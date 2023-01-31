Read full article on original website
Alycia Parks stuns Caroline Garcia to lift maiden WTA trophy in Lyon
A new tennis star is emerging with Alycia Parks beating Caroline Garcia 7-6(7) 7-5 to win her maiden WTA trophy in the hometown of Garcia in front of packed stands. Parks played a superb match to take down Garcia as the French player nearly lost her mind in this match. It was such a great display by the American, particularly under pressure because anytime Garcia had a chance the American would find a way to get out of it. She served incredibly hitting 15 aces which is just absurd.
2023 Abu Dhabi Open WTA Draw including Kasatkina, Bencic, Badosa and Rybakina
The Abu Dhabi Open will take place between February 6-12, 2023 as WTA action returns to the Middle East also featuring tournaments in Doha and Dubai in the coming weeks and the first of which features many big names. Headlined by Daria Kasatkina. Also involved includes Belinda Bencic, Elena Rybakina...
2023 Upper Austria Ladies Linz WTA Entry List including Sakkari, Alexandrova, Vekic, Giorgi (Last Update 03-02)
The 2023 WTA event in Linz will be played in February of this year as the WTA 250 event will host a good list of players including Sakkari, Alexandrova, Vekic and Giorgi. The Linz Open has been a longstanding event but wasn't held last year with this year marking the return of it to the calendar. The last edition was won by Alison Riske as she defeated Christian in three sets. She is not set to appear again which means that a new champion will be crowned. There are plenty of great players taking part such as Sakkari, Vekic and others.
2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open Doha WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff (Last Update - 03-02)
The 2023 Qatar Open features a strong field headlined by world Number One Iga Swiatek alongside Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. The Qatar Open is a WTA 500 event that is part of the Gulf series this year that also will feature events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This event will feature a packed lineup of some amazing tennis players like Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. Last year's champion was Iga Swiatek and it was the start of her incredible undefeated streak.
2023 Open Sud de France Entry List including Rune, Sinner, Coric (Last Update - 03-02)
The 2023 Open Open Sud de France in Montpellier has a pretty strong entry list featuring Rune, Sinner Coric and Dimitrov as it begins on February 6th and finished on February 12th. The ATP 250 event is a very popular event that usually draws a pretty strong field every year....
Novak Djokovic's Australian Open opponent believes injury was 'far-fetched': "A lot of combative athletes can't continue with the same thing"
Novak Djokovic's Australian Open run finished with a trophy and many have called out his injury as he really didn't seem too bothered by it for most of it. Many experts who watched Djokovic play many times noted that he truly did look injured because he didn't move as well as he generally does. Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia confirmed a 3 cm tear in his hamstring although Djokovic never publicized his injury despite promising to do so.
Where are Raducanu, Gauff and Swiatek playing next after Australian Open?
Youngstars Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek will see action after the Australian Open over the next few weeks. After the first Grand Slam of the year, many of the tennis players decided to rest and prepare for the challenges that February brings, with a WTA 1000 and two WTA 500 titles. Iga Swiatek (world No. 1) and Coco Gauff (world No. 6) will return to the WTA courts Doha 500, which will be held from February 13 to 18 and will feature 9 of the top-10. The Pole was the champion last year, while Gauff won the doubles title with her partner Jessica Pegula.
"His meltdown after the win in final spoke loudly": Mouratoglou believes Djokovic banished demons after Australian Open win
Patrick Mouratoglou spoke about the Australian Open in a tweet he shared after the final believing that Djokovic was able to overcome a very emotional event for him. Mouratoglou highlighted the return of Djokovic to Melbourne as something that will be emotional for him and to an extent it was. The deportation in 2022, the injury this year. There was a lot Djokovic had to overcome to win and he did it in superb fashion. Mouratoglou believes it was like an exorcism for him:
Felix Auger-Aliassime's coach predicts Grand Slam winners going forward in 2023 including his charge for Wimbledon, Nadal for Roland Garros and Djokovic for US Open
The coach of Felix Auger-Aliassime shared his predictions for the upcoming grand slams picking his player to win Wimbledon and Nadal for Roland Garros. Frederic Fontang spoke to Ubitennis about Felix Auger-Aliassime and during the talk, he also touched upon the grand slams this year. He picked Djokovic to win the Australian Open and that came true. His pick for Roland Garros for obviously Rafael Nadal whom he would never doubt when it comes to clay tennis:
Evans gets his wish after previous public criticism of Davis Cup captain for not picking him for doubles: "I don’t need to play doubles on the tour to prove how good I am at doubles"
Dan Evans got his wish as he got nominated for the doubles match in Great Britain's clash against Colombia in the Davis Cup after calling out the captain publicly for not doing that earlier. Evans was disappointed by the team crashing out before the Finals last year and he launched...
