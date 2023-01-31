Read full article on original website
Michigan nets $4M to boost kindergarten access
(The Center Square) – Michigan will receive a $4 million federal grant to prepare more children for kindergarten. “This grant will help the kids most in need of help entering kindergarten by investing in the early childhood workforce; identifying opportunities to expand access to high-quality early care and education programs; and supporting a comprehensive delivery system,” State Superintendent Michael Rice said.
Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes
A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
Report: Rural families see less tax benefits from education savings accounts
(The Center Square) – When it comes to education savings accounts – and the preferential tax treatments they receive – the cities and suburbs outpace Pennsylvania’s rural areas. Though it’s perhaps unsurprising that small municipalities lag, those savings gaps persist even when income, age, and education...
Illinois quick hits: Chicago mayoral poll shows close race; ADM workers strike
A voter opinion survey shows a new leader in the race for Chicago mayor. Fox 32 finds Paul Vallas and Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a virtual tie for first, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling out of first place into third. Garcia has been the target of a television campaign by Lightfoot.
Bill would keep Ohio primaries at one time
(The Center Square) – An Ohio lawmaker wants the state’s primary elections to stay consistent, rather than moving in different years in an attempt to make the state more important in presidential elections. During presidential primary years, Ohio moves its traditional early-May primary to mid-March, hoping it gives...
$45M funds to attract insurers pass Senate, House
BATON ROUGE – The Legislature approved bills on Friday to spend up to $45 million to lure home insurers back to the state. The next stop is Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk. The governor called the special session at the heeding of the state insurance commissioner and is expected to sign both bills into law – one to appropriate the funds for the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program and the other to prevent insolvent or bankrupt companies from receiving any of the money.
Entries sought for Georgia Ag Experience STEM challenge
MACON — Georgia elementary classes in third through fifth grades are being challenged to put their science, technology, engineering and math skills to work to explore the real-world issues involved with water conservation in local communities. Elementary teachers and their students may enter the “Vermiculture: Wiggling into Ag” STEM...
Fred DuBois, Idaho's anti-Mormon politician
In 1890 — when the territory of Idaho became the 43rd state in the union — nearly one-third of Idahoans were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This gave the church considerable political power. Most of these Mormons lived in eastern Idaho, where an...
Florida Legislature headed to special session to deal with Disney status
(The Center Square) — Disney's autonomous status and several other projects will be tackled by the Florida Legislature in a special session starting Monday and scheduled to end on Feb. 17. House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, issued the proclamation on Friday. One...
In-N-Out Burger to receive $2.75M incentive from Tennessee ECD for Franklin office
(The Center Square) – Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development has agreed to give In-N-Out Burgers a $2.75 million incentive payment as it creates an eastern territory office in Franklin. A press release on the agreement said In-N-Out plans to invest $125.5 million in the state and...
Three Georgia listings added to National Register of Historic Places
ATLANTA — Georgia has added three new listings to the National Register of Historic Places. The listings highlight the breadth of Georgia’s historic heritage. — Washington Carver Homes, city of East Point, Fulton County;. — Daniel E. Conklin House, city of Atlanta, Fulton County;. — Virginia-Highland Historic District...
Missouri clears nearly 200 dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana; sales underway
JEFFERSON CITY — Nearly 200 Missouri dispensaries as of Friday were able to sell marijuana to anyone 21 and older, marking the official start to the state’s legal cannabis program following voter approval last year. The Department of Health and Senior Services said Friday it had converted 207...
Louisiana Guard medics hone skills during sustainment course
PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) combat medic sustainment program (CMSP) recently conducted a 10-day course for combat medics at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana from Jan. 19-29. A total of 16 medics, including two medics from the Arkansas Army National Guard, participated in the course to renew their National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) and CPR certifications, which are required to be renewed every two years.
DCNR names area trail PA’s 2023 Trail of the Year
A northern tier trail has claimed the title of Pennsylvania 2023 Trail of the Year. The Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail, located in McKean County, is a popular fall hiking destination for Northcentral Pa. residents. This is the second area outdoor destination to receive a state award from DCNR this year: the North Branch of the Susquehanna River claimed 2023 River of the Year.
