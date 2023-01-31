SACRAMENTO — Animal shelters are full, and critics are concerned Sacramento's Front Street Shelter could make the problem worse.Front Street Animal Shelter consistently struggles with overcrowding."It's definitely getting worse," said Ryan Hinderman, from the shelter. "We're doing everything we can"In December, they held a drive-through foster event trying to place dogs in new homes.But now, just weeks later, the shelter once again has two or more dogs in kennels, and CBS13 has learned that some male and female dogs that have not been spayed and neutered are being kept in the same cages."We're so full that we have to choose...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO