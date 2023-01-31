Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
YOUNG ROCK PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's episode of Young Rock on NBC:. "Pat Patterson finds love in Boston, Andre the Giant meets his destiny in Paris and Peter Maivia teaches Sean Connery how to fight in Dwayne's tales of their younger years." If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MIZ, ALEXA BLISS SET FOR SECOND SEASON OF NBC'S 'THAT'S MY JAM'
The Miz and Alexa Bliss are featured in the preview for the second season of 'That's My Jam' hosted by Jimmy Fallon, beginning on 3/7 at 10 pm on NBC:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AMAZON SNATCHES RIGHTS TO NEW JOHN CENA FILM
Deadline is reporting that Amazon's Prime Video has picked up the global rights for John Cena film Ricky Stanicky which is currently set to start filming in Melbourne, Australia this month. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
'HITMAN HART - WRESTLING WITH SHADOWS' GETTING FIRST-EVER BLU-RAY RELEASE
The excellent documentary Hitman Hart - Wrestling with Shadows, which covered Bret Hart's WWF career, including the Montreal Screwjob, is getting a limited edition Blu-Ray release. Promotional material for the release notes:. From arthouse to Canuxploitation, Canadian International Pictures (CIP) is devoted to resurrecting vital, distinctive, and overlooked triumphs of...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER NBC UNIVERSAL EXEC WHO LAUNCHED SEVERAL WWE REALITY SERIES NOW HEADING UNSCRIPTED PROGRAMMING FOR CW NETWORK
Heather Olander has been hired by The CW Network as their new Head of Unscripted content. During her time with NBC Universal, Olander helped shepard Miz & Mrs. and Straight Up Steve Austin into existence on the USA Network. The Hollywood Reporter has defined Olander's hiring as perhaps the most...
Comments / 0