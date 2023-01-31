ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy

A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: State Police end security post outside former Gov. Baker's house

SWAMPSCOTT - Two days after the I-Team raised questions about state troopers on overtime guarding former Governor Charlie Baker's home, the State Police ended the post. For nearly two weeks after he left office, the I-Team found state troopers parked outside Baker's Swampscott home from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Baker left office on January 4 but the state continued to provide security at his home, except for during the overnight hours. The cost to taxpayers topped more than $25,000. At the time, WBZ asked the State Police about the security post and were told it determines how long to provide protection after an elected official leaves office on case-by-case basis. But just days after we questioned the use of state money to pay for security at his home, the state stopped posting the overtime and now no longer has uniformed troopers out front. WBZ reached out to the State Police for comment again but did not hear back. Baker takes over as president of the NCAA in March with a reported salary of nearly $3 million. 
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

ESPN: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is leading candidate to lead NHLPA

NEEDHAM, Mass. — U.S. Secretary of Labor and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is a leading candidate to be appointed as the executive director of the National Hockey League Player's Association, ESPN reported. Walsh served as mayor from 2014 through 2021, when he stepped down to join the Biden...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Unique scholarship offers therapeutic horseback riding

One lucky Ipswich or Rowley resident will be “horsing around” this spring, thanks to a unique scholarship from the Rotary Club of Ipswich-Rowley and Windrush Farm in North Andover. Windrush Farm will accept applications from a disabled adult (over age of 18) living in Ipswich or Rowley who...
IPSWICH, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Snippets from the Tewksbury Senior Center

Read about the February happenings at the Senior Center. The Tewksbury Senior Center sponsored a Kitchen Essentials fundraiser, as did other community organizations in Tewksbury, the months of December and January. Dozens of common kitchen items like silverware, cooking utensils, measuring cups and spoons and potholders will be dropped off next week at Household Goods, Inc. in Acton.
TEWKSBURY, MA
wgbh.org

What would happen if Lindsay Clancy claims insanity in Duxbury case?

The tragic case of a Duxbury woman who appears to have killed all three of her children last week has generated worldwide attention. It has also prompted questions about why this happened in the first place, and what the appropriate legal consequences should be. Northeastern law professor and GBH legal analyst Daniel Medwed joined GBH's Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the case. This transcript has been lightly edited.
DUXBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy