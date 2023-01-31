ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Larry Brown Sports

Hawks took savage shot at Chris Paul, Suns after game

The Atlanta Hawks definitely chose violence after Wednesday’s game. The Hawks fire-roasted the Phoenix Suns in a nationally-televised contest, winning 132-100. The game was effectively over by the second quarter as Atlanta got out to a 20-point lead and Phoenix never got much closer. After the game, the Hawks, who led by as many as... The post Hawks took savage shot at Chris Paul, Suns after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Devin Booker’s injury return date, revealed

It has now been well over a month since we saw Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker in action. The good news for Suns fans everywhere is that Booker himself recently dropped a massive hint on his imminent return from a groin injury. Right now, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has blessed us with a potential target date for Book’s highly-anticipated comeback.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Report: Suns emerge as potential suitors for Nets G Kyrie Irving

The Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors to acquire Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. TNT’s Chris Haynes adds that Phoenix is viewed as one of the few teams capable of getting a deal done with Brooklyn that could keep both teams in pursuit of a championship.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ Cam Johnson out Friday vs. Celtics due to knee management

Suns small forward Cam Johnson will not suit up Friday when Phoenix takes on the Boston Celtics due to right knee injury management, the team announced. Johnson is coming off a six-point, one-rebound outing in Phoenix’s 132-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. He played just over 15 minutes in the defeat after seeing no less than 25 minutes in each of the three matchups prior.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Former Mercury guard Kia Nurse signs with Seattle Storm

After spending two seasons in Phoenix with the Mercury, All-Star guard Kia Nurse is signing with the Seattle Storm, she announced on Friday. On Thursday afternoon, Nurse posted a goodbye message on Twitter thanking the Mercury organization and its fanbase for their support over the past two years. “Thank you...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Devin Booker, 2K Foundations renovate south Phoenix court

PHOENIX — It would take some mental fortitude for it not to be driving Devin Booker crazy. The Phoenix Suns guard, known for his competitive drive even by NBA standards, missed his 19th straight game Wednesday due to a left groin strain. It is the longest consecutive stretch of missed games in Booker’s career and only the second absence in his eight NBA seasons that reached double digits.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns bench drops 36 points in road win over Celtics

The Phoenix Suns got a big boost from their bench in a 106-94 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday night. The quartet of the wing Damion Lee, guard Saben Lee, forward Ish Wainright and center Jock Landale combined for 36 points — or 34% of the team’s total.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Two Cardinals make ESPN’s list of the top-50 NFL free agents

Zach Allen did not fly under the radar for NFL analysts during his breakout 2022 season on a 4-13 Arizona Cardinals team. The defensive end is well-regarded and consistently regarded, too. After Pro Football Focus listed him as the 23rd-best free agent of the 2023 offseason, ESPN’s Matt Bowen did the same in a story published Wednesday.
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ Tuesday matchup vs. Nets flexed to TNT

The Phoenix Suns’ game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday has been flexed to TNT, the NBA announced Thursday. The matchup will also be broadcasted live on Arizona Sports 98.7. Additionally, the association moved the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder to TNT and took off...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
