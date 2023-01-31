CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered a disturbing past for a Chicago Police officer involved in a violent jail beating.The officer, Jerald Williams, has been involved in several violent incidents that have cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and counting – of which the beating was only one. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday, not only is Williams still a member of the Chicago Police Department, but he has been promoted to sergeant in recent years.We first showed you the video earlier this week. It was recorded in May 2019 at the South Chicago...

