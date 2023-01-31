ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

New Hampshire Bulletin

City planners are questioning the point of parking garages

For the past century, the public and private sector appear to have agreed on one thing: the more parking, the better. As a result, cities were built up in ways that devoted valuable space to storing cars, did little to accommodate people who don’t own cars, and forced developers to build expensive parking structures that […] The post City planners are questioning the point of parking garages appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Michigan Daily

LSA event celebrates DEI 1.0, anticipates DEI 2.0

Ideas and excitement bounced off the walls of the Rogel Ballroom in the Michigan Union on Tuesday afternoon during the DEI @ LSA event: “Celebrate & Inform the Future of DEI in LSA.” The event was hosted by LSA’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office and featured a variety of keynote speakers, food and free swag in celebration of the work completed by the DEI 1.0 initiative.

