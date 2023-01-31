Read full article on original website
Reactions to the Death of Former Pakistan President Musharraf
(Reuters) -Following are reactions to the death on Sunday of former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf:. FAWAD CHAUDHRY, A FORMER MUSHARRAF AIDE AND CURRENTLY A SENIOR LEADER OF FORMER PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN'S PARTY. "He is called a military dictator, but there has never been a stronger democratic system than that...
Chinese Spy Balloon Spotted Flying Over the United States, Pentagon Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A suspected Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, U.S. officials said on Thursday, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The incident recalls...
U.S. Fighter Jet Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon With Missile
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said...
Pope Francis Wraps up South Sudan Trip, Urges End to 'Blind Fury' of Violence
JUBA (Reuters) -Pope Francis urged the people of South Sudan on Sunday to resist the "venom of hatred" so they could achieve the peace and prosperity that have eluded them through years of bloody ethnic conflicts. In his last public engagement before flying home, Francis presided at an open-air Mass...
Iran Acknowledges 'Tens of Thousands' Detained in Protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's supreme leader on Sunday reportedly ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for “tens of thousands” of people detained amid nationwide anti-government protests shaking the country, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown. The decree by...
Analysis-China Has Reasons to Keep Cool After U.S. Downs Suspected Spy Balloon
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China may respond to the U.S. shooting down its suspected spy balloon after warning of "serious repercussions", but analysts say any move will likely be finely calibrated to keep from worsening ties that both sides have been seeking to repair. Regional analysts and diplomats are closely...
Ukraine, Russia Swap Prisoners; Bodies of British Volunteers Returned
(Reuters) -Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 prisoners of war in a swap announced separately by both sides on Saturday, with the bodies of two British volunteers also being sent back to Ukraine. The Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 116 Ukrainians had been returned, while Russian news...
South Sudan's Late Liberation Hero Garang in Focus During Pope's Visit
JUBA (Reuters) - Pope Francis will lead prayers at the mausoleum of South Sudanese liberation hero John Garang on Saturday, an acknowledgement of the importance for the world's youngest nation of perhaps the one leader who could ensure unity. Garang was killed in a helicopter crash in July 2005, less...
Turkey Says No Concrete Evidence of Threat to Foreigners After ISIS Suspects Detained -State Media
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police said they had not found evidence of any concrete threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects accused of targeting consulates and non-Muslim houses of worship, state media reported on Sunday. Last week, several European consulates in Istanbul were shut citing "security reasons" and...
China Expresses Regret for Drifting Balloon That Alarmed U.S. Military, Leaders
China on Friday expressed regret for a large balloon that floated into American airspace, causing alarm among U.S. national security decision makers, saying it was a “civilian airship” that drifted off course. [. READ:. China Says Balloon Over U.S. Is Civilian Vessel Blown off Course ]. The Chinese...
Ukraine Says It Will Not Strike Russian Territory With New Missiles
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine will not use longer-range weapons pledged by the United States to hit Russian territory and will only target Russian units in occupied Ukrainian territory, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Sunday. The United States confirmed on Friday that a new rocket that would double Ukraine's strike...
Germany's Scholz: Putin Has Not Threatened Me or Germany - Bild
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin in his telephone conversations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "has not made any threats against me or Germany," Scholz said in an interview with Sunday newspaper Bild am Sonntag. Former British prime minister Boris Johnson, speaking to the BBC for a documentary early...
Qatar Sends Envoy to Afghan Capital to Meet With Taliban
KABUL (Reuters) - An envoy for Qatar's foreign affairs minister visited the Afghan capital on Sunday and met with the Taliban administration's acting foreign minister, according to an Afghan foreign ministry statement. The visit comes after the Taliban administration placed restrictions on women's education and NGO work, which Qatar labelled...
Canada Imposes Fresh Russia Sanctions, Moscow Vows Retaliation
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on 38 individuals and 16 entities it said were "complicit in peddling Russian disinformation and propaganda", prompting a quick promise of retaliation from Moscow. The targeted individuals and entities include Russian state-owned media group MIA Rossiya Segodnya and singer Nikolai Baskov, who...
U.S., Allies Say IAEA Report Shows Iran Inconsistent in Meeting Nuclear Obligations
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.N. watchdog report shows Iran is being inconsistent in meeting its nuclear obligations, the United States, Britain, France and Germany said in a joint statement on Friday. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) criticized Iran on Wednesday for making an undeclared change to the interconnection between the...
Police Tighten Security as North Macedonia, Bulgaria Honour National Hero
SKOPJE (Reuters) - Police stepped up security on Saturday as North Macedonia and Bulgaria commemorated a 19th-century revolutionary claimed by both neighbours as a hero at a ceremony expected to be attended by nationalists from the two countries. The two Balkan states have had tense relations since 2020, when European...
Washington Weighing Deploying Medium-Range Missiles to U.S. Forces in Japan -Sankei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Washington has suggested deploying medium-range missiles in Japan as part of a plan to bolster defences against China along the East and South China Seas, the Sankei newspaper reported on Saturday citing unidentified people involved with U.S.-Japan relations. The deployment to U.S. forces in Japan may include...
Earthquake of Magnitude 5.9 Strikes Eastern New Guinea Region– EMSC
(Reuters) -A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Eastern New Guinea region on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake struck at a depth of 104 km (64 miles) below the Earth's surface, the EMSC said, revising an earlier report that put the depth at 109 km. There were no...
France, Italy Ready to Deliver SAMP/T Anti-Missile System to Ukraine
PARIS (Reuters) - France and Italy have finalised technical talks for the joint delivery of a SAMP/T-MAMBA air defence system to Ukraine in spring 2023, the French Defence Ministry said. "This will allow Ukraine to defend itself against Russian drones, missiles and plane attacks, through the coverage of a significant...
Venezuela's Maduro Complains About U.S. Cash-Less Authorizations
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday lashed out at U.S. licenses barring companies doing business with sanctioned Venezuelan state firms from paying cash to his administration. Washington last year authorized U.S. and European firms to resume taking Venezuelan crude oil on the condition no funds be paid...
