VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor has reinstated a youth curfew after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. issued an emergency proclamation that prohibits minors 17 and under, who are unmarried and not emancipated, from being on any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment or other public places in the city from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Tuesday until further notice.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO