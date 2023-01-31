ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 8 Harvard, Dartmouth Ahead for No. 2 Bobcats

Friday, Feb. 2 | 7:00 PM EST | No. 2 Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-3-3, 12-2-0 ECAC Hockey) at No. 8 Harvard Crimson (15-5-1, 13-3-0 ECAC Hockey) Saturday, Feb. 3 | 8:00 PM EST | No. 2 Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-3-3, 12-2-0 ECAC Hockey) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-17-1, 3-11-1 ECAC Hockey) Watch:...
Bobcats Set to Host Fairfield Friday Night on National TV (ESPNU)

Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-6, 6-4 MAAC) vs. Fairfield Stags (10-11, 6-5 MAAC) M&T Bank Arena | Hamden, Conn. HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's basketball is set for a Friday night in-state rivalry to continue MAAC play, as the Bobcats play host to Fairfield on national television (ESPNU) from Hamden at 7:00 PM.
