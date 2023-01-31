Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball: Union Defeats Brearley, 49-31
UNION, NJ -- The Union girls basketball team outscored Brearley in each of the last three quarters to post a 49-31 victory over Brearley on Wednesday. Keira Miller-People scored 18 points for the Farmers (9-9), who outscored Brearley, 10-3, in the third quarter to open a 36-22 lead. Samantha Turner...
Sparta Boys Basketballs Defeats Newton on 2023 Senior Night
SPARTA, NJ - After honoring the team’s senior players and statisticians and student singing group Shacapella presenting the National Anthem, the Spartans when on to beat the Newton Braves 61-33. Sparta started the game hot with the first seven goal coming from three-point range with the first quarter ending 21-7. Eleven Spartans put points on the board with John Cristillo leading the effort with 11 including three 3’s.
Four West Orange High School Football Standouts Sign with D-1 and D-2 Colleges and Universities
WEST ORANGE, NJ - Four West Orange High School football standouts have signed with D-1 and D-2 colleges and universities. The athletes were recognized in a signing ceremony held Feb. 1 in the Library Media Center and attended by Principal Oscar Guerrero, Asst. Superintendent Hayden Moore, Head Football Coach Darnell Grant, Acting Athletic Director Stephan Zichella, friends, families and supporters.
Robbinsville Soccer Team Receive Championship Rings Commemorating Winning Season
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- The Robbinsville High School Boys Soccer team, winners of the Group III State title during their fall season, recently received their championship rings to commemorate their achievement. Each member of the team, along with their coach, Jeff Fisher, was honored at the Robbinsville Boys Basketball game on...
Boys Basketball: Columbia Beats Caldwell. 52-49, in Essex County Tournament Quarterfinals
WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- If the boys' basketball teams from Columbia and Caldwell high schools played each other 10 times this season, there's a pretty good chance they'd each win five games. After losing two close regular-season games to Caldwell this winter, Columbia turned the tables with a 52-49 victory...
Swimming; Madison Swimming Defeats Hanover Park
MADISON, NJ - Madison boys and girls swimming were in action yesterday against Hanover Parks. The boys (4-4) defeated Hanover Park, 87-82. The winners include:. Owen Weller, Anuthra Abeysinghe, Spencer Rosenbaum, Jacques Chemaly in the 200 MR. Abeysinghe placed first in the 100 breast and 200 free. Kaden Chou in...
Montville Twp Recreation to Hold Speed and Agility Clinics
MONTVILLE, NJ – The Montville Recreation Department is sponsoring a speed and agility clinic for grades 3-8 — groups will be broken down by males and females and grades depending on numbers. Clinic focuses on: speed/agility training, strength/conditioning training, sports performance training, improve confidence, balance, footwork and endurance.
Bona Alum Connor Grey Invited to Mets' Spring Training
The New York Mets have invited Connor Grey, a former pitcher for St. Bonaventure University, to their spring training camp. The team announced Thursday it had invited 15 players, including six pitchers. The Mets' spring training schedule begins Feb. 25. The Mets signed Grey to a minor-league contract Jan. 11.
Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home Goes up in Flames.
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto reported Friday at 4:40 p.m., that a home was on fire at 214 Holland Road in Holmdel. Mutual aid from surrounding jurisdictions and the county arrived quickly to assist Holmdel Firefighters. The fire quickly raged through the home, possibly fueled in part by the high winds Friday. Roads remained closed throughout the evening.
Monday Meeting Will Present Potential Later School Start Time for Ridgewood
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Following a sudden postponement due to unforeseen circumstances last week, the community will hear more about a possible change to start times at the high school and middle schools at a special board meeting Monday night. Currently, Ridgewood High School begins at 7:45 a.m. and the middle...
Roxbury High School Presents "Into the Woods"
ROXBURY, NJ - The Roxbury High School Performing Arts Department will present the musical Into the Woods on Feb. 16, 17 and 18. The shows will take place in the high school auditorium at 1 Bryant Drive, Succasunna. Performances start at 7 p.m. with an additional matinée show on Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.
Five Central Bucks Students Nominated to Attend U.S. Military Academies
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Five Central Bucks students have been nominated to U.S. military service academies including West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy. The five are among 30 Bucks and Montgomery county students nominated by U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick. Here are the five Central Bucks students...
West Point Band Returns to West Side Presbyterian Church
RIDGEWOOD, NJ – The West Side Presbyterian Church was host to the West Point Band as part of their West Side Concert Series' 47th season on Sunday, performing an ensemble of music from a range of composers and styles. As the U.S. Army's oldest musical ensemble, the West Point...
Franklin Township: Watchung Resident Rescued from Mettlers Road Elevator Shaft
SOMERSET, NJ - A 38-year-old unnamed resident from Watchung was rescued from an elevator shaft inside an unnamed building on Mettlers Road, according to a news release. The Franklin Township Police Department received a 9-1-1 call on Thursday afternoon at 2:28pm reporting an accident. FTPD officers, along with the Middlebush...
HEAVY Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - it was soon updated to heavy fire, back up is being called in from local and county stations. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
'Environmentally Devastating Practices' in Cedar Grove
Like many in our community, I was shocked to see that during the week of January 22nd, corporate developer Garrubbo Properties clearcut over 800 trees adjacent to the popular West Essex Trail in Cedar Grove in order to prepare the land for a long beleaguered affordable housing project under the pseudonym 36 Cliffside Drive LLC. In 2019, I watched in horror as thousands of miles of Brazilian rainforest were burned under the Bolsonaro regime. However, I never expected such environmentally devastating practices to come to the sunny suburb of Cedar Grove.
Cindy Matute-Brown, Craven & Offensive
Re the Jan. 31, 2023 WO Council meeting. Former council member Cindy Matute-Brown conducted herself in a most craven manner. During public comment Matute-Brown blatantly accused Councilwoman Susan Scarpa of “whitewashing” her approach to the locating of cannabis dispensaries within our township. Matute-Brown has even doubled-down on this ugly conduct in social media platforms.
Omnium Circus brings its visionary production “I’m Possible,” celebrating accessibility for all, to William Patterson University’s Shea Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, March 5, 2023
WAYNE, NJ – Omnium Circus (www.omniumcircus.org), dubbed the “world’s most inclusive circus,” will make its New Jersey debut when it presents its unique production, “I’m Possible” at William Patterson University’s Shea Center for the Performing Arts (300 Pompton Road, Wayne, NJ) on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Tickets start at $40 with discounts available for Seniors and the William Patterson University community. They are available at www.tickets.wpunj.edu.
Newark Man, 35, Killed in Central Ward Shooting
NEWARK, NJ — Authorities say 35-year-old Rasheed Lee died Friday, a day after police found him bleeding from a gunshot wound in a Central Ward housing complex. Police officers found Rasheed Lee at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 161 Avon Ave., in the Pilgrim Baptist Village Housing Complex. He was semi-conscious and badly bleeding from a singe gunshot.
Somerset County: Monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-Off Events on Feb. 4
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ -- Get ready! Somerset County is hosting the monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-off events on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Bridgewater and Hillsborough. Residents can bring recyclables such as newspapers, junk mail and other acceptable items to the First Saturday of the Month Drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Somerset County Recycling Center, located at 40 Polhemus Lane, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
