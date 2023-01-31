GATESVILLE – There will be a new address for the Gates County Board of Elections. By a 3-2 vote at their Jan. 18 meeting, the Gates County Board of Commissioners approved a measure to move the Elections Office from its current space inside the Reid’s Grove Rosenwald School in Gatesville to the old Medical Center building located on Medical Center Road near the high school.

