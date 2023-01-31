Viewership down by 66% on Australian Open Finals Saturday, attributed to absence of home favorites Ashleigh Barty and Nick Kyrgios

Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
"Djokovic had 3 centimetre hamstring tear" - reveals Australian Open tournament director
After his 2023 Australian Open triumph, Novak Djokovic said that he will show proof of his injury as there were many doubters. During his run to the 22nd Grand Slam title, the 35-year-old faced a lot of doubts regarding his left hamstring injury. However, everyone that was around Djokovic confirmed this injury, and now, even the Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open tournament director, Craig Tiley did that.
tennisuptodate.com
"Surely a drop off to be expected" - Andy Murray blames low viewership for 2023 Australian Open due to the absence of Federer, Barty and Kyrgios
Andy Murray has suggested that the absence of Roger Federer, Ashleigh Barty, and Nick Kyrgios was the reason for Channel 9 experiencing significantly lower TV ratings during the 2023 Australian Open as compared to last year. The Australian TV network, which recently extended its deal with the first Grand Slam...
tennisuptodate.com
"It's almost as if Tiley is Novak's physician at this point" - Tennis fans blast Australian Open CEO for his comments on Djokovic winning the event with a hamstring tear
After Craig Tiley confirmed a three-centimeter tear in Novak Djokovic's hamstring, the tennis world has heavily criticised the Australian Open director. The Serb made history in Melbourne on Sunday (January 29) by winning a record-extending tenth Australian Open title, a year after he was deported from the country. He beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the title clash to go level with Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles and also returned to the top spot in the ATP rankings.
tennisuptodate.com
Frances Tiafoe reaches new career-high in ATP Rankings, remains positive despite early Australian open exit
American tennis sensation Frances Tiafoe recently made his maiden entry among the top-15 in the ATP Rankings, as published on Monday. The 25-year-old had high hopes coming into the 111th edition of the Australian Open. Despite making a good start in the Major, the American lost to 2022 US Open semifinalist Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(9), in the third round of the Grand Slam.
tennisuptodate.com
"You literally accused Maria of lying": Tennis fans accuse Evert of hypocrisy after response to Sharapova's doping scandal compared to Halep
Tennis fans have come after Chris Evert accusing her of hypocrisy after she tweeted her support for Simona Halep over her doping ban, something she didn't do when Sharapova had hers. Chris Evert sent some good wishes to Simona Halep as she keeps fighting to prove her innocence following a...
Why Serena Williams Says Retiring From Tennis Has Been 'a Relief'
Serena Williams has spoken about life since retiring from pro tennis and what plans she might have now that her time in the sport has come to an end.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
tennisuptodate.com
Journalist recalls time Bublik told Vukov to stop putting pressure on Rybakina at Eastbourne: "She was really getting a bit annoyed and flustered"
Noted tennis journalist Tumaini Cayarol recalled a time when Alexander Bublik came to the defense of Elena Rybakina agaisnt her coach Vukov. Stefanos Vukov can't seem to escape headlines recently as his name was involved in another one. His behaviour at the Australian Open raised concerns from tennis analysts Laura Robson and Pam Shriver who both called it unacceptable. Former player Marion Bartoli spoke on the matter as well and now a noted reporter also noted the way he coaches Rybakina.
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime's coach predicts Grand Slam winners going forward in 2023 including his charge for Wimbledon, Nadal for Roland Garros and Djokovic for US Open
The coach of Felix Auger-Aliassime shared his predictions for the upcoming grand slams picking his player to win Wimbledon and Nadal for Roland Garros. Frederic Fontang spoke to Ubitennis about Felix Auger-Aliassime and during the talk, he also touched upon the grand slams this year. He picked Djokovic to win the Australian Open and that came true. His pick for Roland Garros for obviously Rafael Nadal whom he would never doubt when it comes to clay tennis:
tennisuptodate.com
Toni Nadal confident nephew Rafael Nadal can win French Open but admits longevity taking its toll: "Rafa has been on Tour since he was 16 years old"
Rafael Nadal has been a tennis player for a long time and his uncle Toni believes that longevity is slowly starting to catch up with him lately. Nadal's tennis was never the type of tennis that is easy on the body as his playstyle is very physical where he uses a lot of power. Clay tennis is generally tough on the body and he's played a lot of clay tennis over the years. It's been crucial to his success but also it's a detriment in a way, especially now in the later stages of his career.
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal lauds high praise on Djokovic: "His game is undoubtedly the most complete on the circuit"
Rafael Nadal's former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal has praised Djokovic as the most complete tennis player on the circuit right now following his Australian Open triumph. Many assumed that Toni Nadal isn't particularly thrilled by Novak Djokovic considering his nephew's rivalry with him but the Spanish coach is actually a big fan of Djokovic. He plotted many times against him as part of Nadal's team so he's fully aware of the strength his game possesses. He praised him after yet another Australian Open saying he has the most complete game on the tour:
tennisuptodate.com
"I can't believe I let that match go": Serena Williams regrets ending career against Tomljanovic, hints at potential return
Serena Williams was very unhappy with the way her US open match against Ajla Tomljanovic went expressing regret over letting that match go. Serena Williams arrived in New York with the knowledge it would be her final event. She played a really strong tournament beating Danka Kovinic in round one and then stunning Anett Kontaveit in the second round. She faced Ajla Tomljanovic in the 3rd round and played well taking the first set.
Tennis Superstar Suffers Significant Injury
Many times in sports we hear of great triumphs over significant hurdles, whether they be injury-related or mental, earning praise from all of those around the sport. However, it is rare to see an athlete overcome a significant injury to win at the highest level, but that is exactly what Nova Djokovic was able to do at the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
"Honestly, I didn't realize I was about to play her, It all felt like a dream": Gauff looks back on landmark Venus Williams Wimbledon win
Coco Gauff's first major win in tennis was agaisnt Venus Williams and she remembered that match and how it felt playing it in a recent inteview. Gauff has been an established player for a while yet it all started at Wimbledon a few years ago. She was a teenager who was about to face a player she looked up to growing up and it was nerve-wracking. Gauff remembered the match in a recent interview explaining how she tried her best to ignore the fact that she was playing Venus:
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic-Tsitsipas Australian Open Final least-watched Men's Final of the last decade
According to reports, the 2023 Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas was the least-watched final of the last decade. The final was a historic one for many reasons. First of all, it was the chance for Djokovic to win his 10th Australian Open and he was able to get that done. It also signalled the return of Djokovic to the number one rank which he didn't occupy for over a year despite many thinking it was rightfully his.
tennisuptodate.com
Mladenovic calls for electronic line calling for every ball: "Injustice happens daily"
Experienced player Kristina Mladenovic has called for electronic line calling at all events because umpires are simply not good enough for this level. Mladenovic was left frustrated by her early defeat in Lyon to Petra Martic and she vented after the defeat on social media. Her frustration was mostly with the match point when a ball was called out. Mladenovic was convinced her forehand was in and in her vent, she called for electronic line calling at every event:
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios shows off new custom Pokemon-themed trainers as surgery recovery begins
Nick Kyrgios has begun his rehab after undergoing knee surgery to deal with the issue that kept him out of the Australian Open earlier this month. Kyrgios was forced to abandon plans of playing in Australia in order to fix his knee issue that became too much to manage. Cysts were causing him great pain in the knee and he opted to go under the knife to fix the issue so he can focus on the rest of 2023. The return is set for March with the Sunshine double clear goals.
tennisuptodate.com
Caroline Garcia wins two games in first set and then allows onlyone in the next two sets en route to a Lyon Open comeback win
Caroline Garcia had a really interesting time tonight at the Lyon Open losing the opening set 2-6 against van Uytvanck but then winning the next one 6-0 and then the one after 6-1. Caroline Garcia is the top seed in Lyon and many expect her to win the event in...
tennisuptodate.com
"Serena you should play one more Slam, you should play like two more Grand Slams": Serena Williams reveals father Richard keeps pushing her into comeback
Serena Williams revealed in a recent interview that her father Richard tried to convince her to play at least a few more grand slam events after she retired. Richard Williams is one of the most important figures in Serena Williams' tennis life. Being her father gave him a lot of responsibility but she made her first tennis steps with him, a man who never held a racquet. He is also one of those that would want to see her come back to tennis even though she has no desire for it at the moment.
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios avoids conviction for assault
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has avoided a criminal conviction despite pleading guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend, CNN affiliate Nine News reported on Friday.
Comments / 2