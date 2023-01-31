Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
District 118 Board Votes Down First Student; For now
ABOVE: Asst. District 118 Superintendent John Hart (left) listens as First Student representatives present their case to the District 118 Board. A motion before the Danville District 118 Board Wednesday evening (Feb 1st) to retain First Student Services as the district’s transportation provider was voted down 5-2. Board president Dr. Randal Ashton and Darlene Halloran voted “yes,” all others were “no.” First Student was the lowest of the two received bids, the other coming from North American Central out of Joliet.
WCIA
“It’ll be easier for all the parents”: Danville families are hoping change after board votes down bus company
DANVILLE, Ill. — The Danville school district’s hunt for a new bus company is still on. Most of the school board and many parents are on the same side of the issue. They’re fed up with transportation problems and said the district needs a new solution. Parents...
Emergency closure today for Danville Public Library
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– The Danville Public Library announced an emergency closure today for after a water main break. Library officials said they hope to reopen tomorrow for regular business hours, and apologize for any inconvenience.
mahometdaily.com
Scott Block turns passion into House of Brisket
For years Scott Block found himself raising cattle and farming grain, until one day he decided he was ready for a change of pace. “I’ve always enjoyed cooking,” Block shared. “I always made our family meals.” Eventually, Block’s passion turned into his livelihood. Originating in...
$100M construction project for U of I Urbana-Champaign campus set to begin
A major renovation project will soon start at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. Governor Pritzker announced the $100 million construction project that includes Illini and Altgeld Halls.
University of Iowa Foils Plan of Illinois Students to Invade Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday
The Orange Krush has offered an apology. [ORIGINAL STORY] Saturday's Iowa-Illinois men's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City is a sellout. Now, a disagreement between the Iowa Athletics Department and the Illinois student section is making things even more interesting. Each year during the college basketball season, the...
offtackleempire.com
Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball Is A Chickenshit Outfit No Matter What Orange Krush Did
I don’t trust my colleagues to accurately report on the Orange Krush situation around this Saturday’s Illinois Fighting Illini basketball game against one of the Big Ten’s basketball NPC’s. So let me explain one of the greatest traditions in college basketball, the procedural misstep made this...
WCIA
Danville revitalization grows with new business
DANVILLE, Ill. — Plans to revitalize downtown Danville may be working. The city unveiled a new business today. They say this addition is a small example of what’s to come. Having more startups downtown is just a small step to a much bigger plan. Vermillion advantage believes new successful businesses are an easy way to bring new life to the area. They say within the last two years close to twelve small businesses have been added.
Downtown Champaign bar set to reopen after reaching agreement with city
Owners of a downtown bar in Champaign reached an agreement with city officials to reopen.
Champaign native prepares for Broadway debut
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Someone with strong Central Illinois roots is preparing to take the stage in the Big Apple. Champaign’s Jonathan Butler-Duplessis is the next to play Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway. The Central High and University of Illinois grad started his career at the Station Theater in Urbana. He performed in many […]
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch Illinois at Iowa: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Iowa -2.5, O/U 153.5. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini...
Mahomet man caught on the run, Lamborghini, Jeep seized
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. “Over the weekend we located him out of the state in the southern part of the country,” said State’s Attorney Julia Rietz. Now he’s in Champaign County Custody accused of a string […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3
Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
1470 WMBD
County Clerks raising concerns about allocation of funds for rental housing program
PEORIA, Ill. – County clerks and housing authority leaders in Central Illinois are raising concerns about where money meant for rental housing assistance is going to. Representatives from Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, LaSalle, Macon, and Champaign Counties voiced those concerns to state legislatures in a committee-style meeting at the Peoria County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Fire destroys house in Champaign County
DEERS, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are still looking for a dog after putting out a house fire this morning. It happened near country road 1800 East and 1200 North in Deers in Champaign County. The owner wasn’t hurt, but he did lose everything. Firefighters aren’t sure what started the flames. They believe it could’ve been […]
WAND TV
Crews called out for fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville firefighters were called out for a fire Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a structure fire on Kansas St. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. WAND News is working to learn more about the fire and will update you as more information becomes...
Stolen John Deere Tractor Spotted Driving Down Illinois Bike Path
A teenage boy in Illinois thought it would be fun to take a stolen tractor on a joyride but he ended up getting caught. Prank With Tractor Ends Up With Illinois Police Involved. I'm going to take a big guess here and say this 16-year-old boy in Champaign was just...
foxillinois.com
Danville fire crews respond to fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a fire on Kansas St. around 11:50 am on Friday morning. They are asking residents to avoid the area to allow room for emergency vehicles to enter and exit. We will keep you updated as information becomes...
WAND TV
Local woman shares understanding the importance of timing after she had a heart attack
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Gibson City woman now understands the importance of what's known as door-to-balloon time after she suffered a heart attack in July 2022. OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center shared Tammi Fanson's story. In July 2022, Fanson had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue, and shortness of breath. Fanson shared that she thought it was just life being difficult. However, she found herself at Gibson Area Hospital in the midist of a heart attack.
foxillinois.com
Paris woman dead in fatal car crash
VIGO COUNTY, In. (WCCU) — A Paris woman is dead after a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 41 and Mayfair Dr. on Thursday. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says at 2:29 p.m. a SUV was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US Hwy 41 from the crossover, and into a parking lot to the east.
