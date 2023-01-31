The 2023 WTA event in Linz will be played in February of this year as the WTA 250 event will host a good list of players including Sakkari, Alexandrova, Vekic and Giorgi. The Linz Open has been a longstanding event but wasn't held last year with this year marking the return of it to the calendar. The last edition was won by Alison Riske as she defeated Christian in three sets. She is not set to appear again which means that a new champion will be crowned. There are plenty of great players taking part such as Sakkari, Vekic and others.

