FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
advocatenews.net
THE STAGE AT SUFFOLK DOWNS ANNOUNCES FIRST EVENTS AT NEW VENUE:
Re:SET, AN ALL-NEW ARTIST-CURATED OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES,. INCLUDING HEADLINERS STEVE LACY, LCD SOUNDSYSTEM AND boygenius. Presale Registration Started Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11AM; Single Day Ticket Prices Starting at $99.50. BOSTON, MA – The Bowery Presents’ new seasonal outdoor general admission concert venue, The Stage at Suffolk Downs, announces...
3 Massachusetts hospitals ranked among best in United States
Three Massachusetts hospitals have been ranked among the best healthcare facilities in the United States.
Eater
News of Chef Michael Scelfo’s New Restaurant Ignites Major Industry Backlash
On February 1, Eater reported chef Michael Scelfo of neighborhood mainstays Alden & Harlow, Longfellow Bar, and Waypoint would be opening a new restaurant this spring inside Somerville’s Cambria Hotel. The news sparked a deluge of industry backlash on social media, bringing to light past allegations of misconduct at the chef’s other restaurants that first surfaced on social media channels in 2020.
Radio Ink
Bertrand Signs Extension with WBZ-FM
Marc “Beetle” Bertrand has signed an extension of his contract with Beasley Media Group and its Boston-area sports broadcaster WBZ-FM (98.5 FM, The Sports Hub). The deal will see Bertrand stay at the station for another few years, where he currently hosts the popular Zolak & Bertrand show during the midday time slot.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Is Boston Named Boston?
The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
Boston Globe
‘Mountains of snow’: Readers share Blizzard of ‘78 memories, photos
February marks the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978. Boston has gotten little snow this winter, but this time 45 years ago, the city was under siege by the heavy snowfall of the Blizzard of ‘78. In honor of that anniversary, we asked Boston.com readers to share their memories and photos to commemorate the infamous blizzard that had the Boston area at a standstill.
matadornetwork.com
9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites
If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
‘The Last of Us’ Claiming This Is 10 Miles From Boston Has New Englanders Freaking Out
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's be honest, it doesn't take much for something to blow up on Twitter, especially if it is about a new hit TV show. If you...
Pawn Stars coming to Massachusetts in search of historical finds
Pawn Stars on the History Channel has announced they will be on the road with two stops in Massachusetts.
Cape Cod named among best staycation destinations for 2023
Looking for a little vacation without going too far? In a new study done by Travel Lens, Cape Cod has been named among the best staycation destination for 2023.
wgbh.org
City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy
A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
WCVB
StormTeam 5 meteorologist Mike Wankum introduces his first granddaughter
NEEDHAM, Mass. — StormTeam 5 meteorologist Mike Wankum says his first granddaughter was born on Groundhog Day. Congratulations!
Suit alleges bias in Massachusetts' vocational technical school admissions
BOSTON — State education officials use criteria that allows exclusionary admissions practices at vocational technical schools, leaving behind students of color, English language learners and students with disabilities, according to a new lawsuit filed by a coalition of educational advocacy groups. The coalition claims the state Department of Elementary...
OnlyInYourState
The New England Aquarium In Massachusetts Is Offering Free Livestreams Of Penguins, Fish, And More
Do you love spending time at the aquarium or find watching fish in a tank a relaxing thing to do? Well, we don’t all have the time or the ability to go to the New England Aquarium in Massachusetts on a daily basis. But what we can do is watch live streams of two different areas of the aquarium. So, sit back, relax, and be an armchair traveler as you watch the New England Aquarium’s fish and penguins live from the comfort of your own home.
country1025.com
3 Massachusetts Cities Make Dirtiest Cities in America List
It could be worse, Bay State. And as far as New England as a whole goes we actually did pretty, pretty good. Every year LawnStarter comes out with their list of the Dirtiest Cities in the Country. They compare over 150 U.S. cities across four categories including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction to tabulate their Oscar the Grouch list.
Mirra Out, Kassner In as State Representatives Vote to Settle Disputed Election
Lenny Mirra entered the Massachusetts State House Wednesday as a state representative and left as a constituent. Representatives voted yesterday to settle last year’s disputed 2nd Essex District race in favor of Democrat Kristin Kassner. Now, Rep.-elect Kassner, a Hamilton Democrat, joins the body as its 160th member. Mirra, a Georgetown Republican, was at his desk for the beginning of Wednesday’s session before walking out of the chamber as the roll calls ending his continued service started to roll in. Reps. Michael Day of Stoneham and Daniel Ryan of Charlestown, who headed a special committee, recommended representatives declare Kassner the winner by a single vote.
arizonasuntimes.com
Nation’s Highest-Paid Teachers Are Shutting Down Schools to Demand Higher Pay
Teachers of a Massachusetts school district are striking for a second day over higher pay, according to Boston 25 News. Woburn Public School District canceled classes for a second day on Tuesday as teachers continue to strike for a 14.75% raise, an increase in salary for paraprofessionals and smaller class sizes, according to Boston 25 News. Massachusetts‘ teachers are among the highest paid teachers in the country, averaging more than $88,000 for a full time salary, according to World Population Review.
Massachusetts liquor store sells $1M scratch ticket
A Massachusetts liquor store sold a scratch ticket with a $1 million prize on Tuesday.
Starbucks on Boylston Street closing Feb. 5, 8 months after unionizing
Starbucks says employees at the Boylston Street store will move to other locations in the Boston area. The Starbucks at 443 Boylston St. in Boston will permanently close Feb. 5. — approximately eight months after workers voted to unionize. Starbucks said in a statement Wednesday that the store is...
Watertown News
The following announcement was provided by Boston College High School:
The following students have been inducted into the Robert J. Fulton, SJ Chapter of the National Honor Society at Boston College High School:. James O’Connor (Class of 2023) Isaac Compolongo (Class of 2024) The National Honor Society (NHS) was created by the National Association of Secondary School Principals to...
