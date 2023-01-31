Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Robert "Bob" John Dols
Robert (Bob, Papa) John Dols, 73, small business champion, loving husband, proud father, even prouder Papa, and friend to many (except cats not named Sylvester), passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Willmar, on Thursday, February 2nd at CentraCare Care Center. Yes, Groundhogs Day, probably part of some joke he had planned all along. His funeral will be 11:00 am, Friday, February 24th at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer with visitation starting at 9:00 am at the church. Interment will be in the church columbarium. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Gary Retzlaff
Gary Retzlaff, age 76, of Clara City, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM at St. Clara Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 –...
willmarradio.com
Richard "Rick" Dahlgren
Husband, father, grandfather, Richard Dahlgren, age 76, of Bird Island, MN entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bird Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Bird Island City Cemetery. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
willmarradio.com
Alexandria tops Willmar at the big red gym
Alexandria started slowly on Friday night, but got stronger as the game went along on the way to a 67-33 victory at the big red gym over Willmar. The visiting Cardinals scored the first five points of the game. Willmar stayed close thanks to their pesky defense and the visiting Cardinals shooting struggles, missing 16 shots in the half. Alexandria led at the half 32-17.
willmarradio.com
Willmar gets grant for street improvements
(Willmar MN-) As a part of the 'Safe Streets and Roads for All' Grant Program, the City of Willmar has been awarded $200,000 to be used for a variety of projects from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.
willmarradio.com
Judge commits Vossen to memory care facility
(Willmar MN-) Algene Vossen will not stand trial for the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar. Vossen, 81 of Sioux Falls, has been ordered committed to a memory care facility for the rest of his life by Judge Stephen Wentzell. In November of 2021, Wentzell ruled that Vossen was not mentally competent to stand trial for 2nd Degree Murder, and ordered him released to the custody of his Niece in Des Moines Iowa. The Kandiyohi County Attorney's Office appealed, lost, and then asked that Vossen be civilly committed to a mental health facility until, or if, he is ever able to stand trial. On Thursday, Wentzell ruled Vossen be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life. Vossen suffers from dementia and according to his attorney his mental health has continued to deteriorate over the past two years. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says he had hoped Vossen would be convicted of the murder and give closure to Herman's family...
willmarradio.com
Willmar Dance Team at Sections
The Willmar Cardinals Dance Team is competing at their section meet this morning at Mound-Westonka High School in Mound. The Cardinals had several performers that received all state and all conference awards. Senior Kailey Hyatt was selected for the 2nd year in a row for the All State Kick Dance...
willmarradio.com
Winterfest Winding Down
(Spicer, MN) Winterfest activities in Spicer are winding down. Today (Saturday) there will be the Frozen 5K Run/Walk starting at Zorbaz at 9 a.m. And Winter Family Fun Day takes place today from 1 to 4 at the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center, with activities like cross country skiing, snow shoeing, fat tire bike rides and kick sledding and the indoor climbing wall will also be open. $5 per person or a maximum of $20 per family. And Spicer Commercial Club officials say the Spicer Ice Castle on Saulsbury Beach will be lit only until this morning. The castle itself will remain standing for as long as it remains safe. But they say once it starts to look frail, it's time to knock it down.
willmarradio.com
Fire destroys house near Sacred Heart
(Sacred Heart MN-) At 3:42 p.m. Monday the Sacred Heart Fire Department was dispatched to a report of smoke coming from an attic on the 84000 block of County Road 10, which is about 4 miles northwest of Sacred Heart, MN in Wang Township. When firefighters arrived, they noticed flames coming through the roof of a two-story house. Firefighters determined that the occupants of the home had been able to safely exit and nobody was left inside. Due to the amount of snow in the farm yard, fire crews were initially able to bring only a limited amount of equipment on the yard and needed to resort to an exterior attack on the fire. Fire officials had to enlist the help of neighboring farmers to move snow in the driveway and yard to facilitate getting more fire trucks and water tankers on the yard. Additionally, sub-zero temperatures were a hindrance to firefighting efforts. Ultimately, the home was a total loss.
