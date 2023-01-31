Read full article on original website
Signing Day updates: Where California's top 50 available 2023 football recruits are going
While most of California's top 2023 high school football players signed on early signing day, dozens of Division I talents are still up for grabs around the state. Here is a list with status updates of the top 50 unsigned seniors in California who are expected to sign on Wednesday, the first day of ...
Aunt of victim in SF police shooting denied stage time at Tyre Nichols event
The aunt of a man shot by San Francisco police confronted local leaders at an event to honor Tyre Nichols at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday.
Stanford cop points gun at black motorist who wouldn’t get out of his car
Stanford police deputies aimed a gun at a black man who wouldn’t get out of his car and who was ultimately ticketed for possessing marijuana, the university announced yesterday. A Stanford deputy first contacted the man in a parking lot just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. The deputy thought...
Vallejo homicide victim identified as Richmond woman
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo police released the identity of a woman who was found dead in a marsh last month. On Thursday, the Vallejo Police Department said the homicide victim has been identified as Dayna Jones, 41, of Richmond. Jones’ body was found on January 18 near the banks of the Napa River in […]
Santa Clara Police Chief Pat Nikolai Issues Statement on Behalf of Police Chiefs About the Tragic Death of Tyre Nichols
The Santa Clara County Police Chiefs’ Association (SCCPCA) issued a letter to the community expressing their deep concern over the recent death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five ex-Memphis police officers. Nichols’s funeral was held yesterday. Mourners remembered him as a funny and sensitive person. The...
Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is […]
What we know about the doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff
Here's what we know so far about Dharmesh Patel.
Postal worker robbed twice on same route in Oakland neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - A postal worker in Oakland was robbed while making his rounds Wednesday morning. The incident comes after police reported that there's been an increase in mail carrier holdups. Authorities said the postal worker was delivering mail in the area of 41st Street and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland's...
District Attorney Price to reopen 8 police killings for possible criminal prosecution
Alameda County police officers and sheriff’s deputies who killed eight individuals while on duty in past incidents could newly face murder, manslaughter, or other criminal charges, according to a press release issued by District Attorney Pamela Price today. “I promised accountability,” said Price, who campaigned on a platform of...
Oakland police investigate shootout between 2 drivers
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon, the department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said there was a shootout between two individuals in separate vehicles on the 5000 block of East 10th Street just before 4:30 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers did not locate any […]
Federal oversight of Oakland Police Department questioned
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A former Oakland city leader is questioning the role of the federal monitor overseeing the Oakland Police Department. A representative of a group committed to holding police accountable for their actions takes a different view. This comes in the wake of Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong being placed on-leave as part […]
Santa Clara, California Man Arrested on Felony Charge for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach - Charged with Obstruction of Law Enforcement During a Civil Disorder
January 31, 2023 - WASHINGTON — A California man was arrested on charges, unsealed yesterday, stemming from his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Half-pound of meth seized from visitor at Bay Area jail
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office recovered nine ounces of methamphetamine from a visitor at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on Wednesday, SMCSO announced. Police said Leslie Romero-Silva, 23, of Santa Clara, was attempting to visit an inmate when police found the drugs on her. She entered the […]
SWAT arrests 4 after Brentwood Christmas Eve shooting
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were arrested by SWAT teams in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting to left multiple homes with bullet holes. Two gunmen sprayed one house with bullets on Havenwood Court on December 24, 2022. “Several (non-targeted) vehicles and residences were hit with stray bullets as a result of the shooting. […]
EXCLUSIVE: Man admits to beheading San Carlos mother of 2 with samurai sword in Sept.
In a strange twist to this case, Rafa Solano now claims he acted in self-defense when beheading Karina Castro.
Antioch burglary suspects who tried to carjack drivers on Hwy 4 arrested
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two burglary suspects who led officers on a pursuit Wednesday before crashing into a guardrail on Highway 4 have been arrested, according to the Antioch Police Department. Antioch PD Dispatch Center officers received a call on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from a resident of Durness Court reporting a burglary-in-progress at an occupied […]
‘Like 10 Times in an Hour’: Oakland’s Airport Plaza a Thieves’ Paradise
“Look out for that gray car there,” a fast-food worker said while pointing toward a gas pump where a woman in a yellow coat was refueling a gray sedan. Sure enough, across the parking lot at a gas station, a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask stepped out from a silver SUV and smashed the sedan’s passenger window, snatched a purse and sped away.
$33.9 million in illegal cannabis found in massive Oakland raids
Authorities seized over $30 million worth of illegal marijuana and multiple guns.
Female suspects accused of stealing $7K worth of merch arrested in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three female suspects who stole merchandise valued at $7,000 from a business in Vallejo have been arrested, Vallejo PD announced in a social media post. The department received a call for service on Jan. 29 on a report of three female suspects stealing a “massive” amount of merchandise from a business […]
City of Oakland Strikes Historic Deal to Revitalize Coliseum
Oakland city leaders on Thursday entered a historic agreement that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it's launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
