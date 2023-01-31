Read full article on original website
University Of Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Says He Has 'No Remorse' & 'No Emotion' In Chilling Post From Teenage Years
The University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, had a history of making disturbing comments on online forum boards. Kohberger even detailed how he felt "no emotion" in his posts, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilling discovery stemmed from words written by Kohberger, now 28, when he was a teenager; however, the suspect's detailed messages —including statements that he felt "no remorse" for actions — painted an eerie picture of what the young man was allegedly capable of from adolescence. As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberber was studying for his PhD in Criminology at the time that Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves,...
Tyre Nichols' brother feels guilty for his death. Here's why
Tyre Nichols' older brother, Jamal Dupree, talks to CNN for the first time since the release of the Memphis police body cam footage.
My Uncle saw his girlfriend talking to another man. This is how he handled the confrontation (Opinion)
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Back when my uncle was a young man, he was in love with a certain woman. My grandmother did not approve of this woman because of the ways she interacted in society. Being from the old school, my grandmother was of the opinion that women should be seen and not heard too much of.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Fox News Host: I Didn’t See Any ‘Death Blows’ in Tyre Nichols Footage
Fox News host Jesse Watters says he didn’t see any “death blows” in the damning body-cam footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis cops.The footage shows the cops pull Nichols over for a traffic stop before aggressively tossing him on the pavement as they shout threats and draw their guns. “Bitch, put your hands behind your back,” one cop said. “I’ll knock your ass the fuck out,” he followed up, before tasering Nichols.More footage shows cops repeatedly punching him in the head before pepper spraying him as he desperately called out for his...
Plies Sparks Fiery Twitter Debate On Gender Roles Saying He Wouldn’t Date A Women Who Acts Or Thinks ‘Like A Man’
Hoping to gain more insight into Plies' stance, sports journalist Jemele Hill popped into the conversation with a thought-provoking question.
Convicted ISIS supporter allegedly met with 'American Taliban' John Lindh in violation of release conditions
Ali Shukri Amin, a Virginia man who pleaded guilty in 2015 to providing support to ISIS, is accused of violating his release conditions after allegedly meeting multiple times with John Walker Lindh, the so-called "American Taliban" who served 17 years in prison for supplying services to the group.
Independent autopsy reveals details of Tyre Nichols' death
An autopsy commissioned by Tyre Nichols' family finds he suffered "extensive bleeding from severe beating." NBC's Priscilla Thompson reports.Jan. 25, 2023.
FBI agent calls this drug operation jaw-dropping
The CNN Film "American Pain" follows Chris and Jeff George, identical twins who trafficked more than $500 million in opioid pills in the US. It premieres on CNN Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
My Cousin Started A Polygamy Relationship With My Former Friend and Ex-Boyfriend. I Shared Her MyChart In Response.
My cousin left her phone open on my bed while showering and I decided to scroll through her phone (Something we both do without reason). There was a group chat including her and some of our closest friends talking about me, and how ignorant I was to certain situations. As I read through the text messages, I realized that a former friend of mines was also involved in the conversation. Mind you, this is an individual I parted ways with because the rest of the group felt she was untrustworthy and manipulative. They were rehashing a group dinner date they all had at her house, and debating rather or not to tell me that my former friend had introduced my cousin to an ex of mine, and they were now involved in a polygamy relationship. Without a second thought, I not only added myself and the ex to the conversation, but I also included each of the girl's parents. I then uploaded screenshots of my cousin's mychart from her most recent doctors visit informing them of her positive Herpes Simplex diagnosis and I also added the link to my former friend's FansOnly profile. I then got up and left without comment and blocked every individuall from contacting me. Was I wrong in my actions? -Tangela.
Bash asks Crump if he's confident officers will be convicted. Hear his response
Tyre Nichols' family attorney Ben Crump sits down for a one-on-one interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash to discuss the aftermath of the video's release.
After A Woman Saw Men Messaging Each Other About Her Looks During A Work Call, She Called Them Out And Posted It On TikTok
Whitney Sharpe said she still hasn’t received an apology from any of the men who were sending “unfavorable” messages about her.
Insiders reveal their opioid trafficking system
The CNN Film "American Pain" follows Chris and Jeff George, two 27-year-olds who ran the largest opioid pill mill in the US. The documentary premieres on CNN Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Alibi in doubt as videos place him at murder scene and reveal different clothing
In a stunning day at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, prosecutors cast doubts on Alex Murdaugh’s alibi for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.Jurors were shown cellphone footage taken by Paul at the dog kennels of the sprawling family estate in Islandton just minutes before he and Maggie were shot dead.Off-camera, three voices are heard – Paul, Maggie and a man prosecutors say is Mr Murdaugh.In dramatic testimony, two friends of Paul with close ties to the family told jurors that they are “100 per cent sure” that the voice belongs to Mr...
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
First up today on CNN 10, the latest on the dramatic takedown of a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been flying across the United States over the past few days. What kind of threat did it pose? Why was it allowed to fly for days over the U.S.? All of this is raising questions about these aircraft and the relationship between these two countries. This Monday we'll discuss all the angles.
Experts rethinking 'run, hide, fight' mass shooting guidance
Some experts are rethinking the guidance around "run, hide, fight" during mass shooting incidents. CNN's Brynn Gingras reports.
