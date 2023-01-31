9 better titles for The Batman sequel (that DC doesn't have the courage to use)

James Gunn, the new creative force behind the soon-to-be revamped DC Comics universe (DCU), announced the future of the movie and television world for characters like Batman, Superman and more. The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has been chaotic at best over the past decade plus, feeling clunky and disconnected. Gunn, who found massive success with the Marvel Cinematic Universe — namely the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy — is looking to fill a similar role for DC as Kevin Feige does for Marvel.

This means a reboot of Superman (Henry Cavill is having to put down his cape despite being perfect for the role), adding a new DCU Batman and more.

But what about Robert Pattinson’s recent Batman? Don’t worry — or do, if you’re concerned that there will be multiple caped crusaders (and a separate Joker movie) — he’ll be reprising his role in a sequel coming out in 2025.

If you thought they were going to get creative with the title, you guessed wrong. They opted for the very straight forward The Batman – Part II. Since we’re a generous bunch over here at For the Win, we came up with a few snazzier names for the sequel to the highly regarded The Batman.