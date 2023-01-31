Read full article on original website
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios avoids conviction for assault
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has avoided a criminal conviction despite pleading guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend, CNN affiliate Nine News reported on Friday.
Journalist suggests ATP should take action after Kyrgios pleads guilty in assault case: "Make the absence of an ATP suspension make sense"
Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim is in disbelief that the ATP hasn't suspended Nick Kyrgios following his admission of assault towards his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari. Nick Kyrgios admitted earlier today that he did push his ex-girlfriend to the ground during an altercation. The Australian also pleaded guilty to the assault charge in court however he wasn't sentenced as his act was deemed as rash rather than pre-meditated. The altercation took place in 2021 as he was driving away from her. The push resulted in a knee injury for Passari.
Nick Kyrgios Admits Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend but Isn’t Convicted
Nick Kyrgios pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend but escaped without a conviction on Friday after a judge dismissed a charge of common assault. The Australian tennis player admitted to shoving Chiara Passari to the ground during an argument in 2021 and had faced up to a two-year prison sentence if convicted. But Magistrate Beth Campbell chose not to record a conviction against Kyrgios, saying his shove was an act of “stupidity” made in “frustration” and was at the lower end of seriousness for common assault. “I respect today’s ruling and am grateful to the court for dismissing the charges without conviction,” Kyrgios said in a statement. “I was not in a good place when this took place and I reacted to a difficult situation in a way I deeply regret. I know it wasn’t OK and I’m sincerely sorry for the hurt I caused.”Read it at Associated Press
Kyrgios makes statement after entering guilty plea for assault but avoiding charges: "I know it wasn't ok and I am sincerely sorry for the hurt I caused"
Nick Kyrgios pleaded guilty to his assault charges against his former ex-girlfriend but he wasn't convinced for which he expressed gratitude in a statement following the trial. Kyrgios appeared in court a few hours ago pleading guilty to the assault charges against his former girlfriend. He confirmed that he pushed...
Kyrgios pleads guilty to assault, has no conviction recorded
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios had suffered severe depression, suicidal ideation and insomnia in the past, a psychologist told a court on Friday when the Australian tennis star pleaded guilty to pushing a former girlfriend to the ground two years ago. The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up pleaded guilty in...
"Mental health is never an excuse to do something unacceptable" - Tennis fans unhappy with Nick Kyrgios' statement after avoiding criminal charges
After escaping criminal charges despite pleading guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari, Nick Kyrgios broke his silence on the issue, stating that he was "seriously sorry" for the hurt he caused and that he genuinely regretted his actions. However, the Aussie also made it clear that he was in...
