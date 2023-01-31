Read full article on original website
BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Insiders Buy the Holdings of EWCO ETF
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (Symbol: EWCO) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), which makes up 4.26% of the Invesco...
BlackRock Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.51MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 13.78MM shares and 4.90%...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Lordstown Motors (RIDE)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.38MM shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2020 they reported 3.25MM shares and 11.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 281.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
International Bancshares (IBOC) Declares $0.63 Dividend
International Bancshares said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.63 per share ($1.26 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share. At the current share...
Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) Declares $0.30 Dividend
Sabra Healthcare REIT said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share. At the current...
Highwoods Properties (HIW) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Highwoods Properties said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share. At the current share...
HSBC Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Buy Recommendation
On February 2, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Globant with a Buy recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is $243.47. The forecasts range from a low of $206.04 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.32% from its latest reported closing price of $169.88.
Newell Brands (NWL) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Newell Brands said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share. At the current share...
Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Declares $0.71 Dividend
Quest Diagnostics said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share ($2.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on April 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share. At the current share...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 98.93MM shares of ConocoPhillips (COP). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 111.18MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Marriott International (MAR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.16MM shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 7, 2019 they reported 16.55MM shares and 4.97% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
Is This a Bear Market Bounce? Why Costco Is Worth Buying If the Bear Comes Back
Since the lows in October, the S&P 500 index has gained over 15%; one month into 2023, and it's up over 7% already. It could be the start of the next bull market, or a dreaded "bear market bounce" with declines continuing after a false start. Whether you're worried about a bounce or you're more optimistic, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is worth buying, according to Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro. They break down why in this video.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Declares $0.21 Dividend
Piedmont Office Realty Trust said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share. At the...
Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Declares $0.17 Dividend
Hawthorn Bancshares said on January 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share. At the current share...
Farallon Capital Partners Cuts Stake in Aramark (ARMK)
Fintel reports that Farallon Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.83MM shares of Aramark (ARMK). This represents 4.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 17, 2021 they reported 16.31MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
Wells Fargo Downgrades SLM (SLM)
On February 3, 2023, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for SLM from Overweight to Equal-Weight. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for SLM is $19.55. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 29.13% from its latest reported closing price of $15.14.
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023
Strong businesses with explosive growth potential are still to be found in the current market. While macro headwinds will undoubtedly affect most businesses to a certain extent, companies that possess strong leadership, balance sheets, and tailwinds to drive future growth can survive the mayhem. If you're looking for stocks with...
B. Riley Financial Cuts Stake in Marchex (MCHX)
Fintel reports that B. Riley Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.82MM shares of Marchex, Inc. (MCHX). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.02MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.66% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
New Enterprise Associates 14 Cuts Stake in Tuya Inc. , each representing one Ordinary Share (TUYA)
Fintel reports that New Enterprise Associates 14 has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 119.02MM shares of Tuya Inc. , each representing one Class A Ordinary Share (TUYA). This represents 23.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 15, 2022 they reported 123.28MM shares...
