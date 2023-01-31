Read full article on original website
drugstorenews.com
Dove aims to regenerate skin’s moisture with revamped formula
There’s a revamped body wash from Dove ready to make waves. The personal care brand is launching its latest product — Dove Body Wash featuring 24-Hour Renewing MicroMoisture. Powered by a formula that contains proprietary nanotechnology to regenerate the skin’s moisture, the new product also will be launched...
drugstorenews.com
Inside Beauty: Thirteen Lune puts Black-, Brown-owned brands front and center
DSN spoke with Nyakio Grieco, co-founder of Thirteen Lune, to discuss its ongoing retail partnership with JC Penney and how to foster a hyper-inclusive space that serves underserved consumers. The latest entry in DSN’s Inside Beauty video series has arrived. Andrea Fallin, founder of Strategy Concepts sat down for...
drugstorenews.com
La Roche-Posay named fastest growing brand of 2022
La Roche-Posay reached a monumental milestone in 2022. The skin care brand was named the top fastest-growing skin care brand of the last year according to NielsenIQ. Known best for pioneering life-changing skin care that is powered by innovation and education, the brand partners with dermatologists worldwide to ensure it stays at the forefront of science research.
drugstorenews.com
Medterra rolls out Natural Pain Relief capsules
Medterra is expanding its wellness products with the newly launched Natural Pain Relief capsules. Formulated as a natural alternative to traditional pain relievers, the plant-based product aims to alleviate muscle pain, joint stiffness and inflammation, the company said. New Chapter says goodbye to bulky powders with Clinical-Strength Superfoods]. “With the...
drugstorenews.com
Consumers focused on affordability, convenience in food shopping
Regardless of past wellness trends in food shopping, today’s consumers are more focused than ever on affordability and convenience, according to a survey from Pollock Communications and Today's Dietitian. Regardless of past wellness trends in food shopping, today’s consumers are more focused than ever on affordability and convenience, according...
drugstorenews.com
CVS unveils one+other beauty, personal care brand
CVS is introducing one+other (pronounced ‘one another’) – a new beauty and personal care brand that celebrates self-expression and embraces individuality with more than 200 self-care essentials that are simply fun to mix and match. A recent survey by the Harris Poll on behalf of CVS Health...
