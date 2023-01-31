Read full article on original website
abc10.com
Widespread rain and snow returns to Northern California this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wet weather is on the way this weekend with two separate storms forecast for Northern California. A weaker storm is expected Friday before a more impactful storm begins Saturday night. Thursday will see increasing clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s in the Sacramento...
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
I-80 in Placer County reopened after fatal collision
(KTXL) — A fatal collision along westbound I-80 on in Placer County on Saturday has forced a closure of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn. CHP said that all westbound lanes and the number one eastbound lane have been closed and there is not current estimated time of reopening. – Video above: Travelers […]
mendocinobeacon.com
Before and after: Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, has risen 182 feet
One of the best places to see how dramatically big storms this winter have changed California’s water picture is three hours north of the Bay Area, in the foothills east of Sacramento Valley. There, Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California and a key component of the state’s water...
Westbound I-80 crash leaves several injured, all lanes blocked
AUBURN — All westbound I-80 lanes and the number one eastbound lane west of 193 are blocked due to a major injury collision.California Highway Patrol Auburn says that roughly six vehicles were involved and traffic is being diverted to SR-193.We will continue to update this story as more details are made available.
goldcountrymedia.com
John Winston Blodger 7/30/1941 - 1/6/2023
John Winston Blodger, 81 years of age, passed away on January 6th due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease. John’s parents were Norwegian immigrants who bought a house in Auburn at the corner of Pleasant and High Streets in 1934. They raised 3 sons, John being the youngest. John’s...
goldcountrymedia.com
Granite Bay MAC reviews county height limitation amendment for Project 8 Winery
The Granite Bay Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) received an overview of a proposed height zoning text amendment (ZTA) during its Thursday meeting. The amendment would allow for a structure for a winery, tasting room or accessory-use restaurant to exceed the height limit of a zone if it is authorized through a conditional use permit process, which would include an analysis of visual impacts including photo simulations, Jennifer Byous, a supervising planner for Placer County, said.
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
1 person dead, multiple injured after crash in Auburn
AUBURN — One person is dead after a major Saturday afternoon crash.California Highway Patrol Auburn says that at roughly 12:17 p.m., they were notified of a collision involving a Dodge truck.The truck was traveling eastbound on I-80 at New Castle Road and, for unknown reasons, crashed into a bus. The impact caused the truck to crash into the center divider, which eventually flipped over and hit four other vehicles traveling westbound on I-80.Unfortunately, the Dodge truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles had minor injuries.At this time, the identity of the driver is not known.
One person injured in a crash on the Howe Avenue off-ramp
SACRAMENTO — One person is recovering in the hospital after a crash on the Howe Avenue off-ramp.According to Sacramento Fire, a vehicle rolled down the embankment on the Howe Avenue off-ramp on eastbound 50.One person suffered unknown injuries and was able to walk away. Out of precaution, they were taken to a hospital.
Front Street Animal Shelter overcrowded, some kennels hold 2 or more dogs
SACRAMENTO — Animal shelters are full, and critics are concerned Sacramento's Front Street Shelter could make the problem worse.Front Street Animal Shelter consistently struggles with overcrowding."It's definitely getting worse," said Ryan Hinderman, from the shelter. "We're doing everything we can"In December, they held a drive-through foster event trying to place dogs in new homes.But now, just weeks later, the shelter once again has two or more dogs in kennels, and CBS13 has learned that some male and female dogs that have not been spayed and neutered are being kept in the same cages."We're so full that we have to choose...
Man dies from ‘traumatic’ injuries after being hit by two vehicles on SR-99
(KTXL) — A fatal collision occurred on Thursday along southbound SR-99 after a man attempting to cross the highway was struck by two vehicles, according to the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred around 6:51 p.m. when the man attempted to cross the roadway from the east shoulder. On Friday, the Sacramento County […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Cole Anderson 12/2/1963 - 1/1/2023
Cool — We are sad to announce the passing of Cole Anderson of Cool CA. He died at the age of 59 on January 1, 2023 unexpectedly in his home. Cole is survived by his wife Lisa Anderson married for 31 years, his children Ky Anderson 29 and Nathan Anderson 24. Cole started his career as a Service Advisor at McLaughlin Ford in 1989. Cole for the last 15 years worked at Roseville Toyota as the Service Director.
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
CHP: Person dies in head-on crash near Grass Valley
(KTXL) — One person died Monday evening in a car crash on Rough and Ready Highway, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened near Greenwood Road, just outside of Grass Valley, around 6 p.m. CHP said an 18-year-old driving a 2008 Infinity was going westbound on Rough and Ready Highway and crossed over into […]
Circle K offering gas discounts for one day this week
(KTXL) — Those needing to fill up their tanks on Wednesday, might want to stop by Circle K as they will be offering discounts on their fuel for a period of the day, according to Circle K. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday select Circle K locations will be offering $0.40 off per […]
Fatal collision closes I-80 ramps near Roseville
(KTXL) — One person died Tuesday morning following a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle along Pacific/Taylor Road near the Roseville and Rocklin border, according to the Roseville Police Department. The accident has forced the closure of the I-80 westbound on-ramp at Taylor Road and the I-80 eastbound off-ramp at Taylor/Pacific Road, according to […]
CHP: Pedestrian killed trying to cross Highway 99 in South Sacramento
The Latest — Friday, Feb. 3: 2:45 p.m. On Friday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Amarjit Sanghera, 53, of Elk Grove. Original Story Below: (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a person died while trying to cross Highway 99 in South Sacramento Thursday evening. According to the CHP, the person […]
1 dead, 2 injured in South Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO — One person is dead and two people are recovering in the hospital after a south Sacramento house fire.The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire happened in a single-story residence at around 9:15 p.m. along Albion Way, in the Meadowview neighborhood.The fire was contained to just the home.Fire officials confirmed that a mother in her 70s was found dead in her bedroom. Her son, who is in his 50s, was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns on his feet. His sister, who is in her 40s, was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
KCRA.com
11-acre complex including restaurants, hotels and entertainment centers coming to Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville is sharing plans for a new mixed-use development project that includes hotels, restaurants, and an entertainment and sports complex. The 11-acre site, called Roseville Junction, is set to be built adjacent to Highway 65 and Interstate 80 right next to the Westfield...
