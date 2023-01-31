Read full article on original website
Kaye W. Lowe
AHOSKIE – Kaye White Lowe, age 84, of Ahoskie, passed away on January 31, 2023 at the ECU Health Roanoke Chowan Hospital of Ahoskie, NC. Mrs. Lowe was born in Bertie County, NC on June 17, 1938, a daughter of the late Chester L and Ola Lee White. Kaye was a Tax Accountant and helped numerous people over the years with their taxes.
Ahoskie Delta’s honor Rev. Dr. King
WINDSOR – Members of the Ahoskie Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. celebrated the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Indian Woods Missionary Baptist Church in Windsor with this year’s theme “While We Breathe, We Hope.”. Rev. Dr....
MPD gains grant for upgraded equipment
MURFREESBORO – The Murfreesboro Police Department is upgrading some of their equipment thanks to a state grant award. MPD Chief David Griffith said he applied for a grant from the Governor’s Crime Commission last year, and was recently notified that the department will receive $20,500 for Criminal Justice Systems Improvement.
Elections Office to change locations
GATESVILLE – There will be a new address for the Gates County Board of Elections. By a 3-2 vote at their Jan. 18 meeting, the Gates County Board of Commissioners approved a measure to move the Elections Office from its current space inside the Reid’s Grove Rosenwald School in Gatesville to the old Medical Center building located on Medical Center Road near the high school.
Don’t tamper with the meters
MURFREESBORO – Following a request from the town’s Public Works Department, the Murfreesboro Town Council approved an ordinance amendment to raise tampering fees during their regular meeting on Jan. 25. The discussion first began back in December when Town Administrator Carolyn Brown brought the request to the council...
Tackling food insecurity
MURFREESBORO – A newly renamed and relocated food pantry on Chowan University’s campus will still serve the same purpose since its inception: making sure students have food when they need it. A ribbon cutting event was held on Jan. 31 on campus for Murf’s Food Pantry, formerly known...
Prep basketball round-up
Bertie’s varsity boys remained atop the conference standings (10-0; 16-3 overall) by routing Tarboro, 66-26, at home on Tuesday. Zy’Lee Bazemore (16 points) and Tayvien Ward (10) led the Falcons who saw 10 players score in the lopsided contest. The Lady Falcons also collected a win, defeating Tarboro,...
