Nick Kyrgios pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend but escaped without a conviction on Friday after a judge dismissed a charge of common assault. The Australian tennis player admitted to shoving Chiara Passari to the ground during an argument in 2021 and had faced up to a two-year prison sentence if convicted. But Magistrate Beth Campbell chose not to record a conviction against Kyrgios, saying his shove was an act of “stupidity” made in “frustration” and was at the lower end of seriousness for common assault. “I respect today’s ruling and am grateful to the court for dismissing the charges without conviction,” Kyrgios said in a statement. “I was not in a good place when this took place and I reacted to a difficult situation in a way I deeply regret. I know it wasn’t OK and I’m sincerely sorry for the hurt I caused.”Read it at Associated Press

1 DAY AGO