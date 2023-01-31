ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

An Open Letter To Colorado’s Incompetent Mountain Drivers

If you are living and/or driving in Colorado and haven't learned how to drive in Colorado, this letter is for you. Too Many Avoidable Accidents Are Causing Needless Delays. Every winter, I-70 is shut down for hours at a time because of avoidable accidents. Quite often, drivers are going too fast for the conditions and they end up losing control of their vehicle. The result can be a road closure that lasts anywhere from an hour to half a day - or more. The impact on thousands of I-70 travelers is enormous.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Marijuana Police Reassigned to Combat Fentanyl Instead

It's no secret that one of the most dangerous, if not the most dangerous, drug on the street right now is fentanyl. Since becoming popular in Colorado, fentanyl has caused a shocking number of deaths and because of this, a police unit that was once assigned to marijuana-related crimes has shifted its focus to combating fentanyl instead.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

These Food Chains Can Only Be Found in Colorado

There are hundreds of restaurants throughout the state of Colorado. Many of these eateries are famous national chains, like In-N-Out and Marco's Pizza, while dozens of others are local establishments, only. Fortunately for foodies dining out in the Centennial State, several delicious restaurant chains (with 5 or more locations) can...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Look Inside This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale

Many house hunters searching for properties for sale in Colorado want newly built homes with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's also something desirable about older homes in the state - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. Cozy Woodland Park...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Does Colorado Have the Most Registered Hunters in the US?

Hunting, to me, has always seemed just as synonymous with Colorado as anything else, be it mountains or marijuana. Whether they're die-hard or a weekend warrior, we all know at least one person that loves to get out there and test themselves against Mother Nature as often as they can. While I don't have the patience for it myself, I've always found hunting fascinating, and I've managed to learn more about it in the time I've been in Western Colorado than at any point in my entire life.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets

It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew. It's often the way the world works for...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
Natasha Lovato

5 new Colorado laws in effect now

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Are Front License Plates Really Required On Cars In Colorado?

Did you know there are 21 states that do not require a front license plate on motor vehicles?. Every state in the nation requires vehicles to have license plates, but only 29 states require you to have a plate on the front and the back. Motorcycles and trailers are not part of the requirement. Here are the states that don't require a front license plate:
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus

According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad. The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy