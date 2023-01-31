ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ Prospect Harvey-Pinard Earning his Role

The Montreal Canadiens are not just suffering losses, they are also suffering man-games lost to injury. They are one of the top teams in the NHL in that category. If the goal of the 2022-23 season was to be as competitive and entertaining as possible, the number of injuries — nine players are on injured lists as of Jan. 31 — make that an almost impossible task.
NHL

'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'

So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

They Said It: Juuse Saros, In His Teammates' Words

Get to Know the Preds All-Star Goaltender With the Help of Those Who Know Him Best. Juuse Saros is almost as good at deflecting praise and attention as he is at deflecting pucks - and that's saying something. The 27-year-old goaltender will be representing the Predators at the NHL All-Star...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

NHL, Panthers, Penguins spread message of diversity, inclusion in hockey

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Emmanuel Umoffia said he was surprised to see the number of Black people who work at the NHL and its clubs in key positions. "I didn't know," said Umoffia, a 7-foot, 3-inch center for Florida Memorial University's men's basketball team. "Just being here today kind of opened my eyes towards hockey, and I want to be associated with it."
PITTSBURGH, PA
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Stars aligned with new coach DeBoer, Nill-constructed roster

DALLAS — General manager Jim Nill sensed things were coming together for the Dallas Stars even before the season started with new coach Pete DeBoer and a roster mixed with proven veterans, up-and-coming young players, and even a teenaged center. At the NHL’s All-Star break, after 51 games together,...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

SvoNotes: Korpisalo's confidence leads to comeback season

We might not quite be at the point of saying right now is the best of times for Joonas Korpisalo. But we can agree last season was the worst of times. The longtime Blue Jackets goaltender had the season from hell in 2021-22, in part because of a nagging hip injury that limited him throughout. He posted career worsts in just about every statistical category, including goals-against average (4.15) and save percentage (.877), and multiple bouts with illness (COVID and non-COVID varieties) and injury kept him from getting into any kind of flow.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy