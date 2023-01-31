ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

KRON4 News

Vallejo homicide victim identified as Richmond woman

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo police released the identity of a woman who was found dead in a marsh last month. On Thursday, the Vallejo Police Department said the homicide victim has been identified as Dayna Jones, 41, of Richmond. Jones’ body was found on January 18 near the banks of the Napa River in […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Postal worker robbed twice on same route in Oakland neighborhood

OAKLAND, Calif. - A postal worker in Oakland was robbed while making his rounds Wednesday morning. The incident comes after police reported that there's been an increase in mail carrier holdups. Authorities said the postal worker was delivering mail in the area of 41st Street and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland's...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police investigate shootout between 2 drivers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon, the department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said there was a shootout between two individuals in separate vehicles on the 5000 block of East 10th Street just before 4:30 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers did not locate any […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Federal oversight of Oakland Police Department questioned

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A former Oakland city leader is questioning the role of the federal monitor overseeing the Oakland Police Department. A representative of a group committed to holding police accountable for their actions takes a different view.  This comes in the wake of Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong being placed on-leave as part […]
OAKLAND, CA
goldrushcam.com

Santa Clara, California Man Arrested on Felony Charge for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach - Charged with Obstruction of Law Enforcement During a Civil Disorder

January 31, 2023 - WASHINGTON — A California man was arrested on charges, unsealed yesterday, stemming from his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Half-pound of meth seized from visitor at Bay Area jail

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office recovered nine ounces of methamphetamine from a visitor at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on Wednesday, SMCSO announced. Police said Leslie Romero-Silva, 23, of Santa Clara, was attempting to visit an inmate when police found the drugs on her. She entered the […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

SWAT arrests 4 after Brentwood Christmas Eve shooting

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were arrested by SWAT teams in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting to left multiple homes with bullet holes. Two gunmen sprayed one house with bullets on Havenwood Court on December 24, 2022. “Several (non-targeted) vehicles and residences were hit with stray bullets as a result of the shooting. […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch burglary suspects who tried to carjack drivers on Hwy 4 arrested

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two burglary suspects who led officers on a pursuit Wednesday before crashing into a guardrail on Highway 4 have been arrested, according to the Antioch Police Department. Antioch PD Dispatch Center officers received a call on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from a resident of Durness Court reporting a burglary-in-progress at an occupied […]
ANTIOCH, CA
sfstandard.com

‘Like 10 Times in an Hour’: Oakland’s Airport Plaza a Thieves’ Paradise

“Look out for that gray car there,” a fast-food worker said while pointing toward a gas pump where a woman in a yellow coat was refueling a gray sedan. Sure enough, across the parking lot at a gas station, a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask stepped out from a silver SUV and smashed the sedan’s passenger window, snatched a purse and sped away.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

City of Oakland Strikes Historic Deal to Revitalize Coliseum

Oakland city leaders on Thursday entered a historic agreement that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it's launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
OAKLAND, CA

