WBBJ
Weekend Warm Up Coming, Soggy Mid Next Week
The sun came out today but the temperatures really didn’t warm up much. It will be another chilly night across West Tennessee with most of us falling into the low 20s. Warmer weather will return this weekend and rain showers and a few potential storms could return next week as well. Catch the full forecast details coming up here.
WBBJ
Showers Out, Cold Continues, Sunshine Returns Friday
As the skies clear out tonight temperatures will drop down into the mid 20s. The below freezing temperatures could lead to some slick spots on roads that have water on them to freeze. Some black ice could pop up so be careful on the roads Friday morning. The wind chill could fall into the teens in the morning too. Plenty of sunshine is coming for Friday but highs will not hit 40°. Warmer weather will return this weekend and rain showers will return in the middle of next week as well. Catch the full forecast coming up here.
After an ice storm, are some types of trees more likely to be damaged?
After a recent round of wintry weather, some Tennessee residents woke up to find their trees coated in a sheet of ice, begging the question, "Are some trees more susceptible to ice damage than others?"
Tennessee School Closings & Delays: February 3, 2023
Multiple Tennessee school districts have announced closings or delayed start times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the concern for icy conditions.
Another round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain moving in
Middle Tennessee will get another round of winter weather as a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, move into the area Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday morning.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight
A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:. Believe it...
WATE
More rain for most and a wintry mix for some overnight
We will see some additional rain showers around overnight into Thursday while some along the Plateau into Kentucky could once again see a light, wintry mix. More rain for most and a wintry mix for some overnight. We will see some additional rain showers around overnight into Thursday while some...
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
WATE
Light wintry mix for some this morning
WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
Photos of winter weather in Middle Tennessee, February 1
News 2 gathered photos from across the viewing area, showing multiple types of precipitation impacting communities across Middle Tennessee.
Cold front slams Texas with ice storm, expected to bring more cold weather, rain to North Carolina
(WGHP) – An ice storm is unfolding across portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings and Ice Storm Warnings remain in place until Thursday morning. Freezing rain and sleet began across several cities in the Lone Star State and the Sooner State on Monday and a second round of wintry precipitation began […]
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia's groundhog may be on to something | Here's what February's weather looks like
ATLANTA — Groundhog Day: the time-cherished yearly tradition of letting a rodent prognosticate the weather. On this Groundhog Day 2023, Beau came out of his house in Jackson, Georgia to cloudy skies and rain showers. He didn't see his shadow, predicting an early spring for the Peach State. However,...
WAAY-TV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Limestone counties
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lauderdale and Limestone counties in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee. It will be in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday. WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations ranging from 0.01-0.15 inch,...
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
Middle TN residents fall victim to icy porches
For many of us, the most dangerous part of the ice storm was stepping out of our own front door.
WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory x2,
We would like to post this with confidence, but, we have none. Welcome to Tennessee winter, where the forecast always changes. We will update again around noon, but, here is what we know now:. TNZ024>027-056>060-093-094-311500- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0003.230201T0000Z-230201T1700Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-230131T1500Z/ Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Wayne-Lawrence- Including the cities of Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City,...
Tennessee School Closings: January 31, 2023
With winter weather in the forecast, multiple Middle Tennessee school districts have announced closings for Tuesday, Jan. 31.
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
wcyb.com
Avian flu outbreak hits West Tennessee, local farmers see rising demand for eggs
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — There is no escaping higher egg prices, driven in large part by an unprecedented outbreak of avian flu. It's causing a surge in demand for local eggs as farmers try to protect their flocks. An outbreak of avian flu in West Tennessee last week...
