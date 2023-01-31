A police tow truck driver ran over and injured a 2-year-old child along South Street on Thursday afternoon, injuring her leg, police confirmed. According to the NYPD, the 64-year-old driver of the 2014 Ford tow truck — whose name was not released — was making a right turn from Peck Slip onto South Street when he hit the tot. The child, whose name was not released, was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a leg injury while the operator of the truck remained on the scene and was not charged.

