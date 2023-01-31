Read full article on original website
Downtown Safety Addressed by Duluth Police Chief
Duluth, Minn. — When downtown business leaders talk about Safety issues in the downtown area one of the major concerns is with the parking ramps. Police chief Mike Ceynowa has heard the concerns and seen the reports, and he now had some good news. “Interstate parking, beginning Monday, February 13, we got a firm date yesterday, is going to bring an enhanced security presence to the Tech ramp” said Police Chief Mike Ceynowa. “Two officers on, 24/7, in the Tech Ramp. Once the Tech ramp becomes stabilized, they will move down to the Hart ramp”
Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure
It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff
Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
AAD Shriners ‘Winter Wine Down’ Coming To Duluth Area With Great Silent Auction Items
It's always great you can find things to do during the winter months, especially when it benefits a worthy cause. If you love wine and craft beer, then you'll absolutely want to put the Winter Wind Down on your social calendar!. The AAD Shriners Oddmen, located at 5152 Miller Trunk...
Overnight Duluth Fire Destroys Garage
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Around 10:14 Wednesday night, the Duluth Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 4100 block of Chambersburg Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a large garage that was nearly fully involved in fire. The garage was connected to a two story house by a vestibule.
Duluth’s Sustainability Officer Receives State Climate Adaptation Partnership Award
One of the individuals tasked with sustainability for our area has received statewide recognition for her efforts. Mindy Granley - the City of Duluth's Sustainability Officer - recently took home a plaque from the 2023 Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership Awards, held January 28 at the Bell Museum in St. Paul.
Watch: Duluth Realtor Makes ’10 Reasons NOT to Move to Duluth, Minnesota’ Video
Northland residents have a lot of pride in the area as there a certainly a lot of positives that living in this area provide. However, people moving here from a different part of the country often come to the Northland without knowing a lot about it. With that in mind,...
Summary Of Duluth Police Department’s 2022 Stop Data Report, Offering Gender + Race Details
While the individual bits of data have always been public information, they've never been collected and released in a form that's accessible to most people. The Duluth Police Department has released their first-ever comprehensive Stop Data Report - covering the 2022 calendar year. City leaders and department heads hope that...
Here’s Just How Cold Wind Chills Got In The Northland To End The Week
In line with the wind chill warning the Duluth office of the National Weather Service issued yesterday, it was downright frigid overnight Thursday into Friday morning. With air temperatures sinking into double-digit below-zero temperatures combined with some wind to make for dangerous wind chill values, a number of area schools opted to either start late, close, or shift to a virtual learning day for Friday.
Duluth Police Seek Information On Truck Connected To Recent Crimes
West Duluth recently had several incidents occur that damaged vehicles in the area and the Duluth Police Department believes one vehicle was responsible for it all. Now, they've reached out through their Facebook page to ask for the public's help with any information and video that would formally connect the vehicle in question to the crimes.
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
Duluth Police traffic stop report leads to calls for change
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Duluth Police Department has released what it’s calling a 2022 Stop Data Report. It’s a look at every traffic stop made by DPD last year. Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said it comes after calls for more transparency in policing. In 2022,...
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
Search Warrant Leads To Fentanyl Charges For Stone Lake Man & Woman
WASHBURN COUNTY -- A search warrant has resulted in fentanyl charges against Shawn and Kathy Young, of Stone Lake, in Washburn county. Shawn Young is also facing multiple drug charges in Sawyer County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note:...
UPDATE: Ashland County Inmate Likely Died Of Overdose
ASHLAND, Wis. — An inmate’s death is being investigated at the Ashland County Jail. Ashland County Sheriff Brian Zupke said Aaron Craig, 43, died in his cell during a medical episode Jan. 27. He was booked into the jail the day before by Ashland police. Chief Bill Hagstrom...
Duluth’s Allete Commits To $2.5 Billion 385-Mile Power Line As Part Of National Grid Improvements
Access to electric power has never been more important than right now. Reliable transmission lines - as part of the national power grid - form the backbone of future investments in technology. And with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, that demand will only increase. That's why two of...
Duluth native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard
MILLINGTON, TN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth native recently completed an intensive ten week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. Constructionman Aaron Padden, a 2022 Two Harbors High School graduate joined the Navy six months ago. Now, he serves as a U.S....
There Are 3 Must-See Roadside Attractions All Within Hayward, Wisconsin
For a unique day out with your friends and family, head to Hayward when you’re in Sawyer County, Wisconsin. Along with getting to explore a charming town (and city) in the Badger State, you’ll stumble upon a few roadside attractions worth checking out in the area as well. Want to know more? Read on to learn about the unique sites you’ll see when during a day of play in Hayward.
The Incredible Buffet In Minnesota With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Tucked inside the Black Bear Casino Resort, near Carlton, you’ll find a Minnesota buffet restaurant with so many dessert options you may just go ahead and skip the rest of the choices. So, bring your appetite and head for the Buffet at the Bear. Whether you stop into the...
