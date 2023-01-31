Read full article on original website
Ready for the Busch Light Clash? Here's the full weekend schedule
As we will do every week, here's the start times for all practices, qualifying and the main event -- race day!
Why Did NASCAR Shorten the Daytona 500 to 450 Miles?
“Fuel strategy” hasn’t been much of a consideration in the NASCAR Cup Series since the arrival of stage racing and its scheduled breaks in the action. However, conserving fuel was on everyone’s mind for the 1974 Daytona 500 and half the season that followed. Thanks to rain,...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Denny Hamlin on Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR Return: "I Hate That He's Coming Back"
Denny Hamlin's new podcast hasn't even aired yet, and it's already stirring up controversy. In a clip teasing the first episode of Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin, which will officially air February 6 on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media channel, Hamlin got brutally honest about Jimmie Johnson's return to the NASCAR Cup Series after a three-year hiatus. Simply put? Denny isn't a fan of the seven-time champ coming out of retirement.
ringsidenews.com
The Judgment Day Involved In Brawl At NASCAR Race
Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s never-ending rivalry took a new turn on Thursday night. It’s only a matter of time before the father and son face each other 1-on-1 in a WWE ring. Ahead of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, tensions rose to new heights as The Judgment Day sparked a brawl with several babyface Superstars on the NASCAR racing track.
Kyle Busch Admits He’s Jealous of Ross Chastain, Who Understands and Gladly Calls Out All the Haters in the Garage
Kyle Busch was just one of several drivers Ross Chastain rubbed the wrong way in 2022. But at the end of the season, the Trackhouse Racing driver flipped the script when he pulled off a once-in-a-lifetime move that converted those drivers previously agitated by his aggressive actions into admirers for his guts and willingness to try something no one had ever done before.
NASCAR Makes Big Change in 2023 to Harshest and Most-Complained About Penalty Last Year That Punished the Wrong People
This week NASCAR released a host of changes to its lengthy rulebook. The decision to outlaw Ross Chastain’s Hail Melon unsurprisingly received the most attention. Interestingly, one rule and penalty that made headlines for much of last year was modified for the 2023 Cup Series season but received much less publicity.
Autoweek.com
How the 'Cat in the Hat' Took Not-So-Straight Line to NASCAR Hall of Fame
In 1971, Jack Roush partnered with Wayne Gapp to compete in major-league drag racing, even winning a Pro Stock title in the National Hot Rod Association. In 1984, Roush jumped into road racing. He was a quick success in both Sports Car Club of America and International Motor Sports Association series, scoring with drivers Tommy Kendall, Scott Pruett and Willy T. Ribbs.
Brehanna Daniels Broke Barriers as the First Black Woman Pit Crew Member in NASCAR
When Brehanna Daniels started school at Norfolk State University, making NASCAR history wasn't even the smallest blip on her radar. But, sometimes you make your mark on the world where you least expect it. In 2016, the Virginia native was recruited into the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program. This took...
NASCAR book to arrive in April
Fans of race car driving can explore the thrilling illustrated story of NASCAR stock car racing in America with this stunning celebration filled with evocative photography, legendary drivers and a decade-by-decade history as told by Al Pearce, Mike Hembree, Kelly Crandall and Jimmy Creed. “NASCAR 75 Years” captures the greatest moments throughout the decades, from the beaches of Daytona to the jaw-clenching competition, the mind-bending technology, the triumphs, the teamwork and the high-speed thrills. Large-format photography from throughout NASCAR history brings it all to life...
Kevin Harvick Won’t Be Concerned About Consequences and Likely Seeking to Pay Back Some Drivers in 2023, According to Fox NASCAR Analyst
Kevin Harvick recently announced that the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season would be his last. It’s been a remarkable career, spanning 22 seasons, with 60 wins — among them the 2007 Daytona 500 — and the 2014 championship. But it hasn’t been without some conflicts along the way. The spider monkey move and fight with Greg Biffle. The Brad Keselowski push. Most recently, Chase Elliott at Bristol.
3 NASCAR Cup Series Teams That Could Make a Trackhouse Racing-Style Splash in 2023
A look at three NASCAR teams that could have a breakout Cup Series season in 2023. The post 3 NASCAR Cup Series Teams That Could Make a Trackhouse Racing-Style Splash in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Travis Pastrana’s Road to Daytona Starts With DIRTcar UMP Modifieds at DIRTcar Nationals
Having won numerous motocross and rally championships, co-created Nitro Circus and Nitro Rallycross, performed several miraculous stunts, and raced in NASCAR, amongst a plethora of other accomplishments, there isn’t much left on Travis Pastrana’s bucket list. Except for the Daytona 500. His plan to run the historic NASCAR...
Denny Hamlin Predicts He'll Get Four Wins This Year as He Chases Major NASCAR Milestone
Denny Hamlin has his sights set on 60. Sixty NASCAR Cup Series wins, to be exact. During a segment on his new Dirty Mo Media podcast Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin, which is set to officially air on February 6, the longtime Joe Gibbs Racing driver and 23XI Racing co-owner dished on the motivation behind the self-set milestone that he'll likely be chasing over the next few years.
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Busch Light Clash Simply Isn't What It Used to Be
The Busch Clash made its debut in 1979 and was designed to spark interest in Cup qualifying throughout the season and showcase the sport’s fastest cars. The short trophy dash, along with Daytona 500 qualifying and the ARCA season opener, kicked off Speedweeks’ stock car racing portion. No...
NO PREECE-URE: Ryan Preece is ready to make good on second chance in the NASCAR Cup Series
On the wall behind Ryan Preece hung a large photo of Tony Stewart taken after winning one of his three NASCAR Cup Series championships at Homestead-Miami Speedway. To some, it could be an intimidating presence. But having been hand-selected by the man known as “Smoke,” Preece is used to Stewart...
Massive Partnership Lineup Announced for JTG Daugherty Racing’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season
The NASCAR Cup Series season is ramping up, and the JTG Daugherty Racing’s partner list for the No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro is close to completing its lineup for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. “We are humbled to share the news about our esteemed Kroger Racing partner lineup...
Busch Light Puts $2 Million on the Line for Fans Who Believe in a Kevin Harvick Victory at Daytona Featured
Busch Light knows that Kevin Harvick’s final season in NASCAR will be a ride to remember, forever cementing his status as a legend in the sport. The beer brand is upping the ante on this season, right now, by asking fans to show their support for “The Closer’s” surefire victory at the Daytona 500. Busch Light is so confident that Harvick will take the checkered flag that it’s putting down $2 Million dollars to prove it. For all the fans who’ve cheered on Harvick for thousands of laps over the years, now there’s an opportunity to win just like their favorite driver.
FOX Sports
IndyCar's Conor Daly open to last-minute Daytona 500 ride
IndyCar driver Conor Daly would accept a last-minute Daytona 500 ride if offered the chance to enter “The Great American Race.”. Helio Castroneves last week ruled out trying to make NASCAR's season-opening race because the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner did not believe there was enough time to prepare for the Feb. 19 event. Castroneves, after a ride failed to materialize with Trackhouse Racing, entered discussions with the team owned by Floyd Mayweather.
Best NASCAR Paint Schemes: 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
A new season and new paint schemes. The NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is our first look at 2023’s schemes. Just like we did last season, we’re going to go over some of the best among this opening batch of designs. It’s our first look at how the field will look this year.
