Poughkeepsie, NY

101.5 WPDH

Popular Poughkeepsie Value Store Set To Close

Sadly, an announcement has gone public about yet another Hudson Valley business preparing to shut their doors for good. This time it is a value store that has been in the Poughkeepsie Plaza for quite some time. Harmon of Poughkeepsie Announces Plans To Close. In a social media post over...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Fan Favorite Hudson Valley Coffee Shop Closes Their Doors

As the famous saying goes, "When one door closes, another one opens". What if you don't want the door to close on your favorite coffee shop? Hudson Valley residents were asking themselves the same question. We have watched some of our favorite mom-and-pop shops, restaurants, and local businesses close down....
MONROE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Eastdale Village welcomes fine dining Asian restaurant

POUGHKEEPSIE – As construction continues at Poughkeepsie’s first mixed-use development of its kind, Eastdale Village is excited to announce the addition of Tomo Asian Fusion, a spinoff concept by Chef Tomo Lin from Mr. Sushi & Grill in Middletown, NY. Since opening its doors in Middletown, NY in...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York

The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie Pizza Place Demolished After Early Morning Fire (Video)

A 4-alarm fire early Wednesday morning in Poughkeepsie, New York destroyed two buildings including a popular pizza place. It was just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning (2/1) when firefighters responded to 786 Main Street in Poughkeepsie to reports of a fire at Tony's Pizza Pit. As we reported, firefighters from numerous departments responded to a fire that allegedly started at the popular pizza place and spread to a neighboring 3-story apartment building.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ole Savannah restaurateur to open new kitchen and bar in Uptown

KINGSTON – Dave Amato, owner of the popular Ole Savannah restaurant in Kingston, and his team are bringing a new offering to Uptown Kingston. Expected to open in early Spring, Brickmen Kitchen + Bar will be located at 47 North Front Street, the site of the former Boitson’s Restaurant.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Best Chocolate Cake Spots in the Hudson Valley

We've got the top 5 places to get chocolate cake in the Hudson Valley. Who doesn't love chocolate cake? Chocolate cake is so popular that it gets its own day each year on Jan. 27. National Chocolate Cake Day celebrates the cake more people favor according to National Day Calendar.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Husband Tells Wife ‘Back of the Buffett Line!’ Is He a Jerk?

Sometimes the most minor things can lead to an "explosive" argument between a husband and wife. If you happen to be in a relationship you already know that there's a long list of things that can cause arguments between you and your significant other. Money, family, jobs, the list can go on and on, but I can guarantee that this argument starter between a Hudson Valley couple is most likely not on your list of things to argue about.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Clayton ‘Peg Leg’ Bates: Dancer and Resort-Owner

In celebration of Black History Month, Ulster County Clerk Nina Postupack has announced the newest display in the Historical Profiles series featuring entertainer and community patron Clayton ‘Peg Leg’ Bates. The exhibit panel will be on display for the month of February on the 1st floor of the...
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Power Play Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold In Newburgh

A smoke shop in the Hudson Valley known for its winning lottery tickets has struck again with a lucky player pocketing $100,000 in the latest Powerball game. The Power Play ticket for the Monday, Jan. 30 game matched four numbers and the Powerball, said New York Lottery officials. The winning...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

