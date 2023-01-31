Read full article on original website
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Dolly Parton Was a Secret Producer on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
Sarah Michelle Gellar just confirmed an incredible rumor about Dolly Parton. During a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while promoting her new Paramount+ series, Wolf Pack, she revealed that the singer was a secret producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. "Little known fact, the legend Dolly was...
Kylie Jenner Celebrates 'Most Special Girl' Stormi Webster on Her 5th Birthday: 'Life Gave Me the Gift of You'
Kylie Jenner celebrated daughter Stormi Webster's fifth birthday on Wednesday, commemorating the milestone with an Instagram tribute. "i gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you," Kylie wrote on Instagram. She paired the caption with a carousel of recent photos of Stormi, ending with a video of the two of them whispering "I love you" to one another.
Pete Davidson Reveals His Shaved Head During Night Out With Jon Stewart
Pete Davidson unveiled a new hairstyle -- or lack thereof -- during a night out with Jon Stewart on Tuesday. The two comedians sat beside each other at the New York Knicks game, Davidson noticeably sporting a shaved head. Elsa/Getty Images. The change in look comes after reports that Davidson...
Phil McGraw Reveals Why 'Dr. Phil' Is Ending -- and What's Next (Exclusive)
Phil McGraw is saying goodbye to Dr. Phil. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the 72-year-old TV personality on the heels of the announcement that his long-running daytime series will end at the conclusion of its 21st season later this year. "I've been doing this for 21 years and I love...
Matthew McConaughey Says He Signed on to 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Thanks to a Fortune Teller
Matthew McConaughey agreed to his now-iconic How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days role after a fortune teller convinced him to say yes, he revealed this week. In the hit 2003 rom com, McConaughey plays Ben, the leading man to Kate Hudson's Andie. The film turned 20 last month, but Andie and Ben remain steadfastly established in the hearts of millions, and recently experienced a rediscovery among younger fans thanks in part to a viral TikTok trend featuring the film's rendition of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain."
See Alicia Silverstone Transform Into Cher From 'Clueless' 27 Years Later
You're not totally bugging! Alicia Silverstone is slipping back into Cher Horowitz's iconic Dolce & Gabbana plaid suit from Clueless. On Wednesday, Silverstone and Rakuten teased her upcoming ad that will premiere during this year's Super Bowl. In the 15-second clip, a group of students chat in class, as footsteps come up behind them.
Hallmark Stars Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker on Reuniting for Their Fifth Movie Together (Exclusive)
Since 2016, Hallmark favorites Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker have shared the screen in four different movies across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. And on Sunday, they're about to add a fifth to their mini filmography together: the second installment of their HM&M mystery franchise, Curious Caterer: Grilling Season.
How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin (Exclusive)
Prepare to see Jennifer Grey like you've never seen her before. The actress, famous for her roles in Dirty Dancing and Prime Video's Red Oaks, is unrecognizable in Lifetime's original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Grey takes on the titular role of Gwen Shamblin Lara, a religious leader and Christian diet guru who was known for her controversial practices as much as her distinct style and hair before she was killed in a tragic accident in 2021.
Dave Franco and Alison Brie Discuss Filmmaking, Nudity and More as a Married Couple (Exclusive)
For Alison Brie and Dave Franco, making films together as a married couple has some very important benefits. The couple came out for the premiere of their new film, Somebody I Used to Know, in Culver City, California, on Wednesday, and spoke with ET's Matt Cohen about collaborating creatively. "She...
Dave Bautista on Becoming a Leading Man With 'Knock at the Cabin' (Exclusive)
Ever since Dave Bautista joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, the performer has become a formidable force onscreen. And with each new role, most notably in projects like Army of the Dead, Dune, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, he's proven himself as a scene-stealer. Now, by taking the lead as a zealot named Leonard in Knock at the Cabin, Bautista is showing that he's ready to take on more.
Jane Fonda 'Assumed' She Would Not Live Past 30 Amid Eating Disorder Battle
Jane Fonda is opening up about her past eating disorder battle. The 85-year-old actress appeared on the latest episode of Spotify's Call Her Daddy podcast, and revealed how much bulimia impacted her life in her younger years. "In my 20s I was starting to be a movie actor. I suffered...
Selena Gomez Doesn't Edit Out Her Pimple in Makeup-Free Selfie
Selena Gomez went all natural in three makeup-free selfies posted to Instagram on Wednesday. The Only Murders In The Building star photographed herself without editing out a pimple on her face. Gomez captioned the carousel, "Me." In the photos, Gomez's hair is down and she wears a simple blue turtleneck.
Who Is Navarone Garibaldi Garcia? Everything to Know About Priscilla Presley's Son
Lisa Marie Presley isn't Priscilla Presley's only child. More than a decade after her 1973 divorce from Elvis Presley, Priscilla welcomed her second child, a son named Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, with her then-partner, producer Marco Garibaldi. In the wake of Lisa Marie's death, Navarone, 35, is speaking out about his life and family.
Kerry Washington Reunites With 'Scandal' Co-Star Scott Foley in Birthday TikTok
Kerry Washington and Scott Foley had a Scandal reunion with a fun birthday TikTok! The former co-stars celebrated Washington's big day with a video collaboration. In the TikTok, Washington is decked out in a multi-colored birthday tiara and pointed hat. She has her phone up to her ear, calling Foley. The duo is lip-syncing to a popular voice recording on the social media app.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jay Ellis Shares Cast's Reaction to Oscar Nominations (Exclusive)
After becoming a massive box office hit, Top Gun: Maverick, which stars Jay Ellis, Glen Powell, Miles Teller and others alongside Tom Cruise, scored six nominations for the 95th Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture. "It's wild, man. It's wild," Ellis tells ET's Matt Cohen at the premiere of...
How Riley Keough Feels About Grandma Priscilla Presley Challenging Mom Lisa Marie's Trust
Riley Keough "is disappointed" that Priscilla Presley is challenging Lisa Marie Presley's trust. A source tells ET that Riley feels that Priscilla's challenge to the late Lisa Marie's will goes against "her mom's wishes." "Riley wants to keep the family together and keep Lisa Marie's legacy in a positive light,...
Taylor Lautner Tells His Side of 2009 MTV VMAs Scandal With Ex Taylor Swift and Kanye West
Taylor Swift wasn't the only Taylor caught off-guard at the now-infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Her boyfriend at the time, Taylor Lautner, was also on stage when Kanye West famously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech to declare that Beyoncé, in fact, had the greatest album of all time. Lautner...
Lizzo Transforms Into a Superhero in Powerful 'Special' Music Video
Lizzo is kicking off Black History Month with an extra "Special" dose of Black Girl Magic! The singer dropped the music video for her latest album's title track on Wednesday, flawlessly delivering superhero energy in the inspiring visual. Directed by award-winning cinematographer Christian Breslauer, the music video shows an average...
Jessica Biel Says Justin Timberlake 'Makes the Ordinary Extraordinary' in 42nd Birthday Tribute
Jessica Biel is celebrating the little things this year, telling husband Justin Timberlake that he makes "the ordinary extraordinary" in an Instagram post honoriing his 42nd birthday on Tuesday. "Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day," Biel, 40, wrote. She paired the caption with two...
'Bachelor' Exes Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia Reunite on TikTok After His and Susie Evans' Breakup
Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia have got all of TikTok talking with their latest post. On Wednesday, Rachel took to the social media platform to share a video of herself hanging out with her ex, and it raised eyebrows across Bachelor Nation. In the clip, former Bachelorette Michelle Young mouths...
