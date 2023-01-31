ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

As mass layoffs spread, tech workers are flocking to this app

In the week before Microsoft publicly announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs, thousands of workers at the tech giant who were eager for any information about the looming layoffs joined a professional networking site — not LinkedIn, which Microsoft owns, but Blind.
How to Interpret Walmart’s New Wage Hike

Wages are rising at Walmart as America’s biggest retailer also has new job roles for workers hoping to improve their lot in life. Starting next month, the hourly rates for thousands of store associates will bring the average for U.S. workers to more than $17.50. March 2 paychecks will reflect the increase, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner wrote to U.S. workers on Tuesday. In addition, the retailer is also adding a higher paying Auto Care Center (ACC) team lead position and elevating the ACC tech position to a higher pay-band, reflecting the special skills needed in that role. The current...
Remote Work: Watch These Companies for Jobs in 2023 Says Flexjobs

Working remotely — a trend that started during the pandemic — is growing and here to stay. So much so that FlexJobs saw an eye-popping 20% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2022 over 2021. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits...
PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs, or 7% of its workforce

PayPal said Tuesday it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers, as the digital payments company contends with what it calls "the challenging macro-economic environment." PayPal said it will make the cuts over several weeks, with some of its organizations affected more than others. The company did not further specify. PayPal is the parent of payment apps Venmo and Xoom and the coupon service Honey, among other brands.The company, based in San Jose, California, is the latest in the technology sector to trim its headcount. During the month of January alone, Google, Microsoft and...
Big tech CEOs like Zuckerberg, Pichai and Elk are all ‘taking full responsibility’ for massive layoffs—here’s why they’re all using the same language and what effect it has

Big tech CEOs like Zuckerberg, Pichai and Elk are all ‘taking full responsibility' for massive layoffs—here's why they're all using the same language and what effect it has. Sajjad Hussain—AFP/Getty Images; David Paul Morris—Bloomberg/Getty Images; Drew Angerer—Getty Images. “I take full accountability for the moves...

