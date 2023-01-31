ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Four charged with slicing, tasing, beating man on the Red Line in robbery attempt; one also charged for crowbar beatings, robberies on the Green Line

universalhub.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Angel
3d ago

Charge them with gang related activity. Or better yet, terrorism.

universalhub.com

Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston

Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
BOSTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Wanted man arrested in Highgate

HIGHGATE — A 41-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Highgate today. Authorities say they were contacted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in regard to a wanted person attempting to cross into the United States from Canada via the Highgate Port of Entry at around 9:40 a.m. The...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Quick-Thinking Blackstone Bank Tellers Catches Scammer In The Act: Police

A vigilant bank teller in Blackstone saved one customer thousands of dollars after a scammer tried to steal cash from their accounts. Kimberly Maine, 51, of Florida was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after she allegedly attempted to use fake documents to pose as a customer and withdrawal a large sum of money, Blackstone police said. She now faces more than a dozen charges.
BLACKSTONE, MA
Turnto10.com

Suspect in deadly Brockton Dollar Tree shooting remains at large

(WJAR) — Authorities continue to search for a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dollar Tree in Brockton. The shooting occurred on Tuesday afternoon, killing one man, who authorities identified as 38-year-old Dongbin Pyon of East Boston. A second man was also shot and hospitalized with injuries.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Crime scene tape set up around home in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at a home on Waterhill Street in Lynn. Police taped off the home with crime scene tape and were seen going in and out of the residence. No further information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS...
LYNN, MA
universalhub.com

Tempest-tossed billboard forces delays on Leverett ramps

MassDOT reports it's restricting lanes on the I-93 connector ramp in Somerville after "a large vinyl portion" of a billboard there came loose - but can't be removed safely because it's just too windy for workers from Outfront Media to safely climb up to remove all the vinyl. MassDOT and...
SOMERVILLE, MA
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for theft, resisting arrest in Nashua

NASHUA — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Manuel Leandro Bedoya-Parra, for the offense of theft by unauthorized taking. The value of the items stolen is estimated to be more than $1,500. Bedoya-Parra was also charged with one count of resisting arrest...
NASHUA, NH
MassLive.com

Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse

Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
DUXBURY, MA
Boston

Boston police seek missing 12-year-old

The boy was reportedly last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School at 20 Outlook Road in Mattapan. A 12-year-old Dorchester boy has been reported missing, according to Boston police. Adrian Nelson Gaines was last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving...
BOSTON, MA

