Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
The tech firms that are laying off workers will regret it because the cuts can leave lasting damage
Almost every big tech company, including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, has laid off staff. Experts say layoffs do reputational damage and hit morale.
As mass layoffs spread, tech workers are flocking to this app
In the week before Microsoft publicly announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs, thousands of workers at the tech giant who were eager for any information about the looming layoffs joined a professional networking site — not LinkedIn, which Microsoft owns, but Blind.
These are the 25 highest-paying jobs in the US right now
Pay is usually one of the most important aspects that candidates consider when looking for a job. Here are the most lucrative jobs of 2023.
Autoblog
Tech giants have cut tens of thousands of jobs. Automakers are ready to hire them
Tens of thousands of tech workers have been laid off in the first month of the year, but the financial woes of tech giants like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and others haven't made their way to the auto industry. Mainstays like Ford and GM have yet to announce anything close to...
10 fast-growing jobs that pay 6 figures and don't require you to come into the office full-time
Full-stack developer, which has an average annual salary of $129,637, ranked No. 1 on Indeed's "best jobs" list this year.
Amazon employees will be left in limbo for 2 weeks while they wait to find out if they're among the 18,000 staff being laid off
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff that the company planned to inform impacted employees starting from January 18.
I coach workers at Amazon and Google through layoffs. Here's what I tell those who've been let go and those left behind.
Alisa Cohen says laid-off Gen Z and Gen X tech workers alike want jobs that align with their values, and they're taking their time to find them.
9to5Mac
Apple layoffs have been avoided for three reasons, as other tech giants let staff go
While other tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Meta have been downsizing their workforce, there’s so far been no sign of Apple layoffs. A new report today suggests there may be three reasons for this. First, it argues, Apple has been more cautious than other tech companies when it...
I rage-applied to 5 jobs after being passed over for a promotion and scored a higher-paying position in less than a week
I'm only four years into my career, but rage-applying made me realize exactly what I deserve from an employer.
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
How to Interpret Walmart’s New Wage Hike
Wages are rising at Walmart as America’s biggest retailer also has new job roles for workers hoping to improve their lot in life. Starting next month, the hourly rates for thousands of store associates will bring the average for U.S. workers to more than $17.50. March 2 paychecks will reflect the increase, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner wrote to U.S. workers on Tuesday. In addition, the retailer is also adding a higher paying Auto Care Center (ACC) team lead position and elevating the ACC tech position to a higher pay-band, reflecting the special skills needed in that role. The current...
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
CNBC
Tech layoffs aren't hitting this digital job market where over 700,000 workers are needed
Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand even as the tech industry goes through layoffs. Specific work skills and certifications that can be earned online are more important to employers than a college degree major. Existing professionals, especially those in IT roles, can successfully start a career in cybersecurity, where jobs...
AOL Corp
Remote Work: Watch These Companies for Jobs in 2023 Says Flexjobs
Working remotely — a trend that started during the pandemic — is growing and here to stay. So much so that FlexJobs saw an eye-popping 20% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2022 over 2021. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits...
TikTok reportedly threatened to terminate remote employees who don't live near their assigned office location
TikTok is requiring employees to live near their assigned offices, The Information reported Monday, as part of a broader crackdown on remote work.
PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs, or 7% of its workforce
PayPal said Tuesday it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers, as the digital payments company contends with what it calls "the challenging macro-economic environment." PayPal said it will make the cuts over several weeks, with some of its organizations affected more than others. The company did not further specify. PayPal is the parent of payment apps Venmo and Xoom and the coupon service Honey, among other brands.The company, based in San Jose, California, is the latest in the technology sector to trim its headcount. During the month of January alone, Google, Microsoft and...
Big tech CEOs like Zuckerberg, Pichai and Elk are all ‘taking full responsibility’ for massive layoffs—here’s why they’re all using the same language and what effect it has
Big tech CEOs like Zuckerberg, Pichai and Elk are all ‘taking full responsibility' for massive layoffs—here's why they're all using the same language and what effect it has. Sajjad Hussain—AFP/Getty Images; David Paul Morris—Bloomberg/Getty Images; Drew Angerer—Getty Images. “I take full accountability for the moves...
Here are some of the companies that have laid off employees this year -- so far
Just this week, Alphabet, Google's parent company, Microsoft and Vox Media announced layoffs that will affect more than 22,000 workers.
CNBC
Amazon layoffs hit workers in robotics, grocery, health and AWS divisions
Amazon earlier this month began a fresh round of job cuts as part of widespread layoffs that are expected to total 18,000. Following the announcement, an employee created a spreadsheet for people who lost their jobs that would be circulated to recruiters. Staffers in Amazon's AWS, health, Zappos, real estate...
Comments / 0