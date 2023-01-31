Read full article on original website
Related
Six journalists arrested after TV cameras filmed South Sudan president ‘wetting himself during national anthem’
SIX journalists have been arrested after footage appeared to show the South Sudan president wetting himself. A dark stain was seen spreading down President Salva Kiir's trousers with a wet patch forming on the floor as he stood for the national anthem at an event last month. The 71-year-old leader...
France 24
In DR Congo, a stage built for the Pope's visit collapses: 'It's a disgrace'
Pope Francis is expected in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, from January 31 to February 3. But a platform stage where he was supposed to speak collapsed in the Martyrs Stadium on January 30. Repairs were launched the same day, but some Congolese consider this episode a "shame" for their country.
France 24
France's ex-president Hollande: Wagner Group operating as ‘neo-colonialists’ in Mali
France's former president François Hollande granted an interview to FRANCE 24 and RFI on Wednesday, some 10 years after launching Operation Serval, which ousted armed rebels and Islamist militants from northern Mali. Hollande defended the record of French military operations in the Sahel region and expressed regret at the arrival of mercenaries from the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group.
'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo
KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight.
France 24
Burkina Faso confirms demand that French troops leave
The Burkina Faso government clarified on Monday that it has asked ex-colonial ruler France to pull its troops out of the insurgency-hit country within a month. France deploys about 400 Special Forces soldiers in junta-ruled Burkina, but relations have deteriorated and tensions have soared in recent months. "We are terminating...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
Before a crowd of 1 million, Pope Francis urges the people of Congo to forgive
On the first visit by a pope to the violence-racked country since 1985, Francis urges the people of Congo to forgive those who have harmed them.
Quartz
Uganda’s troubled China railway contract
Zimbabwean philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa has not forgotten what people used to tell her father: “Poor Dixon, father of five daughters. Who will take care of you when you are old?” As the last of five girls, not even her own parents’ support and belief that they were just as good as sons could shelter them from gendered social norms. Norms that, Masiyiwa says, do not reflect social realities.
France 24
Thousands greet Pope in conflict-torn DR Congo
Massive crowds thronged for a glimpse of Pope Francis as he made his way through the streets of Kinshasa Tuesday, after arriving in DR Congo with a message of peace for a country ravaged by decades of conflict. Waving flags and cheering, residents of Kinshasa ran after the popemobile, which wound through working-class districts towards the presidential palace, after the 86-year-old Pope Francis descended from his plane in a wheelchair. The Argentine pontiff is on his fifth trip to Africa, during which he will also visit conflict-hit South Sudan. FRANCE 24's Rome correspondent Seema Gupta is travelling with the Pope.
UK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response.
France 24
Poverty, but also rumba and resilience: Five things to know about DR Congo
Pope Francis on Tuesday is expected to land in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa's largest predominantly Catholic country, for a landmark three-day visit. Here are five things to know about this vast nation:. Mineral wealth, dire poverty. The DRC is awash with minerals and precious stones, from gold, diamonds...
France 24
Pope's Africa trip spotlights conflict, and church's future
Pope Francis is on his way to the Democratic Republic of Congo. The last time a Pontiff visited the DRC was back 1985, when the country was still known as Zaire. Reconcilation will be one of the big themes of this visit as well as the role of the Catholic church. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Kinshasa Aurélie Bazzara-Kibangula reports.
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
France 24
Pope Francis and Africa: After DR Congo, high-stakes visit to South Sudan
The pope in Kinshasa called for mutual forgiveness as he met with survivors of the brutal three-decade old war in eastern DR Congo. It was just one of the highlights of a three-day visit that comes at a crucial juncture for the nation that is home to Africa’s largest Catholic population, one where the Church often fills the role of the state in providing basic social services and where the clergy’s mediation matters in what's an election year for DR Congo.
hubpages.com
How Kenya Got Its Name
The Name Kenya is said to be from the Kamba word ‘Kinyaa.’ It is claimed that Ludwig Krapf in his journey into the interior on 3 December 1849, in the company of a Kamba trader, he was astonished to see a snow capped mountain in the tropics. He asked his guide, Kivui to tell him the name of the mountain. In his Akamba accent, Kivui is reported to have answered “Kinyaa.” Krapf transcribed name in the Roman alphabet as Kegnia. In his writings, he varied the spelling between Kegnia and Kenia. It is possible that Kenya is also from the word Kenia – please, make happy in both the Kikuyu and Kamba languages as will be shown in the following argument. The discussion below shows that the word Kenia which eventually became Kenya is from a rich history that takes us back to the Ancient Ethiopian Kingdoms of the 18th Dynasty. In this history, Akhenaten is at the center of it. Read on.
Children go hungry at Kenya refugee camp as malnutrition numbers soar
MSF charity reports 33% rise in malnourished patients at giant Dadaab complex after influx from drought-stricken Somalia
France 24
Pope Francis tells youth in DR Congo to shun ethnic rivalry and corruption
Pope Francis on Thursday urged young people in Democratic Republic of Congo to forge a new future without the ethnic rivalry, corruption and distrust that have fuelled so many bloody conflicts in Africa. Addressing more than 65,000 young people in Martyrs Stadium, Francis spoke of forgiveness and reconciliation, themes that...
France 24
Pope Francis slams 'brutal atrocities' committed in DR Congo
In tonight's edition: The pope consoles Congolese victims of atrocities from the country's volatile east as he welcomes them in Kinshasa on the second day of his trip. Also, the trafficking of medical products in the Sahel is on the rise and costing lives, according to a UN report. Finally, we hear from a top economist about how the gloomy economic outlook forecast for the world is likely to play out in Africa.
Explainer-Why has peace eluded South Sudan?
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Among the more ambitious hopes for Pope Francis' visit to South Sudan this week is that it will give a jolt to a peace process aimed at ending a decade of conflict that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives.
Comments / 0