eaten at a lot of different pizza joints in many states. Some pizza places stand out more than others. From what I've heard Iowa...
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
'It's really brought a lot of relief': Family of murdered Iowa missionary finally gets justice
DES MOINES, Iowa — The family of an Iowa missionary who was murdered in Jamaica nearly seven years ago says justice is finally served. "It's really brought a lot of relief which I wasn't expecting," said Sara Hentzel, the widow of Randy Hentzel. Randy Hentzel was killed in 2016...
CHS Foundation’s Kindness Makes Sense Campaign Kicks Off Monday
The Carroll High School (CHS) Foundation and students in the Carroll Community School District (CCSD) are back at it again this year for the 2023 Kindness Makes Cents campaign. According to Katie Kruse, a CHS Foundation member, the idea was introduced in 2021 as a way to raise funds for academic programs within the district while inspiring acts of kindness.
