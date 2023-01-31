Read full article on original website
Ready For A Warmup? Minnesota’s Temperatures Could Trend Warmer Than Normal Into February
As was forecasted by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center a couple of weeks ago, Minnesota saw an arctic blast to end the month of January - and those temperatures are lingering into the first couple of days of February. An especially brutal blast of cold air, bringing wind chill warnings with...
How Cold?! Arctic Front Bringing Dangerously Cold Temps To Minnesota + Wisconsin
It's been a bitterly cold week across the Northland, but Old Man Winter is about to end the week by making conditions even worse as Friday is expected to bring the coldest night of the week. The National Weather Service provided the chilly update Friday as they expect dangerously cold...
Travel Hacks: Minnesota + Wisconsin Travelers Should Leave A Shoe In Their Hotel Room Safe + Get Shower Caps
For many across the Northland, winter means it's time to plan a vacation into warmer weather. If you can make it happen, it really does help make the time between the coldest days of winter and spring go by faster. Kind of how when you're warm for a while when you first get out of the shower.
Does Your Insurance Cover Your Vehicle Going Through The Ice In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
There are a lot of misconceptions about if your vehicle goes through the ice on a body of water. I've heard things from it absolutely doesn't cover it, to people claiming it's a once-in-a-lifetime coverage, to claiming it's covered all the time. So, I reached out to a local expert to get to the bottom of it.
Camper Shares Story Of Strange, Ghostly Beast In Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota
A very popular paranormal YouTuber has shared a story about an encounter with a strange predator in the Voyageurs National Park in Northern, Minnesota. The incident took place in the summer of 2015, but has been just shared now. Lilith Dread YouTube channel has nearly 80,000 subscribers. She posts stories...
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
Minnesota + Wisconsin Singles Can Apply For $1,500 To Go On 15 First Dates
Valentine's Day is approaching if you're single and ready to mingle there's an opportunity for you to get paid to get out there and meet people. Who knows, you could find your true love. At the very least, you could pocket some cash. The opportunity, presented by Shane Co., is...
A Surprising Number Of Minnesota Counties Have Either One Stoplight Or None At All
People on the coasts think of Minnesota as flyover country. We've all seen video interviews of people from elsewhere who think Minnesota is just a giant cornfield, the frozen tundra (that's only part of the year - har har), or just a giant forest with some lakes. Despite those beliefs...
These Minnesota + Wisconsin Cities Make Top 10 List To Live Without A Car In The US
Don't have a car? Maybe consider moving to a place with great public transportation. A new study is out that ranks major cities in the United States and how easy it is to live in them without owning a car. How the study was put together. The study was done...
Once-Popular Baby Names Now At The Risk Of Extinction In Minnesota
As times change, so does the popularity of various baby names, and these names are now in danger of becoming extinct here in Minnesota. If you're looking to name your baby one of the more trendy names right now, you'll want to avoid choosing any of these names-- because they're so unpopular they're about drop off the radar and soon become a thing of the past.
Miraculous Recovery For Sled Dog Hit By Snowmobile Last Year In Wisconsin
We all need some good news these days, right? A bad story seems to have a happy ending following the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. But first, we need to go back to last year for the beginning of the story. A year ago in January, a musher was training with...
24 Outstanding Places To Grab Dessert In The Duluth – Superior Area
While most restaurants have some kind of dessert offering, some take things to the next level. Sure, you might be able to get a cookie, piece of cake, or some ice cream just about anywhere you go, but certain Twin Ports area restaurants have developed a reputation for having some top-notch sweet treats that go above and beyond.
Surprise! The Cost Of License Tabs Could Skyrocket In Minnesota
While the state of Minnesota currently has an estimated 17 billion dollar budget surplus, the cost of renewing your license tabs could soon be going way up. The Minnesota Legislature Is Working on Passing a Two-Year State Budget This Year. The Minnesota Legislature is currently in the middle of its...
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
Barenaked Ladies Set To Bring Their ‘Last Sumer On Earth Tour’ To Minnesota
Get ready for a nostalgic trip as three classic bands from the 90s are set to perform together in Minnesota. It's been more than 'One Week' since the popular 90's band performed in Minnesota and they will be back for two shows in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. The Barenaked...
Hollywood Loves To Use Minnesota + Wisconsin Bird’s Call, Sometimes Incorrectly
I apologize in advance. This is going to forever change your movie-watching experience. It did for me. I had no clue how many times Hollywood has used the loon call in movies and TV shows. Most of the time they don't make any sense, like in the jungle of Vietnam.
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
Bryan Adams + Joan Jett To Play Xcel Energy Center Summer 2023
Two legendary names from 80's rock have teamed up to tour the United States this summer. Bryan Adams has teamed up with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts for their 'So Happy It Hurts Tour' - playing 26 cities across the county. Minnesota is included, with a stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on July 3.
