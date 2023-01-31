ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Downtown Safety Addressed by Duluth Police Chief

Duluth, Minn. — When downtown business leaders talk about Safety issues in the downtown area one of the major concerns is with the parking ramps. Police chief Mike Ceynowa has heard the concerns and seen the reports, and he now had some good news. “Interstate parking, beginning Monday, February 13, we got a firm date yesterday, is going to bring an enhanced security presence to the Tech ramp” said Police Chief Mike Ceynowa. “Two officers on, 24/7, in the Tech Ramp. Once the Tech ramp becomes stabilized, they will move down to the Hart ramp”
Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure

It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff

Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
Overnight Duluth Fire Destroys Garage

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Around 10:14 Wednesday night, the Duluth Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 4100 block of Chambersburg Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a large garage that was nearly fully involved in fire. The garage was connected to a two story house by a vestibule.
Here’s Just How Cold Wind Chills Got In The Northland To End The Week

In line with the wind chill warning the Duluth office of the National Weather Service issued yesterday, it was downright frigid overnight Thursday into Friday morning. With air temperatures sinking into double-digit below-zero temperatures combined with some wind to make for dangerous wind chill values, a number of area schools opted to either start late, close, or shift to a virtual learning day for Friday.
Duluth Police Seek Information On Truck Connected To Recent Crimes

West Duluth recently had several incidents occur that damaged vehicles in the area and the Duluth Police Department believes one vehicle was responsible for it all. Now, they've reached out through their Facebook page to ask for the public's help with any information and video that would formally connect the vehicle in question to the crimes.
Duluth Police traffic stop report leads to calls for change

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Duluth Police Department has released what it’s calling a 2022 Stop Data Report. It’s a look at every traffic stop made by DPD last year. Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said it comes after calls for more transparency in policing. In 2022,...
Search Warrant Leads To Fentanyl Charges For Stone Lake Man & Woman

WASHBURN COUNTY -- A search warrant has resulted in fentanyl charges against Shawn and Kathy Young, of Stone Lake, in Washburn county. Shawn Young is also facing multiple drug charges in Sawyer County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note:...
UPDATE: Ashland County Inmate Likely Died Of Overdose

ASHLAND, Wis. — An inmate’s death is being investigated at the Ashland County Jail. Ashland County Sheriff Brian Zupke said Aaron Craig, 43, died in his cell during a medical episode Jan. 27. He was booked into the jail the day before by Ashland police. Chief Bill Hagstrom...
Duluth native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard

MILLINGTON, TN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth native recently completed an intensive ten week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. Constructionman Aaron Padden, a 2022 Two Harbors High School graduate joined the Navy six months ago. Now, he serves as a U.S....
There Are 3 Must-See Roadside Attractions All Within Hayward, Wisconsin

For a unique day out with your friends and family, head to Hayward when you’re in Sawyer County, Wisconsin. Along with getting to explore a charming town (and city) in the Badger State, you’ll stumble upon a few roadside attractions worth checking out in the area as well. Want to know more? Read on to learn about the unique sites you’ll see when during a day of play in Hayward.
