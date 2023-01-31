Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal lauds high praise on Djokovic: "His game is undoubtedly the most complete on the circuit"
Rafael Nadal's former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal has praised Djokovic as the most complete tennis player on the circuit right now following his Australian Open triumph. Many assumed that Toni Nadal isn't particularly thrilled by Novak Djokovic considering his nephew's rivalry with him but the Spanish coach is actually a big fan of Djokovic. He plotted many times against him as part of Nadal's team so he's fully aware of the strength his game possesses. He praised him after yet another Australian Open saying he has the most complete game on the tour:
"The GOAT race will really start" - Patrick Mouratoglou on Novak Djokovic being able to play in all 4 Grand Slams in 2023
Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently claimed that the GOAT race will now start in earnest after it became clear that Novak Djokovic will be able to play in all four Grand Slams in 2023. On Sunday (January 29), the 35-year-old beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to reign...
Austria captain Jurgen Melzer admits Thiem isn't same player from US Open but hopeful of Davis Cup display: "I think it could be a good assessment of where he stands here"
Austria's Davis Cup captain Jurgen Melzer hopes Dominic Thiem will be able to push Austria past Croatia at the Davis Cup even though he's not at his best. Dominic Thiem is not at his US Open level and that's rather known. However, he's still capable of some solid tennis which is the hope of Davis Cup captain Melzer. He is sure that Thiem will bring his best possible for the clash against Croatia because they won't be able to win if he doesn't do that.
Novak Djokovic could win another 'four or five' grand slam titles, says former tennis star Patrick McEnroe
Former tennis player and captain of the US Davis Cup team Patrick McEnroe says Novak Djokovic could win another "four or five" grand slams before he retires.
Frances Tiafoe reaches new career-high in ATP Rankings, remains positive despite early Australian open exit
American tennis sensation Frances Tiafoe recently made his maiden entry among the top-15 in the ATP Rankings, as published on Monday. The 25-year-old had high hopes coming into the 111th edition of the Australian Open. Despite making a good start in the Major, the American lost to 2022 US Open semifinalist Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(9), in the third round of the Grand Slam.
Toni Nadal confident nephew Rafael Nadal can win French Open but admits longevity taking its toll: "Rafa has been on Tour since he was 16 years old"
Rafael Nadal has been a tennis player for a long time and his uncle Toni believes that longevity is slowly starting to catch up with him lately. Nadal's tennis was never the type of tennis that is easy on the body as his playstyle is very physical where he uses a lot of power. Clay tennis is generally tough on the body and he's played a lot of clay tennis over the years. It's been crucial to his success but also it's a detriment in a way, especially now in the later stages of his career.
Becker doesn't expect similar dominance from Djokovic at Roland Garros and Wimbledon: "It will be a completely different act and burden"
Boris Becker doesn't think Djokovic will dominate at Roland Garros or Wimbledon as much as he did at the Australian Open as he'll face bigger challenges. Novak Djokovic has been the most dominant tennis player at the Australian Open in history so his run this year wasn't that surprising. Becker would be surprised if Djokovic managed to do that or even something remotely similar at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Those events come with their own challenges and age will eventually catch up with him:
Liam Broady wonders if Novak Djokovic will suffer similar effects of hamstring injury long-term like Nadal's abdominal tear: "I feel like he still might not be serving as well as he was before that?"
Rafael Nadal's abdominal injury still affects the way he plays tennis and British player Liam Broady wonders whether Djokovic will suffer a similar fate with his injury. Nadal's abdominal injury continued to bother him for the rest of 2022 and might have something to do with his latest injury at the Australian Open. Muscle injuries are tricky and can linger for a long time as many tennis players are well aware. Fellow player Broady reacted to the news on social media asking for other people's thoughts and one fan expressed worry about something like that causing long-term effects.
Journalist recalls time Bublik told Vukov to stop putting pressure on Rybakina at Eastbourne: "She was really getting a bit annoyed and flustered"
Noted tennis journalist Tumaini Cayarol recalled a time when Alexander Bublik came to the defense of Elena Rybakina agaisnt her coach Vukov. Stefanos Vukov can't seem to escape headlines recently as his name was involved in another one. His behaviour at the Australian Open raised concerns from tennis analysts Laura Robson and Pam Shriver who both called it unacceptable. Former player Marion Bartoli spoke on the matter as well and now a noted reporter also noted the way he coaches Rybakina.
Mladenovic calls for electronic line calling for every ball: "Injustice happens daily"
Experienced player Kristina Mladenovic has called for electronic line calling at all events because umpires are simply not good enough for this level. Mladenovic was left frustrated by her early defeat in Lyon to Petra Martic and she vented after the defeat on social media. Her frustration was mostly with the match point when a ball was called out. Mladenovic was convinced her forehand was in and in her vent, she called for electronic line calling at every event:
2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Entry List including Djokovic, defending champion Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev
The 2023 ATP 500 Dubai event will be featuring a stellar lineup as always with Novak Djokovic set to return once more alongside Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev. The Dubai event usually gathers a really strong field but it's not often that they have two players with 22 grand slams attending. That will happen this year as both Nadal and Djokovic signed up to play at the event even though neither is 100 % confirmed. Both are dealing with injuries and it's a question of whether we'll see both of them there.
Rising star Alycia Parks survives against Grabher in Lyon
Alycia Parks broke through into the top 100 thanks to a strong run through the indoor hard court challengers at the end of the year and her return to these conditions was victorious. Parks played her first match in Lyon yesterday in the doubles with Zhang and they proved victorious...
"We will always accept the help": Zverev on potential return to German setup for Becker ahead of Davis Cup
After his release from prison, Boris Becker has returned to work on Eurosport during the Australian Open and Alexander Zverev is optimistic that potentially he will return to the German set-up. Speaking ahead of Germany's Davis Cup tie with Switzerland, he said that they will always accept the help for...
Wally Masur gives reality check regarding Federer's GOAT stauts: "You don't get points for grace in my book"
Former player and coach Wally Masur gave his opinion on Federer being discussed as part of the GOAT debate claiming that he doesn't belong there anymore. Masur has been a longtime coach for Australian tennis serving as the Davis Cup captain for many years. He was replaced in 2016 by Lleyton Hewitt and since then he has worked as a commentator. Things are very clear in the GOAT debate for him. He doesn't think Federer should be discussed as part of it anymore because he's really not in contention anymore:
Former Wimbledon finalist, Sabine Lisicki set for first action of 2023 today in Mexico City playing ITF 40k tournament
Heading into 2023 aiming to revive her fortunes sitting just outside the top 400, former Wimbledon finalist in Sabine Lisicki will play her first match of 2023 later today at an ITF 40k tournament in Mexico City. Lisicki will face Italian qualifier, Verena Meliss in the opening round on Cancha...
Evert sends best wishes to Halep as doping scandal continues: "I hope this gets resolved soon"
Chris Evert has sent her best wishes to Simona Halep who is still in the middle of her fight to prove her doping suspension was the result of an accident. Halep was shocked to find out a banned substance was found in her samples and she promised to fight to prove her innocence. Many have come out in support of Halep since then categorically rejecting any notion that she would take something illegal knowingly. Reports since then indicated that Halep might have found out how the substance entered her body and that a supplement might be at fault.
"Honestly, I didn't realize I was about to play her, It all felt like a dream": Gauff looks back on landmark Venus Williams Wimbledon win
Coco Gauff's first major win in tennis was agaisnt Venus Williams and she remembered that match and how it felt playing it in a recent inteview. Gauff has been an established player for a while yet it all started at Wimbledon a few years ago. She was a teenager who was about to face a player she looked up to growing up and it was nerve-wracking. Gauff remembered the match in a recent interview explaining how she tried her best to ignore the fact that she was playing Venus:
Tennis Superstar Suffers Significant Injury
Many times in sports we hear of great triumphs over significant hurdles, whether they be injury-related or mental, earning praise from all of those around the sport. However, it is rare to see an athlete overcome a significant injury to win at the highest level, but that is exactly what Nova Djokovic was able to do at the Australian Open.
Caroline Garcia wins two games in first set and then allows onlyone in the next two sets en route to a Lyon Open comeback win
Caroline Garcia had a really interesting time tonight at the Lyon Open losing the opening set 2-6 against van Uytvanck but then winning the next one 6-0 and then the one after 6-1. Caroline Garcia is the top seed in Lyon and many expect her to win the event in...
"Serena you should play one more Slam, you should play like two more Grand Slams": Serena Williams reveals father Richard keeps pushing her into comeback
Serena Williams revealed in a recent interview that her father Richard tried to convince her to play at least a few more grand slam events after she retired. Richard Williams is one of the most important figures in Serena Williams' tennis life. Being her father gave him a lot of responsibility but she made her first tennis steps with him, a man who never held a racquet. He is also one of those that would want to see her come back to tennis even though she has no desire for it at the moment.
