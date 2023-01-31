Read full article on original website
Hawks took savage shot at Chris Paul, Suns after game
The Atlanta Hawks definitely chose violence after Wednesday’s game. The Hawks fire-roasted the Phoenix Suns in a nationally-televised contest, winning 132-100. The game was effectively over by the second quarter as Atlanta got out to a 20-point lead and Phoenix never got much closer. After the game, the Hawks, who led by as many as... The post Hawks took savage shot at Chris Paul, Suns after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
REPORT: Devin Booker’s injury return date, revealed
It has now been well over a month since we saw Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker in action. The good news for Suns fans everywhere is that Booker himself recently dropped a massive hint on his imminent return from a groin injury. Right now, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has blessed us with a potential target date for Book’s highly-anticipated comeback.
Suns sign Saben Lee to 2-way deal, release Duane Washington Jr.
The Phoenix Suns’ roster needs became more clear Wednesday when they opted to waive score-first guard Duane Washington Jr. in favor of point guard Saben Lee, who switches onto a two-way contract. “He brought some things that we needed,” Suns general manager James Jones told Arizona Sports’ Burns &...
The Phoenix Suns Are The Latest Suitor For Kyrie Irving
The Suns could land Kyrie Irving.
Report: Suns emerge as potential suitors for Nets G Kyrie Irving
The Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors to acquire Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. TNT’s Chris Haynes adds that Phoenix is viewed as one of the few teams capable of getting a deal done with Brooklyn that could keep both teams in pursuit of a championship.
Chris Paul pushes for Suns’ Damion Lee 3-point contest appearance
In the midst of an up-and-down season filled with injuries to Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, sixth-year guard Damion Lee has been a consistent bright spot for the Phoenix Suns. Lee, who led the league in 3-point percentage going into Wednesday night’s game versus the Hawks, is putting...
Phoenix Suns start slow, fail to recover in blowout home loss to Hawks
PHOENIX — Every now and then you’ll come across a basketball game that denies us its beautiful complexities. There is no big, blinking, light-up arrow pointing at a specific, layered aspect of the game. Ultimately, the Hawks on Wednesday night played well and the Suns did not. Atlanta...
Phoenix Suns’ Cam Johnson out Friday vs. Celtics due to knee management
Suns small forward Cam Johnson will not suit up Friday when Phoenix takes on the Boston Celtics due to right knee injury management, the team announced. Johnson is coming off a six-point, one-rebound outing in Phoenix’s 132-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. He played just over 15 minutes in the defeat after seeing no less than 25 minutes in each of the three matchups prior.
Former Mercury guard Kia Nurse signs with Seattle Storm
After spending two seasons in Phoenix with the Mercury, All-Star guard Kia Nurse is signing with the Seattle Storm, she announced on Friday. On Thursday afternoon, Nurse posted a goodbye message on Twitter thanking the Mercury organization and its fanbase for their support over the past two years. “Thank you...
Suns’ Devin Booker, 2K Foundations renovate south Phoenix court
PHOENIX — It would take some mental fortitude for it not to be driving Devin Booker crazy. The Phoenix Suns guard, known for his competitive drive even by NBA standards, missed his 19th straight game Wednesday due to a left groin strain. It is the longest consecutive stretch of missed games in Booker’s career and only the second absence in his eight NBA seasons that reached double digits.
Suns’ Devin Booker could return Tuesday vs. Nets, ESPN’s Wojnarowski reports
The Phoenix Suns are getting closer to being near whole again, as Devin Booker may return as soon as Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Booker has not played since Christmas Day due to a left groin strain. He returned after a three-game absence...
Phoenix Suns respond with complete effort to beat Boston Celtics
It was going to take their full arsenal in a shorthanded state to come out with a win, and that’s what the Phoenix Suns deployed on the Boston Celtics in a 106-94 Friday victory to start a five-game road trip on the east coast. Phoenix (28-26) had one of...
Suns bench drops 36 points in road win over Celtics
The Phoenix Suns got a big boost from their bench in a 106-94 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday night. The quartet of the wing Damion Lee, guard Saben Lee, forward Ish Wainright and center Jock Landale combined for 36 points — or 34% of the team’s total.
Is Kyler Murray to blame for the Arizona Cardinals' lengthy head coaching search?
Is Kyler Murray to blame for the Arizona Cardinals' lengthy coaching search?. A recent report from one NFL Insider weighed in on the franchise's slow process to replace coach Kliff Kingsbury and indicated that the quarterback might at least be part of the reason. Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline wrote...
Two Cardinals make ESPN’s list of the top-50 NFL free agents
Zach Allen did not fly under the radar for NFL analysts during his breakout 2022 season on a 4-13 Arizona Cardinals team. The defensive end is well-regarded and consistently regarded, too. After Pro Football Focus listed him as the 23rd-best free agent of the 2023 offseason, ESPN’s Matt Bowen did the same in a story published Wednesday.
The Ain’t No Fang Podcast: D-backs should reunite with Archie Bradley, Andrew Chafin
Going into the offseason, one of the top priorities for the Arizona Diamondbacks was to improve the bullpen. Outside of Joe Mantiply, who was an MLB All-Star in 2022, the bullpen struggled. As a whole, it produced a 4.58 ERA last season. So far, general manager Mike Hazen has made...
D.J. Foster is ‘living proof of concept’ for Kenny Dillingham’s recruiting pitch to ASU
TEMPE — Valley football legend D.J. Foster is back at Arizona State as a manager of player development. He represents everything that head coach Kenny Dillingham preaches in his recruiting pitch, which resonates even more with in-state recruits. “He is living proof of concept,” Dillingham said Thursday. “We want...
Phoenix Suns’ Tuesday matchup vs. Nets flexed to TNT
The Phoenix Suns’ game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday has been flexed to TNT, the NBA announced Thursday. The matchup will also be broadcasted live on Arizona Sports 98.7. Additionally, the association moved the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder to TNT and took off...
D-backs OF Corbin Carroll ranked MLB’s No. 1 prospect by The Athletic’s Keith Law
Days after MLB Pipeline released its top 100 prospects for the 2023 season, The Athletic’s Keith Law went one step further with Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll. The 22-year-old lefty landed in the No. 1 spot on Law’s board after he came in second on Pipeline behind Baltimore Orioles...
Coyotes’ Clayton Keller, ‘Happy Gilmore’ just tap it in at NHL All-Star event
The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition added a new wrinkle this year with what the league is calling “Pitch ‘n Puck” in South Florida on Friday. A total of six players competed on a par 4 via a combo of hockey and golf shots, while a “splash shot” saw puck handlers shoot at targets to dunk their opponents.
