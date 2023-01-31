Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-6, 6-4 MAAC) vs. Fairfield Stags (10-11, 6-5 MAAC) M&T Bank Arena | Hamden, Conn. HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's basketball is set for a Friday night in-state rivalry to continue MAAC play, as the Bobcats play host to Fairfield on national television (ESPNU) from Hamden at 7:00 PM.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO