Tennessee State

WBBJ

Weekend Warm Up Coming, Soggy Mid Next Week

The sun came out today but the temperatures really didn’t warm up much. It will be another chilly night across West Tennessee with most of us falling into the low 20s. Warmer weather will return this weekend and rain showers and a few potential storms could return next week as well. Catch the full forecast details coming up here.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Showers Out, Cold Continues, Sunshine Returns Friday

As the skies clear out tonight temperatures will drop down into the mid 20s. The below freezing temperatures could lead to some slick spots on roads that have water on them to freeze. Some black ice could pop up so be careful on the roads Friday morning. The wind chill could fall into the teens in the morning too. Plenty of sunshine is coming for Friday but highs will not hit 40°. Warmer weather will return this weekend and rain showers will return in the middle of next week as well. Catch the full forecast coming up here.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight

A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:. Believe it...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

More rain for most and a wintry mix for some overnight

We will see some additional rain showers around overnight into Thursday while some along the Plateau into Kentucky could once again see a light, wintry mix. More rain for most and a wintry mix for some overnight. We will see some additional rain showers around overnight into Thursday while some...
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Light wintry mix for some this morning

WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
TENNESSEE STATE
WAAY-TV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Limestone counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lauderdale and Limestone counties in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee. It will be in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday. WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations ranging from 0.01-0.15 inch,...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Middle Tennessee Source

WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory x2,

We would like to post this with confidence, but, we have none. Welcome to Tennessee winter, where the forecast always changes. We will update again around noon, but, here is what we know now:. TNZ024>027-056>060-093-094-311500- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0003.230201T0000Z-230201T1700Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-230131T1500Z/ Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Wayne-Lawrence- Including the cities of Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City,...
TENNESSEE STATE

