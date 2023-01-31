Read full article on original website
U.S. African American Studies Does Not Include Material Targeted by Florida Governor
(Reuters) - An African American studies course for U.S. high school students that was released on Wednesday does not include material that Florida's conservative governor said pushed a liberal agenda, the latest development in a fierce debate about politics, education and censorship. The College Board, a non-profit that administers Advanced...
California Democrats Aim to Protect Gun Control Measures From Challenges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - California Democrats on Wednesday vowed to enact new legislation aimed at protecting state restrictions on carrying concealed weapons from conservative legal challenges, days after two mass shootings left 18 people dead in the most-populous U.S. state. The proposed legislation would raise the age at which a...
Bus Drivers Strike in Alaska's 2nd-Largest School District
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Bus drivers in Alaska’s second-largest school district went on strike after delivering students to classes on Tuesday, citing unfair labor practices. The near-unanimous strike was called against Durham School Services after members received what Teamsters Local 959 described in a statement as the company’s...
Mississippi Mayor Orders Curfew After 13-Year-Old's Death
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor has reinstated a youth curfew after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. issued an emergency proclamation that prohibits minors 17 and under, who are unmarried and not emancipated, from being on any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment or other public places in the city from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Tuesday until further notice.
3 Dead in Northwest Georgia Home From Apparent Drug Overdose
KENSINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Three people were found dead in a northwest Georgia house on Monday from suspected drug overdoses. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press that the most likely cause of death was from smoking or inhaling fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. Dried psychedelic...