"I don't understand": Bartoli questions Ruud after poor Australian Open following breakout 2022 season
Former player Marion Bartoli has questioned the thinking of Casper Ruud when he elected to essentially give up on the Australian Open due to not preparing well. Ruud continued playing after the ATP finals going on a tour across South America with Nadal. The Norwegian spent about two weeks in a fast-paced gruelling schedule with Nadal which pushed back his vacation. It started when other players started to prepare for the next year and he never properly caught up.
"What I did so well in the juniors, what if I didn't make it?" - Taylor Fritz recalls his fears of turning pro at age 17
Taylor Fritz has said that the belief about being the best in the world is key to turning pro at a tender age. Currently ranked eighth in the world, the 25-year-old played his first match on the ATP tour at the ATP 250 Nottingham Open, beating Pablo Carreno Busta. The following year, Fritz made his Grand Slam main draw debut at the Australian Open, where he lost to compatriot Jack Sock in five sets. At his next stop in Memphis, the then World No. 145 reached the final before reaching the Acapulco 500 quarterfinals to break into the top 100.
Andreescu still set to play Abu Dhabi Open despite right shoulder injury halting Hua Hin run
Bianca Andreescu retired from her Hua Hin semi-final clash against Lesia Tsurenko due to a shoulder injury but she plans to play at the Abu Dhabi Open regardless. Andreescu didn't play badly in that semi-final but her struggles with an injury were clearly evident. She lost the opening set and was down in the second set so she decided to retire from the match in order to not make it worse. There is a good reason for that as a couple of big events are coming up.
Rennae Stubbs criticised after posting inaccurate Australian Open viewers graphic: "You may wish to issue a clarification"
Former tennis player Rennae Stubbs was criticised after she posted fake numbers of the ATP and WTA final of the Australian Open that showed the WTA final being more watched. Stubbs probably didn't know the numbers she was posting were fake and the chance to promote women's tennis felt too good to pass upon. The initial post of Stubbs showed that the WTA final had around 130.000 more viewers than the ATP final which is a significant number considering that generally, men's finals are for more watched than women's.
Wawrinka looking forward to Davis Cup return for Switzerland: "I always said that I would like to play once again for my country"
Stan Wawrinka is excited about leading Switzerland against Germany in a hostile environment hoping to lead the country to its first win over its northern neighbours in a long time. Wawrinka is the most experienced player on the Swiss roster that has many youngsters who haven't played much Davis Cup....
Andreescu retires with right shoulder injury as Lin Zhu to face Lesia Tsurenko in Thailand Open Hua Hin Final
Seen as a potential return to the winners' circle for Bianca Andreescu this week, the former US Open champion fell short in the semi-finals at Thailand Open Hua Hin with injury problems returning for the former US Open champion. Andreescu was broken serving for the first set and was down...
Caroline Garcia keeps on winning in Lyon, advances to semi-final
Caroline Garcia is marching towards a trophy in her hometown of Lyon as she defeated another tricky opponent Jasmine Paolini 7-5 7-5 for the semi-final. Garcia played a solid match showcasing a decent level albeit not her best. She was able to play her best when it mattered the most and sometimes that's just enough to win close matches as this one. Paolini tried her best but came up short in the biggest moments, especially in the second set where she had a decent chance.
"We both in very different ways had a difficult time last year": Zverev on seeing Becker during Davis Cup
Alexander Zverev shone against Stan Wawrinka yesterday to add a point on the board at the Davis Cup in an important day ahead today for the team as the tie concludes. Zverev said that while he won't be winning a Grand Slam tomorrow, he was satisfied with his efforts. "Mentally,...
2023 Dallas Open ATP Entry List including Fritz, Tiafoe, Opelka and Isner (Last Update - 03-02)
The ATP 250 event in Dallas will be played not long after the Australian Open and it will feature plenty of native players like Fritz, Tiafoe, Opelka and Isner. The event returns after being held last year but the date changed. It's going to be held at the start of February now with the starting date being the 6th of that month. Reilly Opelka won the event last year and he'll return this year to try and defend his trophy. The event features only one top 10 player (Fritz) but plenty of big names that should ensure that this is a really good event.
VIDEO: Cast of Netflix Break Point attempt to explain tennis scoring system with hilarious results including Badosa, Sabalenka and Sakkari
The scoring system in tennis is largely something nobody thinks about because it doesn't really make that much sense when you do and tennis players struggle to explain too. The cast of the Netflix Breaking Point series were given a task to try and explain the scoring system to people not familiar with it and it was tricky to do. Aryna Sabalenka, Ajla Tomljanovic, Paula Badosa and Maria Sakkari all gave their best and it was a rather hilarious watch. Badosa said:
