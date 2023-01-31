As the skies clear out tonight temperatures will drop down into the mid 20s. The below freezing temperatures could lead to some slick spots on roads that have water on them to freeze. Some black ice could pop up so be careful on the roads Friday morning. The wind chill could fall into the teens in the morning too. Plenty of sunshine is coming for Friday but highs will not hit 40°. Warmer weather will return this weekend and rain showers will return in the middle of next week as well. Catch the full forecast coming up here.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO