Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Local school discusses protocol for school shooting threats
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In wake of the Thayer Central school shooting threat, other schools are now evaluating how they would handle the situation. At Hastings Public Schools, they have a threat assessment team that is notified when a threat is made to any of the schools. The team then...
KSNB Local4
Fundraiser to honor retired campus health services director
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - From 1978 through 2007, Judy Sandeen, director of campus health services, transformed how Hastings College served its students. In shifting from a strictly reactive healthcare model to include proactive health education through peer educators, she empowered students to take responsibility for their health and well-being. As...
North Platte Telegraph
Mid-Plains Community College to offer phlebotomy course in McCook, North Platte
Mid-Plains Community College will offer a fundamentals of phlebotomy class at its McCook and North Platte campuses beginning in March. The two-credit hour course is open to the public. Students will learn the proper techniques and precautions for collecting blood and how to collect blood using a variety of methods.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully
UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
North Platte Telegraph
Golden Spike Tower gets 2nd-largest Nebraska Tourism grant statewide
Three North Platte organizations lead west central Nebraska tourism groups or attractions receiving a combined $110,172 in new grants from Nebraska Tourism, the state government’s tourism promotion agency. The Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center’s $45,782 award not only led the region but was also the second-largest grant among...
News Channel Nebraska
CHI St. Francis open, standoff resolved in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Central Nebraska hospital continued to function despite an armed standoff in the neighborhood. Grand Island Police say the standoff started around 7:00 in the 700 block of Orleans Drive, and reportedly reach a peaceful resolution around 9:30 a.m. People were encouraged to avoid the area.
North Platte Telegraph
Ag transition planning workshop is Monday in Stapleton
Nebraska Extension in Logan County will host a succession and transition planning workshop for farmers and ranchers in Stapleton from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the Logan County Fairgrounds, 24 Ave. 70. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
KSNB Local4
Starling Bird population brings health concern to residents of Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On Feb. 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture treated the local starling population using DRC – 1339, assisting in reduction of the birds, according to the city of Grand Island. The chemical DRC is bird specific and it is not predicted to harm any...
Meet the Rouseys: Practicality, Functionality, and Heterosis
Sponsored - North Platte, Ne - From his earliest memories of growning up on a Lincoln County dairy farm, Tyrell Rousey always knew he wanted to be a cattleman. Rousey was heavily involved in livestock judging in college, and after graduating he began internships for local cattlemen, eventually working for Berger’s Herdmasters between North Platte & Stapleton as manager of the program after college. After being with Berger’s Herdmasters program for 15 years, the opportunity to lease the Berger cowherd and ranch was presented and has since transitioned to Rousey SimAngus, LLC.
KSNB Local4
Thursday morning standoff near Grand Island hospital ends peacefully
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An armed stand-off which forced a Grand Island hospital to lock-down for a time Thursday morning ended without an arrest or harm to anyone. The incident started about 5 a.m. after a reported argument involving a man with weapons and knives in an apartment building near Orleans Drive, just west of CHI Health St. Francis hospital.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Farm & Ranch expo is 'everything ag' and more
The Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo was already busy with vendors and visitors when it officially opened on Wednesday morning. “The railroad got us started but it’s agribusiness that keeps us going,” said Mayor Brandon Kelliher, before the rope was stretched, and the scissors readied. “Our ag...
North Platte Telegraph
Six North Platte athletes sign letters of intent Wednesday
South Dakota State head coach Jimmy Rogers called Kolten Tilford before the school announced Rogers as the next head coach to let Tilford know that the role for the North Platte senior wasn’t going to change. In fact, Tilford may have an opportunity to make an impact sooner than...
doniphanherald.com
Baby spent two hours on deck of Alda home after Grand Island kidnapping
ALDA — A 7-month-old boy, the youngest of the three children kidnapped over the weekend, spent more than two hours outside on a deck near Alda early Sunday morning before he was rescued by the homeowner. Two suspects in a car theft and kidnapping left the baby in a...
knopnews2.com
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
KSNB Local4
Hastings High has seven student-athletes sign NLIs
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Senior High hosted a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the school. The following student-athletes signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in their respective sport in college. Joe Rodriguez - Football - Minnesota State Moorhead. Olivia Terwey - Dance - Hasting College.
knopnews2.com
January 2023 becomes snowiest on record for North Platte and Valentine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service Office in North Platte has reported that both North Platte and Valentine had their snowiest Januarys on record in 2023. The month also marked the third snowiest month overall for North Platte and sixth for Valentine, however, temperatures were cooler than...
North Platte Telegraph
56th annual Gun & Sport Show is Saturday, Sunday in Grand Island
The Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association returns to Fonner Park in Grand Island Saturday and Sunday for their 56th annual Gun & Sport Show. The Gun Show is in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park and will host over 350 tables with dealers and exhibitors from across the country.
foxnebraska.com
Hall County faces new pressure on courthouse as judges send letter asking for space
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Hall County faces new pressure to build a courthouse as judges now inform the county more courtrooms are needed. While they stop short of demanding new courtrooms, the judges say Hall County needs two more. A letter from Judge Art Wetzel and Judge Al Corey...
North Platte man accused of borrowing car, refusing to return it
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man is facing drug and theft allegations after allegedly borrowing a vehicle and refusing to return it. On Tuesday, at around 12:31 a.m., it was reported to police that Richard Valentine, 55, had been allowed to borrow a vehicle. However, the caller reported that he refused when he was asked to return the car. Police said he continued to drive the vehicle around town.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for February 2
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (1) update to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
Comments / 0