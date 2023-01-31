ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

CPD sergeant seen in jail beating video was also involved in wrong raid, body-slamming

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered a disturbing past for a Chicago Police officer involved in a violent jail beating.The officer, Jerald Williams, has been involved in several violent incidents that have cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and counting – of which the beating was only one. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday, not only is Williams still a member of the Chicago Police Department, but he has been promoted to sergeant in recent years.We first showed you the video earlier this week. It was recorded in May 2019 at the South Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 suburban men face slew of charges in alleged burglaries

COOK COUNTY - Two Chicago-area men are accused in three separate residential burglaries in the suburbs. Derrick Herron, 59, of Dolton and Craig Williams, 51, of Olympia Fields were both charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools from incidents that occurred between September 2021 and February 2022 in Mount Prospect.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man robbed Rogers Park convenience store 3 times, prosecutors say

Chicago — A Rogers Park man who robbed a local convenience store three times since late November was identified after Chicago police used surveillance footage to track him from the store to his apartment building after two of the hold-ups, prosecutors said this week. Romero Wilson, 24, was charged...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman found guilty of running over 27-year-old after vicious fight

CHICAGO - Jurors deliberated for more than two hours at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as family members of the victim waited nearly six years to learn if justice would be served. Kenya Washington was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after running Naisha Weems over with her car.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang

WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man threatened while unloading car on North Side fires shots at suspect

CHICAGO - A man unloading his car in Albany Park fired shots at a man who began threatening him Thursday night. Police say the 29-year-old victim was outside his car in the 4200 block of North Whipple Street around 10:20 p.m. when an unknown man began threatening him and implying he had a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County sheriff warns of new phone scam that appears legitimate

COOK COUNTY - The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new phone scam that seems legitimate, but isn't. According to Sheriff Tom Dart, a caller who identifies themselves as the sheriff's office tells victims they must pay a large fine for missing court, or they'll go to jail.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Delivery driver shot, robbed in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was shot and robbed in Humboldt Park Thursday night. Police said just before 10 p.m., the 40-year-old driver was delivering food, near Iowa Street and Central Park Avenue, when another man approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint. There was a struggle. The robber took the driver's money and cell phone before shooting him in the legs. The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Felon gets 8 years in prison for drug, gun possession in Cook County

CHICAGO - A Cook County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing a loaded handgun and narcotics in west suburban Bellwood. Quincy J. Arnold, 49, pleaded guilty last year to federal firearm and drug charges after officers discovered a semiautomatic handgun and baggies of cocaine and heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop in October.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
WTTW is Chicago's premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