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
willmarradio.com
Three hurt in two crashes in Stearns County Wednesday
(Waite Park MN-) Three people were hurt in two crashes in Stearns County yesterday. The state patrol says at 9:37 a.m. a pickup and a snowplow were both southbound on Highway 15 near 33rd Street in Waite Park when they collided. The driver of the pickup, 38-year-old Nicholas Hanson of Brainerd was hurt but not hospitalized. The plow driver, 51-year-old James Streit of St. Augusta was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Snowmobiler, 67, killed in crash near New London-Spicer
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 67-year-old man is dead following an snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 3 p.m. in Lake Andrew Township, which is east of New London and Spicer.Deputies found the victim next to a brand-new Ski-Doo sled, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's name will be released at a later time.
willmarradio.com
Maynard offers old school to Chippewa County for one dollar
(Maynard MN-) The MACCRAY West Elementary School in Maynard closed it's doors after last school year ended. Now a Maynard community group is trying to entice Chippewa County to use the building for a new Family Services building. Maynard Mayor Rick Groothuis is President of the Greater Maynard Community Foundation, which now owns the old school, and they have offered it to Chippewa County for 1 dollar...
willmarradio.com
Stearns County shop fire started by animal shelter heat lamp
(Holdingford MN-) The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says a heat lamp is the likely source of a fire that destroyed a garage and shop near Holdingford Tuesday night. At 11 p.m. they were notified that the detached structure in the 42000 Block of 110th Avenue in Brockway Township was on fire...fire crews from Holdingford, St. Stephen and Rice responded and extinguished the blaze. It was determined the source of the fire appeared to be a heat lamp in a small, heated animal shelter that was near the building. No people or animals were injured in the fire.
willmarradio.com
Kandiyohi County snowmobile crash victim identified
(Spicer MN-) The man who died in a snowmobile accident near the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Ronald Dilley of rural Pennock. Dilley owned Dilley's Resort on the south end of West Norway Lake. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday they were notified about a snowmobile accident in the 12000 Block of 2nd Street Northeast in Lake Andrew Township, west of Spicer. First responders found Dilley on the ground next to a snowmobile and tried to revive him, but he died at the scene. The case remains under investigation.
kfgo.com
Deadly snowmobile crash under investigation in western Minnesota’s Kandiyohi County
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MINN. – Authorities in Kandiyohi County are investigating a snowmobile crash near New London that left a 67-year-old man dead. Sheriff’s deputies say the victim was found lying on the ground next to a snowmobile Wednesday afternoon. First responders tried to revive him, but the man died at the scene.
voiceofalexandria.com
Wind Chill Advisory in effect through Friday noon for the area
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Swift-Chippewa- Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,. Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Benson, Montevideo, and Willmar. 404 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST...
krwc1360.com
Wright County Man Injured in Accidental Gun Shot Incident
A local man was injured Wednesday morning when he apparently accidentally shot himself in the hand. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that around 11 AM, his department was dispatched to the 212 Medical Center in Chaska for an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound to his hand. A...
willmarradio.com
NL-S Wildcats girls remain undefeated
(New London, MN) – The New London-Spicer (NL-S) Wildcats girls hosted the Rockford Rockets on Friday night and only trailed for the first few seconds of the game on their way to a 69-30 win. The Rockets scored first, and the Wildcats answered with a 12-0 run which they then stretched into a 22-2 run on their way to a 33-13 lead at the break.
willmarradio.com
Thunderhawks offense holds back the Warriors
The BOLD Warriors girls basketball team traveled to Montevideo on Friday night to take on the Thunderhawks. The Thunderhawks offense started off strong and never let the Warriors take the lead away. At the half, the score was 26-13. The Thunderhawks won by a final score of 61-39. BOLD Warriors...
Comments / 0