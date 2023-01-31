ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FEB 3: HBCU GO presents the ATL Premiere of 'Freedom's Path'

HBCU GO -- the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) is presenting an Atlanta premiere of the award-winning indie film FREEDOM’S PATH, beginning at 7pm TONIGHT at AMC Camp Creek 14. The screening is supported by Black Millionaires and is hosted by James Hill.
PNC Honors Blacks in Atlanta Media - Monica Pearson Media ICON the first Black Woman to Anchor the Evening News in Atlanta

Monica Kaufman became the first African-American woman to anchor the evening newscast in Atlanta. She has won 28 Emmy Awards, including for her interview format show “Close-Ups.” If you think any of this is happenstance, think again. Pearson at an early age that she’d pursue a career in communications. Her part-time job in high school was at a Black-owned radio station in Louisville, KY. That was no guarantee, but Monica Kaufman Pearson became the FIRST at many things while becoming Atlanta’s most trusted news anchor. We have the privilege of speaking with Pearson about her career and life. Ms. Pearson, welcome to The Local Take.
