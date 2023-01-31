Four charged with slicing, tasing, beating man on the Red Line in robbery attempt; one also charged for crowbar beatings, robberies on the Green Line

Read full article on original website
Angel
3d ago
Charge them with gang related activity. Or better yet, terrorism.
Reply(1)
18
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
Related
universalhub.com
Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston
Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
newportdispatch.com
Wanted man arrested in Highgate
HIGHGATE — A 41-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Highgate today. Authorities say they were contacted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in regard to a wanted person attempting to cross into the United States from Canada via the Highgate Port of Entry at around 9:40 a.m. The...
Police: Man arrested, caught carrying machine gun following shots fired incident in Worcester
The incident is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Four teens facing charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen car in Randolph
Four Massachusetts teens are facing a variety of charges after leading police on a chase from Randolph to Braintree in a stolen car on Friday, according to authorities.
Milton Father Of 2 Killed, Driver Now Indicted In His Death: DA
The 41-year-old man who crashed into and killed a Milton father of two last year has been indicted on manslaughter charges, authorities said. Manuel Afonseca of Dorchester was indicted earlier this week on aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, involuntary manslaught…
Boston Police officers face additional charges connected to overtime fraud scheme
The defendants allegedly embezzled money by lying about overtime work at the department's evidence facility. Four Boston Police officers are facing new charges for their roles in an overtime fraud scandal that was first made public in 2020. The new charges were contained in a superseding indictment this week, and...
Quick-Thinking Blackstone Bank Tellers Catches Scammer In The Act: Police
A vigilant bank teller in Blackstone saved one customer thousands of dollars after a scammer tried to steal cash from their accounts. Kimberly Maine, 51, of Florida was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after she allegedly attempted to use fake documents to pose as a customer and withdrawal a large sum of money, Blackstone police said. She now faces more than a dozen charges.
Turnto10.com
Suspect in deadly Brockton Dollar Tree shooting remains at large
(WJAR) — Authorities continue to search for a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dollar Tree in Brockton. The shooting occurred on Tuesday afternoon, killing one man, who authorities identified as 38-year-old Dongbin Pyon of East Boston. A second man was also shot and hospitalized with injuries.
whdh.com
Crime scene tape set up around home in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at a home on Waterhill Street in Lynn. Police taped off the home with crime scene tape and were seen going in and out of the residence. No further information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS...
Fifth suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Quincy man at his apartment building
A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the August 2022 fatal shooting of a Quincy man at his apartment building. according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.
newbedfordguide.com
More charges brought against four Boston Police Officers involved in overtime fraud scheme
‘Four Boston Police Officers have been charged in a superseding indictment in connection with an ongoing investigation of overtime fraud at the Boston Police Department’s (BPD) evidence warehouse. Lieutenant Timothy Torigian, 57, of Walpole; Sergeant Robert Twitchell (retired), 61, of Norton; Officer Henry Doherty (retired), 64, of Dorchester; and...
Four Busted For Red Line Assault That Broke Rider's Nose During Robbery Attempt: DA
Police in Boston arrested two women and two men in connection with the attempted robbery and beating of a Red Line rider last week, authorities said. They broke his nose and cut his face during the assault. Ny-Jaya Monae Sampson, 19, of Boston, Seth Burns, 20, of Manchester, NH, and Sidney Ama…
universalhub.com
Tempest-tossed billboard forces delays on Leverett ramps
MassDOT reports it's restricting lanes on the I-93 connector ramp in Somerville after "a large vinyl portion" of a billboard there came loose - but can't be removed safely because it's just too windy for workers from Outfront Media to safely climb up to remove all the vinyl. MassDOT and...
whdh.com
Police conducting death investigation after body found in Boston’s North End
BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway after Boston police say a body was found in the North End early Saturday. Officers responded to the body near Columbus Waterfront Park around 3:25 a.m. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air...
Man Caught With Cash From Bank Robbery Admits To The Tewksbury Heist: Feds
Talk about an open and shut case. A 39-year-old man who was spotted leaving a Tewksbury bank after a 2020 robbery and caught by police with the money, robbery note, and bag he used in the heist has admitted he did it. Nicholas O'Neil pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery on Thursday, Feb…
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for theft, resisting arrest in Nashua
NASHUA — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Manuel Leandro Bedoya-Parra, for the offense of theft by unauthorized taking. The value of the items stolen is estimated to be more than $1,500. Bedoya-Parra was also charged with one count of resisting arrest...
Woonsocket woman accused of killing dad held without bail
The Woonsocket woman accused of stabbing her father to death with a pair of garden shears faced a judge Thursday.
Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse
Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
whdh.com
DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
Boston police seek missing 12-year-old
The boy was reportedly last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School at 20 Outlook Road in Mattapan. A 12-year-old Dorchester boy has been reported missing, according to Boston police. Adrian Nelson Gaines was last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving...
Comments / 5