NICE Angelica Vs. MEAN Angelica! 😤 | Rugrats | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe. The babies have found a new Angelica! The real Angelica finds this out when she sees them playing with the Angie doll - a doll that looks exactly like her but is a lot nicer. Angelica doesn't want to admit she's jealous even after pretending to be nice to get the same amount of attention, but will the babies still be able to count on her when they get in trouble? Find out in this full scene from the Paramount+ original series, Rugrats!

2 DAYS AGO