We might not quite be at the point of saying right now is the best of times for Joonas Korpisalo. But we can agree last season was the worst of times. The longtime Blue Jackets goaltender had the season from hell in 2021-22, in part because of a nagging hip injury that limited him throughout. He posted career worsts in just about every statistical category, including goals-against average (4.15) and save percentage (.877), and multiple bouts with illness (COVID and non-COVID varieties) and injury kept him from getting into any kind of flow.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO