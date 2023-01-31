The Executive Committee chair couples for Carroll as a 2023 overnight stop on RAGBRAI have been announced. The co-chairs for the community’s fifth time hosting the iconic bike ride include: Mike Franey and Lynda Dukes Franey, who also served on the RAGBRAI executive committee in 2011; Jered and Katie Kruse; T.J. and Maggie Pauley; Steve and Ashley Schable; and Chad and Lisa Tiemeyer. Assisting the committee are Mark Thomsen as treasurer, Laura Schaefer as secretary, and Kimberly Tiefenthaler, Rosanne Nees, and Matt Meiners from the Carroll Chamber of Commerce. An estimated 20,000 riders are expected to flood Carroll on Monday, July 24 as RAGBRAI celebrates its 50th anniversary. With preparations beginning in earnest, the RAGBRAI executive committee is asking businesses, churches, schools, and other organizations with green space or indoor sleeping areas to wait on reserving space for riders until the executive committee and their subcommittees have the opportunity to scout spaces in town. RAGBRAI organizers will be in Carroll next week on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to meet with community leaders to officially begin the planning process. Carroll hosted RAGBRAI on four other occasions: 1980, 1988, 1994, and 2011. Be sure to follow www.ragbrai.com and the Carroll, Iowa RAGBRAI Facebook page to stay updated about upcoming events and volunteer opportunities.

