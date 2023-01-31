ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA



abc10.com

Widespread rain and snow returns to Northern California this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wet weather is on the way this weekend with two separate storms forecast for Northern California. A weaker storm is expected Friday before a more impactful storm begins Saturday night. Thursday will see increasing clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s in the Sacramento...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor

After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
LOOMIS, CA
FOX40

I-80 in Placer County reopened after fatal collision

(KTXL) — A fatal collision along westbound I-80 on in Placer County on Saturday has forced a closure of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn. CHP said that all westbound lanes and the number one eastbound lane have been closed and there is not current estimated time of reopening. – Video above: Travelers […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Westbound I-80 crash leaves several injured, all lanes blocked

AUBURN — All westbound I-80 lanes and the number one eastbound lane west of 193 are blocked due to a major injury collision.California Highway Patrol Auburn says that roughly six vehicles were involved and traffic is being diverted to SR-193.We will continue to update this story as more details are made available. 
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

John Winston Blodger 7/30/1941 - 1/6/2023

John Winston Blodger, 81 years of age, passed away on January 6th due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease. John’s parents were Norwegian immigrants who bought a house in Auburn at the corner of Pleasant and High Streets in 1934. They raised 3 sons, John being the youngest. John’s...
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Granite Bay MAC reviews county height limitation amendment for Project 8 Winery

The Granite Bay Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) received an overview of a proposed height zoning text amendment (ZTA) during its Thursday meeting. The amendment would allow for a structure for a winery, tasting room or accessory-use restaurant to exceed the height limit of a zone if it is authorized through a conditional use permit process, which would include an analysis of visual impacts including photo simulations, Jennifer Byous, a supervising planner for Placer County, said.
GRANITE BAY, CA
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person dead, multiple injured after crash in Auburn

AUBURN — One person is dead after a major Saturday afternoon crash.California Highway Patrol Auburn says that at roughly 12:17 p.m., they were notified of a collision involving a Dodge truck.The truck was traveling eastbound on I-80 at New Castle Road and, for unknown reasons, crashed into a bus. The impact caused the truck to crash into the center divider, which eventually flipped over and hit four other vehicles traveling westbound on I-80.Unfortunately, the Dodge truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles had minor injuries.At this time, the identity of the driver is not known.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

One person injured in a crash on the Howe Avenue off-ramp

SACRAMENTO — One person is recovering in the hospital after a crash on the Howe Avenue off-ramp.According to Sacramento Fire, a vehicle rolled down the embankment on the Howe Avenue off-ramp on eastbound 50.One person suffered unknown injuries and was able to walk away. Out of precaution, they were taken to a hospital.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Front Street Animal Shelter overcrowded, some kennels hold 2 or more dogs

SACRAMENTO — Animal shelters are full, and critics are concerned Sacramento's Front Street Shelter could make the problem worse.Front Street Animal Shelter consistently struggles with overcrowding."It's definitely getting worse," said Ryan Hinderman, from the shelter. "We're doing everything we can"In December, they held a drive-through foster event trying to place dogs in new homes.But now, just weeks later, the shelter once again has two or more dogs in kennels, and CBS13 has learned that some male and female dogs that have not been spayed and neutered are being kept in the same cages."We're so full that we have to choose...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Cole Anderson 12/2/1963 - 1/1/2023

Cool — We are sad to announce the passing of Cole Anderson of Cool CA. He died at the age of 59 on January 1, 2023 unexpectedly in his home. Cole is survived by his wife Lisa Anderson married for 31 years, his children Ky Anderson 29 and Nathan Anderson 24. Cole started his career as a Service Advisor at McLaughlin Ford in 1989. Cole for the last 15 years worked at Roseville Toyota as the Service Director.
COOL, CA
Evan Crosby

9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month

1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CHP: Person dies in head-on crash near Grass Valley

(KTXL) — One person died Monday evening in a car crash on Rough and Ready Highway, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened near Greenwood Road, just outside of Grass Valley, around 6 p.m. CHP said an 18-year-old driving a 2008 Infinity was going westbound on Rough and Ready Highway and crossed over into […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
FOX40

Fatal collision closes I-80 ramps near Roseville

(KTXL) — One person died Tuesday morning following a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle along Pacific/Taylor Road near the Roseville and Rocklin border, according to the Roseville Police Department. The accident has forced the closure of the I-80 westbound on-ramp at Taylor Road and the I-80 eastbound off-ramp at Taylor/Pacific Road, according to […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

CHP: Pedestrian killed trying to cross Highway 99 in South Sacramento

The Latest — Friday, Feb. 3: 2:45 p.m. On Friday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Amarjit Sanghera, 53, of Elk Grove. Original Story Below: (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a person died while trying to cross Highway 99 in South Sacramento Thursday evening.  According to the CHP, the person […]
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead, 2 injured in South Sacramento house fire

SACRAMENTO — One person is dead and two people are recovering in the hospital after a south Sacramento house fire.The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire happened in a single-story residence at around 9:15 p.m. along Albion Way, in the Meadowview neighborhood.The fire was contained to just the home.Fire officials confirmed that a mother in her 70s was found dead in her bedroom. Her son, who is in his 50s, was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns on his feet. His sister, who is in her 40s, was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA

