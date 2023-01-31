ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoopeston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com

District 118 Board Votes Down First Student; For now

ABOVE: Asst. District 118 Superintendent John Hart (left) listens as First Student representatives present their case to the District 118 Board. A motion before the Danville District 118 Board Wednesday evening (Feb 1st) to retain First Student Services as the district’s transportation provider was voted down 5-2. Board president Dr. Randal Ashton and Darlene Halloran voted “yes,” all others were “no.” First Student was the lowest of the two received bids, the other coming from North American Central out of Joliet.
DANVILLE, IL
mahometdaily.com

Scott Block turns passion into House of Brisket

For years Scott Block found himself raising cattle and farming grain, until one day he decided he was ready for a change of pace. “I’ve always enjoyed cooking,” Block shared. “I always made our family meals.” Eventually, Block’s passion turned into his livelihood. Originating in...
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Danville revitalization grows with new business

DANVILLE, Ill. — Plans to revitalize downtown Danville may be working. The city unveiled a new business today. They say this addition is a small example of what’s to come. Having more startups downtown is just a small step to a much bigger plan. Vermillion advantage believes new successful businesses are an easy way to bring new life to the area. They say within the last two years close to twelve small businesses have been added.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign native prepares for Broadway debut

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Someone with strong Central Illinois roots is preparing to take the stage in the Big Apple. Champaign’s Jonathan Butler-Duplessis is the next to play Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway. The Central High and University of Illinois grad started his career at the Station Theater in Urbana. He performed in many […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

How to Watch Illinois at Iowa: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Iowa -2.5, O/U 153.5. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Mahomet man caught on the run, Lamborghini, Jeep seized

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service.   “Over the weekend we located him out of the state in the southern part of the country,” said State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.   Now he’s in Champaign County Custody accused of a string […]
MAHOMET, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3

Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
PIATT COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Fire destroys house in Champaign County

DEERS, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are still looking for a dog after putting out a house fire this morning. It happened near country road 1800 East and 1200 North in Deers in Champaign County. The owner wasn’t hurt, but he did lose everything. Firefighters aren’t sure what started the flames. They believe it could’ve been […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Crews called out for fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville firefighters were called out for a fire Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a structure fire on Kansas St. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. WAND News is working to learn more about the fire and will update you as more information becomes...
DANVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Danville fire crews respond to fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a fire on Kansas St. around 11:50 am on Friday morning. They are asking residents to avoid the area to allow room for emergency vehicles to enter and exit. We will keep you updated as information becomes...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Local woman shares understanding the importance of timing after she had a heart attack

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Gibson City woman now understands the importance of what's known as door-to-balloon time after she suffered a heart attack in July 2022. OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center shared Tammi Fanson's story. In July 2022, Fanson had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue, and shortness of breath. Fanson shared that she thought it was just life being difficult. However, she found herself at Gibson Area Hospital in the midist of a heart attack.
GIBSON CITY, IL
foxillinois.com

Paris woman dead in fatal car crash

VIGO COUNTY, In. (WCCU) — A Paris woman is dead after a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 41 and Mayfair Dr. on Thursday. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says at 2:29 p.m. a SUV was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US Hwy 41 from the crossover, and into a parking lot to the east.
PARIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy