ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Kylie Jenner Celebrates 'Most Special Girl' Stormi Webster on Her 5th Birthday: 'Life Gave Me the Gift of You'

Kylie Jenner celebrated daughter Stormi Webster's fifth birthday on Wednesday, commemorating the milestone with an Instagram tribute. "i gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you," Kylie wrote on Instagram. She paired the caption with a carousel of recent photos of Stormi, ending with a video of the two of them whispering "I love you" to one another.
WUSA

Phil McGraw Reveals Why 'Dr. Phil' Is Ending -- and What's Next (Exclusive)

Phil McGraw is saying goodbye to Dr. Phil. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the 72-year-old TV personality on the heels of the announcement that his long-running daytime series will end at the conclusion of its 21st season later this year. "I've been doing this for 21 years and I love...
WUSA

Matthew McConaughey Says He Signed on to 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Thanks to a Fortune Teller

Matthew McConaughey agreed to his now-iconic How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days role after a fortune teller convinced him to say yes, he revealed this week. In the hit 2003 rom com, McConaughey plays Ben, the leading man to Kate Hudson's Andie. The film turned 20 last month, but Andie and Ben remain steadfastly established in the hearts of millions, and recently experienced a rediscovery among younger fans thanks in part to a viral TikTok trend featuring the film's rendition of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain."
WUSA

See Alicia Silverstone Transform Into Cher From 'Clueless' 27 Years Later

You're not totally bugging! Alicia Silverstone is slipping back into Cher Horowitz's iconic Dolce & Gabbana plaid suit from Clueless. On Wednesday, Silverstone and Rakuten teased her upcoming ad that will premiere during this year's Super Bowl. In the 15-second clip, a group of students chat in class, as footsteps come up behind them.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WUSA

How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin (Exclusive)

Prepare to see Jennifer Grey like you've never seen her before. The actress, famous for her roles in Dirty Dancing and Prime Video's Red Oaks, is unrecognizable in Lifetime's original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Grey takes on the titular role of Gwen Shamblin Lara, a religious leader and Christian diet guru who was known for her controversial practices as much as her distinct style and hair before she was killed in a tragic accident in 2021.
TENNESSEE STATE
WUSA

Dave Bautista on Becoming a Leading Man With 'Knock at the Cabin' (Exclusive)

Ever since Dave Bautista joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, the performer has become a formidable force onscreen. And with each new role, most notably in projects like Army of the Dead, Dune, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, he's proven himself as a scene-stealer. Now, by taking the lead as a zealot named Leonard in Knock at the Cabin, Bautista is showing that he's ready to take on more.
WUSA

Jane Fonda 'Assumed' She Would Not Live Past 30 Amid Eating Disorder Battle

Jane Fonda is opening up about her past eating disorder battle. The 85-year-old actress appeared on the latest episode of Spotify's Call Her Daddy podcast, and revealed how much bulimia impacted her life in her younger years. "In my 20s I was starting to be a movie actor. I suffered...
WUSA

Selena Gomez Doesn't Edit Out Her Pimple in Makeup-Free Selfie

Selena Gomez went all natural in three makeup-free selfies posted to Instagram on Wednesday. The Only Murders In The Building star photographed herself without editing out a pimple on her face. Gomez captioned the carousel, "Me." In the photos, Gomez's hair is down and she wears a simple blue turtleneck.
WUSA

Who Is Navarone Garibaldi Garcia? Everything to Know About Priscilla Presley's Son

Lisa Marie Presley isn't Priscilla Presley's only child. More than a decade after her 1973 divorce from Elvis Presley, Priscilla welcomed her second child, a son named Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, with her then-partner, producer Marco Garibaldi. In the wake of Lisa Marie's death, Navarone, 35, is speaking out about his life and family.
WUSA

Kerry Washington Reunites With 'Scandal' Co-Star Scott Foley in Birthday TikTok

Kerry Washington and Scott Foley had a Scandal reunion with a fun birthday TikTok! The former co-stars celebrated Washington's big day with a video collaboration. In the TikTok, Washington is decked out in a multi-colored birthday tiara and pointed hat. She has her phone up to her ear, calling Foley. The duo is lip-syncing to a popular voice recording on the social media app.
WASHINGTON STATE
WUSA

Lizzo Transforms Into a Superhero in Powerful 'Special' Music Video

Lizzo is kicking off Black History Month with an extra "Special" dose of Black Girl Magic! The singer dropped the music video for her latest album's title track on Wednesday, flawlessly delivering superhero energy in the inspiring visual. Directed by award-winning cinematographer Christian Breslauer, the music video shows an average...

Comments / 0

Community Policy