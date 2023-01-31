ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

KSNB Local4

Local school discusses protocol for school shooting threats

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In wake of the Thayer Central school shooting threat, other schools are now evaluating how they would handle the situation. At Hastings Public Schools, they have a threat assessment team that is notified when a threat is made to any of the schools. The team then...
KSNB Local4

Fundraiser to honor retired campus health services director

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - From 1978 through 2007, Judy Sandeen, director of campus health services, transformed how Hastings College served its students. In shifting from a strictly reactive healthcare model to include proactive health education through peer educators, she empowered students to take responsibility for their health and well-being. As...
North Platte Telegraph

Mid-Plains Community College to offer phlebotomy course in McCook, North Platte

Mid-Plains Community College will offer a fundamentals of phlebotomy class at its McCook and North Platte campuses beginning in March. The two-credit hour course is open to the public. Students will learn the proper techniques and precautions for collecting blood and how to collect blood using a variety of methods.
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully

UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
North Platte Telegraph

Golden Spike Tower gets 2nd-largest Nebraska Tourism grant statewide

Three North Platte organizations lead west central Nebraska tourism groups or attractions receiving a combined $110,172 in new grants from Nebraska Tourism, the state government’s tourism promotion agency. The Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center’s $45,782 award not only led the region but was also the second-largest grant among...
News Channel Nebraska

CHI St. Francis open, standoff resolved in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Central Nebraska hospital continued to function despite an armed standoff in the neighborhood. Grand Island Police say the standoff started around 7:00 in the 700 block of Orleans Drive, and reportedly reach a peaceful resolution around 9:30 a.m. People were encouraged to avoid the area.
North Platte Telegraph

Ag transition planning workshop is Monday in Stapleton

Nebraska Extension in Logan County will host a succession and transition planning workshop for farmers and ranchers in Stapleton from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the Logan County Fairgrounds, 24 Ave. 70. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
North Platte Post

Meet the Rouseys: Practicality, Functionality, and Heterosis

Sponsored - North Platte, Ne - From his earliest memories of growning up on a Lincoln County dairy farm, Tyrell Rousey always knew he wanted to be a cattleman. Rousey was heavily involved in livestock judging in college, and after graduating he began internships for local cattlemen, eventually working for Berger’s Herdmasters between North Platte & Stapleton as manager of the program after college. After being with Berger’s Herdmasters program for 15 years, the opportunity to lease the Berger cowherd and ranch was presented and has since transitioned to Rousey SimAngus, LLC.
KSNB Local4

Thursday morning standoff near Grand Island hospital ends peacefully

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An armed stand-off which forced a Grand Island hospital to lock-down for a time Thursday morning ended without an arrest or harm to anyone. The incident started about 5 a.m. after a reported argument involving a man with weapons and knives in an apartment building near Orleans Drive, just west of CHI Health St. Francis hospital.
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Farm & Ranch expo is 'everything ag' and more

The Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo was already busy with vendors and visitors when it officially opened on Wednesday morning. “The railroad got us started but it’s agribusiness that keeps us going,” said Mayor Brandon Kelliher, before the rope was stretched, and the scissors readied. “Our ag...
North Platte Telegraph

Six North Platte athletes sign letters of intent Wednesday

South Dakota State head coach Jimmy Rogers called Kolten Tilford before the school announced Rogers as the next head coach to let Tilford know that the role for the North Platte senior wasn’t going to change. In fact, Tilford may have an opportunity to make an impact sooner than...
knopnews2.com

Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
KSNB Local4

Hastings High has seven student-athletes sign NLIs

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Senior High hosted a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the school. The following student-athletes signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in their respective sport in college. Joe Rodriguez - Football - Minnesota State Moorhead. Olivia Terwey - Dance - Hasting College.
knopnews2.com

January 2023 becomes snowiest on record for North Platte and Valentine

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service Office in North Platte has reported that both North Platte and Valentine had their snowiest Januarys on record in 2023. The month also marked the third snowiest month overall for North Platte and sixth for Valentine, however, temperatures were cooler than...
North Platte Telegraph

56th annual Gun & Sport Show is Saturday, Sunday in Grand Island

The Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association returns to Fonner Park in Grand Island Saturday and Sunday for their 56th annual Gun & Sport Show. The Gun Show is in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park and will host over 350 tables with dealers and exhibitors from across the country.
North Platte Post

North Platte man accused of borrowing car, refusing to return it

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man is facing drug and theft allegations after allegedly borrowing a vehicle and refusing to return it. On Tuesday, at around 12:31 a.m., it was reported to police that Richard Valentine, 55, had been allowed to borrow a vehicle. However, the caller reported that he refused when he was asked to return the car. Police said he continued to drive the vehicle around town.
