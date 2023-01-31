Read full article on original website
CPD Officers Caught on Video Attacking Man in Holding Cell Each Have Records of Alleged Misconduct
Two Chicago cops seen pummeling and subduing a man in a holding cell in newly released surveillance footage each have lengthy disciplinary misconduct records, according to a review of investigatory files. Officer Enrique Delgado Fernandez and Sgt. Jerald Williams have both served suspensions in connection to the beating of Damien...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man allegedly took a stolen gun to meet with his parole officer, then convinced a judge to reduce his bail by yelling at him
Chicago — For the first few minutes of Laiveil Harper’s bail hearing at 26th and California, the most surprising detail was that officials said he took a stolen handgun to a meeting with his parole officer, where he was to surrender to authorities on a couple of outstanding warrants.
CPD sergeant seen in jail beating video was also involved in wrong raid, body-slamming
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered a disturbing past for a Chicago Police officer involved in a violent jail beating.The officer, Jerald Williams, has been involved in several violent incidents that have cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and counting – of which the beating was only one. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday, not only is Williams still a member of the Chicago Police Department, but he has been promoted to sergeant in recent years.We first showed you the video earlier this week. It was recorded in May 2019 at the South Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
2 suburban men face slew of charges in alleged burglaries
COOK COUNTY - Two Chicago-area men are accused in three separate residential burglaries in the suburbs. Derrick Herron, 59, of Dolton and Craig Williams, 51, of Olympia Fields were both charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools from incidents that occurred between September 2021 and February 2022 in Mount Prospect.
cwbchicago.com
Woman gets probation for defacing memorial to slain Chicago police officer Ella French
Chicago — The woman who vandalized a memorial to slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French at the Thompson Center has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge, according to court records. Anna Kochakian, 27, initially faced a felony count of criminal damage to a memorial,...
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed Rogers Park convenience store 3 times, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Rogers Park man who robbed a local convenience store three times since late November was identified after Chicago police used surveillance footage to track him from the store to his apartment building after two of the hold-ups, prosecutors said this week. Romero Wilson, 24, was charged...
fox32chicago.com
Woman found guilty of running over 27-year-old after vicious fight
CHICAGO - Jurors deliberated for more than two hours at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as family members of the victim waited nearly six years to learn if justice would be served. Kenya Washington was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after running Naisha Weems over with her car.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang
WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
Chicago Woman Concealed Mother's Body in Freezer for Nearly 2 Years, Prosecutors Say
A Chicago woman allegedly purchased a freezer a week after her elderly mother died and used it to conceal her body for nearly two years before it was discovered by police at their Northwest Side home earlier this week. Eva Bratcher, 70, has been charged with felony counts of possessing...
fox32chicago.com
Man threatened while unloading car on North Side fires shots at suspect
CHICAGO - A man unloading his car in Albany Park fired shots at a man who began threatening him Thursday night. Police say the 29-year-old victim was outside his car in the 4200 block of North Whipple Street around 10:20 p.m. when an unknown man began threatening him and implying he had a gun.
Chicago shooting: Bullet fired from street strikes man inside Auburn Gresham home, police say
A man was shot through the window of a home on Chicago's South Side, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Downtown robber is ‘disabling’ victims with strikes to the head, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a robber who has “disabled” two people by hitting them in the head from behind before taking their valuables downtown. He struck twice in three days, police said, once in the Gold Coast and another time in River North. In a community alert...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County sheriff warns of new phone scam that appears legitimate
COOK COUNTY - The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new phone scam that seems legitimate, but isn't. According to Sheriff Tom Dart, a caller who identifies themselves as the sheriff's office tells victims they must pay a large fine for missing court, or they'll go to jail.
Delivery driver shot, robbed in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was shot and robbed in Humboldt Park Thursday night. Police said just before 10 p.m., the 40-year-old driver was delivering food, near Iowa Street and Central Park Avenue, when another man approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint. There was a struggle. The robber took the driver's money and cell phone before shooting him in the legs. The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
cwbchicago.com
After Uptown shooting left bystander injured, 2 men are charged with possessing one gun. But nobody’s charged with shooting him.
Chicago — On a sunny Saturday afternoon last August, a shootout between a pedestrian and a drive-by gunman left a 59-year-old bystander shot near the Argyle Red Line station. So far, no one has been charged with shooting the man. But two people have now been charged with possessing...
Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
Homicide Clearance Rate Lower in Chicago’s Black Communities: Report
For the past several years, the Chicago Police Department has solved an average of 50% of the city’s homicides per year. But that number, known as a clearance rate, is even lower for Black victims. That’s according to Live Free Chicago, whose report “Killed, Ignored, Never Forgotten: Chicago’s Unsolved...
Jury awards $99K to CTA electrician who claimed agency did little to address complaints of racial discrimination, harassment
A federal jury has awarded a Black Chicago Transit Authority electrician $99,000, finding the CTA did too little to respond to the man’s claims that he was being harassed at work for reporting alleged racial discrimination by his foreman. The harassment allegedly included the hanging of an alleged noose...
Retired CFD firefighter charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, allegedly part of far-right group
A retired Chicago firefighter faces federal criminal charges for allegedly participating in an hours-long siege during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
fox32chicago.com
Felon gets 8 years in prison for drug, gun possession in Cook County
CHICAGO - A Cook County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing a loaded handgun and narcotics in west suburban Bellwood. Quincy J. Arnold, 49, pleaded guilty last year to federal firearm and drug charges after officers discovered a semiautomatic handgun and baggies of cocaine and heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop in October.
