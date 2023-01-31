Read full article on original website
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Prospect Harvey-Pinard Earning his Role
The Montreal Canadiens are not just suffering losses, they are also suffering man-games lost to injury. They are one of the top teams in the NHL in that category. If the goal of the 2022-23 season was to be as competitive and entertaining as possible, the number of injuries — nine players are on injured lists as of Jan. 31 — make that an almost impossible task.
NHL
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
NHL
They Said It: Juuse Saros, In His Teammates' Words
Get to Know the Preds All-Star Goaltender With the Help of Those Who Know Him Best. Juuse Saros is almost as good at deflecting praise and attention as he is at deflecting pucks - and that's saying something. The 27-year-old goaltender will be representing the Predators at the NHL All-Star...
NHL
Hayes of Flyers sharing 1st All-Star Game with son of late brother Jimmy
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The conversation was as much a joke as it was serious. At least, that was the way Kevin Hayes thought of it, all those vows that he would make an NHL All-Star Game, all those times that his older brother would say that it was going to happen.
NHL
NHL, Panthers, Penguins spread message of diversity, inclusion in hockey
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Emmanuel Umoffia said he was surprised to see the number of Black people who work at the NHL and its clubs in key positions. "I didn't know," said Umoffia, a 7-foot, 3-inch center for Florida Memorial University's men's basketball team. "Just being here today kind of opened my eyes towards hockey, and I want to be associated with it."
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin replacing injured Tage Thompson at NHL All-Star Game
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been named to the NHL All-Star Game replacing his teammate, Tage Thompson, who was injured in Wednesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Thompson was set to participate in his first career All-Star Game before he was injured. He missed...
NBC Sports
Stars aligned with new coach DeBoer, Nill-constructed roster
DALLAS — General manager Jim Nill sensed things were coming together for the Dallas Stars even before the season started with new coach Pete DeBoer and a roster mixed with proven veterans, up-and-coming young players, and even a teenaged center. At the NHL’s All-Star break, after 51 games together,...
NHL
SvoNotes: Korpisalo's confidence leads to comeback season
We might not quite be at the point of saying right now is the best of times for Joonas Korpisalo. But we can agree last season was the worst of times. The longtime Blue Jackets goaltender had the season from hell in 2021-22, in part because of a nagging hip injury that limited him throughout. He posted career worsts in just about every statistical category, including goals-against average (4.15) and save percentage (.877), and multiple bouts with illness (COVID and non-COVID varieties) and injury kept him from getting into any kind of flow.
