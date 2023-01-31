In late 2022, Jonestown Borough launched a new cross-platform mobile app designed to make it easier for borough residents to stay informed and engaged with local happenings. The app – available via Google Play and the Apple App Store – has already been downloaded by approximately 200 people, according to borough council president Tom Keefer. That’s out of the roughly 1,600 residents in the borough, a substantial percent given how new the app is.

JONESTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO