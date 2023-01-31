ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Friday’s Headlines: Two Long Climbs Edition

Our assignment desk says it’s going to be a busy day today with two events that both involve arduous effort:. First, at 11 a.m., one of the great sporting events on the annual calendar — the staircase race from the street to the platform at the famously high Smith-Ninth Street station — will pit a variety of elected officials (our money is on State Sen. Andrew Gounardes or Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani).
MANHATTAN, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

NYPD Tow Truck Driver Runs Over 2-Year-Old Girl Under FDR Drive

A police tow truck driver ran over and injured a 2-year-old child along South Street on Thursday afternoon, injuring her leg, police confirmed. According to the NYPD, the 64-year-old driver of the 2014 Ford tow truck — whose name was not released — was making a right turn from Peck Slip onto South Street when he hit the tot. The child, whose name was not released, was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a leg injury while the operator of the truck remained on the scene and was not charged.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy