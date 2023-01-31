ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons hire Jerry Gray as assistant head coach/defense

By Matt Urben
 3 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons have hired former Packers passing game coordinator Jerry Gray for the position of assistant head coach/defense, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Gray, 60, previously worked with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith in Washington from 2007-2008, and again with the Tennessee Titans. Gray spent three seasons in Tennessee as the defensive coordinator (2011-13), before serving six years as the defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

Gray spent the past three years in Green Bay as the defensive backs coach, and was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2021.

The Falcons hired Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator on Friday, but the team has yet to officially introduce him. Nielsen spent the last six seasons as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints, serving as DL coach, assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator.

2023 NFL mock draft: Projecting each first-round pick

