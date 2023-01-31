Read full article on original website
Related
Dua Lipa Boosts Miu Miu Minidress with Buckled Biker Boots at Home
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dua Lipa brought edgy style to at-home antics this weekend. On Sunday, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed atop interior rafters on Instagram, wearing a deep gray Miu Miu minidress. The beige-trimmed piece was layered with an oversized, faded brown leather jacket — both from the brand’s spring 2023 collection — that included pointed lapels and several front pockets for a utilitarian feel. Lipa finished her ensemble with sheer black tights, as well as layered sparkling earrings — including Vram’s $3,900 Chrona...
Olivia Wilde Does Color-Blocking in Casual Style With Hot Pink Sweatpants, Green Sweater & Yellow Adidas Samba Sneakers
Olivia Wilde was spotted yesterday grabbing a cup of coffee in Los Angeles clad in bright and cozy clothes. The on-the-go star stepped out in a slouchy forest green crewneck sweater that kept Wilde cozy. On bottom, she wore hot pink sweatpants, also with a slouchy fit, the vibrant shade complementing the neutral nature of her top. Wilde sported black sunnies with half-white frames and wore her hair up in a messy bun, keeping it casual. On her feet, the “Don’t Worry Darling” actress laced up yellow and red Adidas Samba low-top sneakers with recognizable serrated side stripes. The footwear features gum rubber...
Kylie Jenner honors son Aire’s 1st birthday with never-before-seen videos
Kylie Jenner celebrated her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son’s birthday with an adorable Instagram tribute on Thursday. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars,” the reality star captioned a montage of throwback videos. “best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. “mommy loves you,” she continued. “happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” The footage showed Aire smiling during beach trips, car rides and more. Kim Kardashian also honored the little one, posting an Instagram Story photo of “sweet Aire” with her 5-year-old daughter, Chicago. “The cousins just adore you and can’t wait to always play with you,”...
Gisele Bündchen Is Back to Her Supermodel Ways in New Swimsuit Photos
Gisele Bündchen is getting back to business. This week, the supermodel was seen hitting the beach in Florida for a new photo shoot — and she’s been posing in a slew of sizzling looks. In new photos, the model wore a cotton-candy pink Chanel backless one-piece swimsuit with a scoop neckline and an interlocking-double C... The post Gisele Bündchen Is Back to Her Supermodel Ways in New Swimsuit Photos appeared first on Grazia USA.
bravotv.com
Amelia Hamlin Is Rocking a Mustache — and Feeling “More Beautiful and Powerful Than Ever”
Lisa Rinna’s model daughter took on an unexpected beauty look for a recent Vivienne Westwood photo shoot. Amelia Gray Hamlin is again playing with her look in a daring, experimental way, recently rocking a long, flowing mustache for a new campaign for Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. “To say...
Shania Twain, 57, Debuts New Platinum Blonde Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos
Shania Twain has gone blonde! The 57-year-old singer debuted her hair makeover as she attended a Republic Records event ahead of the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in images published by Page Six. Her hair was noticeably lighter than her usual brunette highlighted look, as well as her recent pink ombré style that she was rocking on recent red carpets as well as a mohawk for InStyle. She opted to wear the lightened locks straight and center parted as she posed for photos at the soirée.
In Style
I Wore This $9 Hyaluronic Acid-Packed Concealer for 13 Hours, and It Covered My Dark Circles All Day
I like my skin to breathe and have as little product on it as possible — that’s why I ditched foundation a long time ago and am solely devoted to concealer. After testing dozens throughout my life, I finally found my new go-to pick: Colourpop’s Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Concealer.
In Style
Amazon’s Best-Selling Leggings Are “Buttery Soft” — and They’re on Sale for Just $9
There’s no better place than Amazon to find great fashion deals, especially if you’re looking for a new pair of leggings. One can never have too many in their closet, so shoppers are adding the retailer’s best-selling leggings from Tnnzeet to their collection while they’re on sale with a limited-time lightning deal.
Shoppers Who Stand All Day Compare Reese Witherspoon's Go-To Workout Sneakers to ‘Walking on Clouds’
Picking the right workout shoe is a complicated matter. Runners, walkers, and lifters alike have concrete preferences when it comes to fit, weight, and brand, and will stand by their go-to pair for years. Take Reese Witherspoon, for instance: The actress frequently dabbles in different legging brands, swapping between Spanx, Outdoor Voices, and more. However, she’s stayed true to the Hoka Clifton 8 sneakers for years, and it’s easy to see why.Awarded a seal of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association, this specific style was designed to protect wearers from injury. The thick, tractioned rubber sole remains durable against...
How to get stuff for free & bag endless gifts on your birthday – including all your favourite beauty brands
GONE are the days of just getting birthday presents from your family and friends - you can snap them up from your favourite beauty and self care brands. Most people don’t realise that your special day is the perfect time to cash-in on freebies and vouchers. And turning another...
In Style
Victoria Beckham Uses This Plumping Cream “Every Single Day,” and Shoppers in Their 70s Love It, Too
For skincare lovers, trying out new products is one of life’s simple joys. However, even adventurous shoppers on the hunt for the latest and greatest in beauty have one “holy grail” they always return to. Take Victoria Beckham, for example. In her latest TikTok, the beauty mogul shared three products she applies “every single day,” including a nourishing anti-aging treatment she’s used “for years:” Augustinus Bader’s The Cream.
denver7.com
These popular Amazon joggers are a Lululemon dupe for just $29
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’ve been eyeing some Lululemon joggers, but don’t want to...
Happi
2023 Best New Product Awards in Beauty, Personal Care, Household Cleaning and More
BrandSpark International and Newsweek have just announced the winners of the 15th annual 2023 Best New Product Awards (BNPA). More than 10,750 Americans participated in the national survey to pick the 62 winning products, including beauty, health, personal care and household products. This year’s crop of winners include:. Acne...
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Casual Style in Gray Sweats, Sneakers and No Makeup: ‘Good Morning’
Keeping it cozy! Believe it or not, Kim Kardashian isn’t always glammed up. The TV personality, 42, showed off her casual style in a mirror selfie shared via Instagram on Wednesday, February 1. “Good morning,” Kardashian wrote alongside the snap, in which she’s seen rocking a high-cut white leotard, gray sweatpants and a pair of […]
intheknow.com
This $5 cream blush stick is about to become your new favorite makeup staple
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you’re into a minimal makeup look, your...
Luminess’ new device will make your makeup look professionally done
A BEAUTY brand has officially made achieving professional quality results an effortlessly easy at-home process. For years we've seen propaganda from the makeup and hair industries telling us a certain product is all we'd need to look like the models in the ads, despite the fact that they're all done up by professionals.
blufashion.com
What Does Petite Mean in Women’s Clothing?
Yep, you’re short. But how does that affect what fits you best?. When we say “petite,” most people assume we mean “tiny.” However, in the fashion world, “petite” refers to a size range of clothing that is made to fit the shorter woman who is 5 feet 4 inches or under. When shopping for petite clothing, it’s important to check retailers’ size charts because a few retailers designate 5 feet 3 inches, rather than 5 feet 4 inches, as the top height for their petite clothing.
Comments / 0