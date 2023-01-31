ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Parents

Valentine’s Day Date Ideas for Chicagoland Couples

Sure, you love your significant other, but do you sometimes run out of things to talk about besides kids and schedules? Getting out of your typical routine does wonders for rekindling the romance of the pre-children days. Try these unusual and exciting activities together to re-spark the fun and remind yourselves why you got together in the first place.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

What a Real Montessori Education Means to a Child

Most parents searching for their child’s first school have at least heard the term “Montessori.” For some, the word Montessori is even synonymous with early childhood education. There are dozens of Montessori schools in Chicago, some of which are very good. But only two are recognized by Association Montessori Internationale (AMI) — the original global organization started by Dr. Maria Montessori nearly 100 years ago.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

The Lifelong Benefits of Early Bilingual Education

We’ve all witnessed — or even experienced — a verbal conversation that begins in one language and ends in another, flowing effortlessly and leaving everyone with a deeper understanding. Used by those who are bilingual or have experienced a bilingual education, this skill is a type of code-switching and engages the brain in complex ways, offering what researchers call a “bilingual advantage” that extends beyond language to other brain processes.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

STEAM Students Team Up with MIT for Unique Collaboration

The value of STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math — is a hot topic among education circles, and for good reason. As our world changes, children benefit from an integrated approach to all topics of learning. Young students at the British International School Chicago, Lincoln Park (BISC-LP), are invited to take STEAM one step further through an exciting collaboration with MIT.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Chicago Parents

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

This group is intended to help parents find and share resources to help them with their children in the Greater Chicagoland area.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy