Read full article on original website
Related
This Twitter Account Shows Us Awesome Photos From Colorado’s Past
Want to take a trip back in time through the history of Colorado? We've got some pretty great photos from time past in the state of Colorado and it is all thanks to one Twitter user sharing them on social media for all of us to see. Old Colorado Photos...
Can a Broken Tail Light Ticket Get Your DL Suspended in Colorado?
I came across a hotly contested post on social media where someone was complaining their license had been suspended because they got a ticket for having a broken tail light on their car. My first thought was there was absolutely no way that was possible. The vast majority of commenters...
An Open Letter To Colorado’s Incompetent Mountain Drivers
If you are living and/or driving in Colorado and haven't learned how to drive in Colorado, this letter is for you. Too Many Avoidable Accidents Are Causing Needless Delays. Every winter, I-70 is shut down for hours at a time because of avoidable accidents. Quite often, drivers are going too fast for the conditions and they end up losing control of their vehicle. The result can be a road closure that lasts anywhere from an hour to half a day - or more. The impact on thousands of I-70 travelers is enormous.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Colorado Marijuana Police Reassigned to Combat Fentanyl Instead
It's no secret that one of the most dangerous, if not the most dangerous, drug on the street right now is fentanyl. Since becoming popular in Colorado, fentanyl has caused a shocking number of deaths and because of this, a police unit that was once assigned to marijuana-related crimes has shifted its focus to combating fentanyl instead.
These Food Chains Can Only Be Found in Colorado
There are hundreds of restaurants throughout the state of Colorado. Many of these eateries are famous national chains, like In-N-Out and Marco's Pizza, while dozens of others are local establishments, only. Fortunately for foodies dining out in the Centennial State, several delicious restaurant chains (with 5 or more locations) can...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Look Inside This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale
Many house hunters searching for properties for sale in Colorado want newly built homes with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's also something desirable about older homes in the state - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. Cozy Woodland Park...
10 Things Utahns Do That Confuse The Rest Of The Country
You probably don't need me to tell you that Utah is a weird place. Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live GIF - Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live Why Are You Like This - Discover & Share GIFs. What everyone in the country says when they...
Does Colorado Have the Most Registered Hunters in the US?
Hunting, to me, has always seemed just as synonymous with Colorado as anything else, be it mountains or marijuana. Whether they're die-hard or a weekend warrior, we all know at least one person that loves to get out there and test themselves against Mother Nature as often as they can. While I don't have the patience for it myself, I've always found hunting fascinating, and I've managed to learn more about it in the time I've been in Western Colorado than at any point in my entire life.
7 Things to Consider Before Committing to Backyard Chickens in Colorado
There are a lot of chickens living in the backyards of city houses in Colorado. A lot more people have been considering this adventure with the current high cost of eggs at the grocery store. We have kept around 10 chickens for almost 3 years. 1. The Initial Setup is...
Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska
There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
Once and for All: Does Colorado Elevation Get You Drunker Faster?
Since your very first sip of beer or liquor, Coloradoans have been conditioned to believe that the state's elevation affects how much you can drink or at least how quickly you're a little tipsy, as compared to other, lower places across the U.S. Article after article about Colorado tourism touts...
Whatever Happened To The Town That Southern Utah Forgot About?
Utah's history is rich, especially in our corner of the state. Ghost towns like Grafton and Old Irontown evoke emotions from Utah historians. These places were once vibrant communities that for one reason or another, were abandoned and eventually turned into the ghost towns that they are today. But nobody...
Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets
It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew. It's often the way the world works for...
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
Are Front License Plates Really Required On Cars In Colorado?
Did you know there are 21 states that do not require a front license plate on motor vehicles?. Every state in the nation requires vehicles to have license plates, but only 29 states require you to have a plate on the front and the back. Motorcycles and trailers are not part of the requirement. Here are the states that don't require a front license plate:
Colorado Ranks Pretty High For Singles. What Are The Reasons?
It's almost "single's awareness month" around Colorado, and according to this new survey, our state ranks pretty high for single folks. Why is Colorado so good for single people?. Colorado Ranks High For Singles. I've been married for almost 10 years so I'm not too familiar with the current singles...
US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus
According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad. The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0