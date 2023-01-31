Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
KUSHIDA TO MAKE HOUSE OF GLORY DEBUT
House of Glory returns Friday March 10th to the NYC Arena in Jamaica, Queens. International superstar, the "Time Splitter" KUSHIDA returns to NYC and makes his HOG debut at With Glory Comes Pride. Who will step up to take on the 6-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion? Stay tuned to HOG social media channels to find out more!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT IS SET FOR NEXT TWO WEEKS OF UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING - RED CARPET RUMBLE
Scheduled for this weekend's syndicated United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. *Bad Dude Tito vs. Willie Mack vs. Shawn Dean vs. Joey Janela to determine the number one contender for the UWN title. *Pretty Peter Avalon vs. R3 Cassus in the Grand Canyon Clash. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. AEW's...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER LINEUP
The 2/18 WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will feature:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn. *Elimination Chamber to determine WWE Raw Women's Championship Challenger at Wrestlemania 39: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. final challenger to be announced. *WWE United States...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IF CODY WINS THE TITLE, DO WRESTLING FANS EXPECT TOO MUCH AT TIMES, THANKS FOR THE KIND WORDS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I just signed up for your Elite service and love it. I used to subscribe to a competitor but I noticed things like stories they reported being wrong more and more. The final straw for me was the Shawn Michaels conference call. Mike Johnson was on the call while the lead reporters from the site I just canceled sent someone else, which I found disrespectful. I think Shawn Michaels deserves to hear from an outlet’s top reporters. Am I wrong?
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Exclusive: The Elite & The Firm Make Their Trios Championship Match Entrances | AEW Rampage, 2/3/23. Did The Elite Retain The World Trios Championship In Their First Defense? | AEW Rampage, 2/3/23. "Mogul Affiliates' Swerve Targets Second Generation Star Brian Pillman? | AEW Rampage, 2/3/23. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE 2/4 MLW SUPERFIGHT 2023 SPOILERS FROM PHILLY
We are live at MLW Superfight 2023 with a healthy looking crowd from the 2300 Arena in Philly. This is for MLW Underground on REELZ and the MLW Fusion show as well. Results:. *Billy Starkz defeated Becca. *Davey Boy Smith defeated Alex Kane in a No Ropes Catch Fight. *They...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHO KEIJI MUTO REALLY WANTED TO WRESTLE IN HIS FINAL MATCH
Pro Wrestling NOAH posted an interview with Keiji Muto where he mentioned that they tried getting The Rock as his opponent for his final match, but his fee was too high to do it, noting it was "billions of yen". He also mentioned that he feels that Muto vs. Tetsuya Naito will be better than Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. He noted in his final match as Great Muta, he injured both legs, pulling a muscle and both hamstrings, so he is hurting currently and even unable to walk.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ADAM COLE REMEMBERS JAY BRISCOE AND MORE
Wheeler Yuta Spills The Tea On The BCC | Hey! (EW), 2/5/23. Talk Is Jericho: Samoa Joe x Jay Briscoe & Wrestler’s Court. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
GOLDBERG HEADING TO WRESTLECON AND MORE WRESTLECON IN LOS ANGELES NOTES
WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has been officially announced as appearing at Wrestlecon over Wrestlemania 39 weekend in Los Angeles, CA:. El Hijo del Vikingo is the second talent announced as competing at the 2023 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Wrestlecon Supershow, following Will Ospreay:. Wrestlecon weekend will feature live events that...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOGAN REP RESPONDS TO HEALTH ISSUE CLAIMS, LA TIMES ON WHAT MEDIA COMPANIES CAN LEARN FROM WWE & MORE
In regard to all the reports about Hulk Hogan's health in the wake of Kurt Angle stating Hogan told him that he can't feel below the waist, a rep for the WWE Hall of Famer told Entertainment Tonight, "Everything is OK with him. Hulk is someone with a lot of humor." Hogan, who now walks with a cane, has mostly kept to the Tampa area, including his karaoke bar, in recent years, in part because he's not up to the rigors of regularly traveling anymore.
Pro Wrestling Insider
EDDIE KINGSTON CHALLENGES FOR UWN TITLE & MORE: UWN RED CARPET RUMBLE WEEK TWO PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. *Bad Dude Tito vs. Willie Mack vs. Shawn Dean vs. Joey Janela to determine the number one contender for the UWN title. *Pretty Peter Avalon vs. R3 Cassus in the Grand Canyon Clash. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Ortiz. *UWN Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DAMIAN PRIEST-NASCAR, ZOEY STARK ON ROYAL RUMBLE EXPERIENCE, THE BLOODLINE AND MORE
Zoey Stark discussed her WWE 2023 Royal Rumble experience:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT HAPPENS IF A NEW WWE OWNER DOESN'T WANT THE LIBRARY, SOLD OUT SHOWS, THE OLD 900 LINES AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Whenever WWE says that a show is sold out does that mean that you cannot get any tickets for the show or is it like the NFL where if a team reaches a certain number of tickets sold than it's considered a sell out?
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE VIDEOS
Elimination Chamber pods destroyed: WWE Top 10, Feb. 5, 2023. WWE 2K23 First Look: Royal Rumble — Big E vs. Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Austin Creed!. Dakota Kai plays The Last Of Us Part I (Ep. 3) — Let's Play. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*Rush vs. Christopher Daniels. *AEW Trios Tag Team Champions The Elite vs. Matt Hardy & Ethan Page & Isaiah Kassidy. *Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr. *Saraya & Toni Storm in action. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MYSTERIO VS. MYSTERIO ANGLE FROM NASCAR EVENT TO AIR ON SMACKDOWN
WWE announced they will air footage from an angle involving Rey Mysterio, Judgement Day and The New Day at a NASCAR event on tonight's Smackdown:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
THIS WEEKEND'S WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING LINEUP & VIDEO PREVIEW
This weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling will feature:. *WOW Tag Team Champions Miami's Sweet Heat (Lindsey and Laurie Carlson) vs. Holly Swag and Big Rig Betty. *Malia Hosaka vs. Tiki Chamorro. *GiGi Gianni and a "shocking new partner" in tag team action. For more, visit www.WOWE.com. At...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GCW RETURNS TO NEW JERSEY NEXT WEEKEND FOR 2023 JERSEY J-CUP, COMPLETE LINEUP & MORE GCW NOTES
Game Changer Wrestling returns to Jersey City, NJ next Saturday 2/11 for the 2023 Jersey J-Cup at White Eagle Hall, featuring the first round at 2 PM and the finals at 7 PM, all streaming live on FITE+. The first round features:. *Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham. *Komander vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
NIA JAX NOTE
For those who have asked, no one we have spoken with has seen Nia Jax backstage at Smackdown. If she is there, she is being well hidden. Jax did a signing for HighspotsAuctions.com last night. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BEHIND THE SCENES OF ROYAL RUMBLE AND MORE WWE NEWS & NOTES
"Full Body Banger" workout with The Brawling Brutes at WWE HQ! | Celtic Warrior Workouts Ep. 119. WWE 2K23 First Look: John Cena Showcase — Big E, Kai, Baszler & Creed take on The Cenation Leader!. "XFL | Coaches Roundtable | Episode 1 – Terrell Buckley, Wade Phillips, Bob...
