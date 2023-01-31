Read full article on original website
How to report a fishing bag limit violation and be a good witness for wildlife
You’re fishing at your favorite local spot and see someone with more fish than the daily bag limit, what would you do in this situation? Our conservation officers provide tips on how to report this common violation and how you can be a good witness for wildlife. Being a...
Video: See how Fish and Game estimates annual wolf populations
People often ask, "How do you know how many wolves are in Idaho?" The short answer is with cameras and mathematical modeling, among other things. But the entire process is more complex and a fascinating look at wildlife management that was created by Fish and Game staff in cooperation with University of Montana researchers. This method has been used since 2019 to get a statewide wolf population estimate, and Fish and Game's Wildlife Research Manager Shane Roberts explains the process.
Load restrictions to start again this Friday, be in place indefinitely
Coeur d’Alene – In recent days, Idaho has experienced above average temperatures and precipitation which can lead to significant damage to highways, prompting state and local transportation agencies to enforce load restrictions. In an effort to reduce damage to roadways, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has made the decision to restrict several routes in North Idaho.
