Minnesota State

Once-Popular Baby Names Now At The Risk Of Extinction In Minnesota

As times change, so does the popularity of various baby names, and these names are now in danger of becoming extinct here in Minnesota. If you're looking to name your baby one of the more trendy names right now, you'll want to avoid choosing any of these names-- because they're so unpopular they're about drop off the radar and soon become a thing of the past.
MINNESOTA STATE
24 Outstanding Places To Grab Dessert In The Duluth – Superior Area

While most restaurants have some kind of dessert offering, some take things to the next level. Sure, you might be able to get a cookie, piece of cake, or some ice cream just about anywhere you go, but certain Twin Ports area restaurants have developed a reputation for having some top-notch sweet treats that go above and beyond.
DULUTH, MN
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota

This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
MINNESOTA STATE
Duluth, MN
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

