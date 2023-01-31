ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Footwear News

Dua Lipa Boosts Miu Miu Minidress with Buckled Biker Boots at Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dua Lipa brought edgy style to at-home antics this weekend. On Sunday, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed atop interior rafters on Instagram, wearing a deep gray Miu Miu minidress. The beige-trimmed piece was layered with an oversized, faded brown leather jacket — both from the brand’s spring 2023 collection — that included pointed lapels and several front pockets for a utilitarian feel. Lipa finished her ensemble with sheer black tights, as well as layered sparkling earrings — including Vram’s $3,900 Chrona...
Footwear News

Olivia Wilde Does Color-Blocking in Casual Style With Hot Pink Sweatpants, Green Sweater & Yellow Adidas Samba Sneakers

Olivia Wilde was spotted yesterday grabbing a cup of coffee in Los Angeles clad in bright and cozy clothes. The on-the-go star stepped out in a slouchy forest green crewneck sweater that kept Wilde cozy. On bottom, she wore hot pink sweatpants, also with a slouchy fit, the vibrant shade complementing the neutral nature of her top. Wilde sported black sunnies with half-white frames and wore her hair up in a messy bun, keeping it casual. On her feet, the “Don’t Worry Darling” actress laced up yellow and red Adidas Samba low-top sneakers with recognizable serrated side stripes. The footwear features gum rubber...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Kylie Jenner honors son Aire’s 1st birthday with never-before-seen videos

Kylie Jenner celebrated her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son’s birthday with an adorable Instagram tribute on Thursday. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars,” the reality star captioned a montage of throwback videos. “best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. “mommy loves you,” she continued. “happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” The footage showed Aire smiling during beach trips, car rides and more. Kim Kardashian also honored the little one, posting an Instagram Story photo of “sweet Aire” with her 5-year-old daughter, Chicago. “The cousins just adore you and can’t wait to always play with you,”...
Grazia USA

Gisele Bündchen Is Back to Her Supermodel Ways in New Swimsuit Photos

Gisele Bündchen is getting back to business. This week, the supermodel was seen hitting the beach in Florida for a new photo shoot — and she’s been posing in a slew of sizzling looks. In new photos, the model wore a cotton-candy pink Chanel backless one-piece swimsuit with a scoop neckline and an interlocking-double C... The post Gisele Bündchen Is Back to Her Supermodel Ways in New Swimsuit Photos appeared first on Grazia USA.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Shania Twain, 57, Debuts New Platinum Blonde Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Shania Twain has gone blonde! The 57-year-old singer debuted her hair makeover as she attended a Republic Records event ahead of the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in images published by Page Six. Her hair was noticeably lighter than her usual brunette highlighted look, as well as her recent pink ombré style that she was rocking on recent red carpets as well as a mohawk for InStyle. She opted to wear the lightened locks straight and center parted as she posed for photos at the soirée.
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Who Stand All Day Compare Reese Witherspoon's Go-To Workout Sneakers to ‘Walking on Clouds’

Picking the right workout shoe is a complicated matter. Runners, walkers, and lifters alike have concrete preferences when it comes to fit, weight, and brand, and will stand by their go-to pair for years. Take Reese Witherspoon, for instance: The actress frequently dabbles in different legging brands, swapping between Spanx, Outdoor Voices, and more. However, she’s stayed true to the Hoka Clifton 8 sneakers for years, and it’s easy to see why.Awarded a seal of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association, this specific style was designed to protect wearers from injury. The thick, tractioned rubber sole remains durable against...
In Style

Victoria Beckham Uses This Plumping Cream “Every Single Day,” and Shoppers in Their 70s Love It, Too

For skincare lovers, trying out new products is one of life’s simple joys. However, even adventurous shoppers on the hunt for the latest and greatest in beauty have one “holy grail” they always return to. Take Victoria Beckham, for example. In her latest TikTok, the beauty mogul shared three products she applies “every single day,” including a nourishing anti-aging treatment she’s used “for years:” Augustinus Bader’s The Cream.
denver7.com

These popular Amazon joggers are a Lululemon dupe for just $29

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’ve been eyeing some Lululemon joggers, but don’t want to...
Happi

2023 Best New Product Awards in Beauty, Personal Care, Household Cleaning and More

BrandSpark International and Newsweek have just announced the winners of the 15th annual 2023 Best New Product Awards (BNPA). More than 10,750 Americans participated in the national survey to pick the 62 winning products, including beauty, health, personal care and household products. This year’s crop of winners include:. Acne...
intheknow.com

This $5 cream blush stick is about to become your new favorite makeup staple

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you’re into a minimal makeup look, your...
The US Sun

Luminess’ new device will make your makeup look professionally done

A BEAUTY brand has officially made achieving professional quality results an effortlessly easy at-home process. For years we've seen propaganda from the makeup and hair industries telling us a certain product is all we'd need to look like the models in the ads, despite the fact that they're all done up by professionals.
blufashion.com

What Does Petite Mean in Women’s Clothing?

Yep, you’re short. But how does that affect what fits you best?. When we say “petite,” most people assume we mean “tiny.” However, in the fashion world, “petite” refers to a size range of clothing that is made to fit the shorter woman who is 5 feet 4 inches or under. When shopping for petite clothing, it’s important to check retailers’ size charts because a few retailers designate 5 feet 3 inches, rather than 5 feet 4 inches, as the top height for their petite clothing.

